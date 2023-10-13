Eclipse Symbolism And Meaning In Astrology

Solar and lunar eclipses are really special because it means that the sun, earth and moon are aligned perfectly. Although not all lunar or solar eclipses can be seen by everyone around the world when they happen, there are four each year — two solar and two lunar.

Eclipse season lasts around six months each year. The opposition of the sun and the moon take place along the axis of the zodiac and along the ecliptic plane making it an exciting part of our planetary relationship with the cosmos and the turning of our four seasons.

What is an eclipse?

The word itself 'eclipse' is defined as a type of disruption that blocks the light of one celestial body from the visibility of another. When the earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking the light that reflects off the moon and making it appear dark, it's a lunar eclipse. Alternatively, when the moon orbits between the sun and the earth, it blocks the sun's light from reaching the earth in a solar eclipse.

There are annual solar and lunar eclipses that take place each year and they often occur when the sun and the moon are opposed from one another during a full moon or a new moon lunar phase.

Lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are on opposite sides of Earth. A lunar eclipse takes place when the earth's shadow blocks out the sun during a full or quarter (half) moon. Lunar eclipses typically take place during the change of season.

A total eclipse occurs when the whole of the moon passes through Earth's shadow. When this happens, the moon takes on a red color. A partial eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon passes through the earth's shadow. This is visible to the human eye, but a part of the moon is in total darkness.

Solar eclipse

A solar eclipse takes place during a new moon when the moon blocks the light of the sun. There are partial, total and hybrid solar eclipses.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon crosses in front of the sun but it does not completely cover the sun. In this phase, the sun looks like a crescent. Total solar eclipses happen every 18 months. This is when the sun is completely covered by the moon and can only happen when the moon is very close to the Earth. Lastly, a hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse where one part of the earth sees a partial eclipse and the other side sees a total eclipse.

Eclipse symbolism in astrology

Both astronomers and astrologers follow the moon's phases and have specific names for incidents that involve the moon's relationship with the sun. Both the moon and the sun are highly significant in astrology, with the sun representing core personality and the moon representing emotions.

According to astrologer Chris Brennan, there are a few different ways that eclipses can affect people according to astrology. One way includes the path of the eclipse and how the energy of that eclipse, depending on the sign that it's in, can influence those along that path. Another is when those who have eclipses in their birth charts have those natal eclipses activated by a transiting eclipse.

In a YouTube video, Brennan explains that the way eclipses affect us individually can be seen in where that eclipse happens to transit your own personal natal chart.

According to Brennan, traditionally, the disruption caused by eclipses caused them to be seen as "negative omens." He explains that in ancient times, eclipses were often seen as indicative of major change in the world. However, modern astrologers now interpret eclipses "within the context of the lunation cycle," meaning how the sun and moon relate to each other. This cycle takes the moon from a new moon to a full moon and lasts about a month, with the new moon representative of new beginnings, culminating in the full moon which represents closure and completeness.

Brennan says astrologers view eclipses as "extra special" new or full moons whose influence lasts longer.

"The duration of the events associated with it are going to persist much longer than a typical new moon or full moon might," he explains. "So that basically means that it's a new moon or full moon that's indicating some new developments and events in a certain part of your life, but they'll tend to be much more momentous or notable series of events than you would otherwise get."

How exactly an eclipse affects you personally largely depends on which sign and house the eclipse takes place in your birth chart, where you will see the energy of the sign that the eclipse is in have the most effect.

What to do during an eclipse, according to astrology

While it's typically encouraged to manifest using the moon, astrologers warn against manifesting during eclipses.

"Eclipses bring about such chaotic, destructive, intense energy," says manifestation coach and TikTok creator Amélie. "To try and manifest and bring in something along with this energy, it's gonna come with a lot of chaos."

"What is better to do is to lean into the energy and lessons that the eclipse is trying to bring to you," she continues. To do so, you can look at the sign that the eclipse is in as well as its placement in your chart. Figure out what is in need of being "eclipsed out" of your life, as Amélie explains. In another video, Amélie suggests a method for clearing that "old energy" out of your life.

According to Amélie, this method can reveal the things in your life that no longer serve this version of you and allows you to use the eclipse's energy to release them.

