Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For March 31 - April 6, 2025

The weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign are here for March 31 - April 6, 2025! The I Ching hexagram for the week is Lake over Mountain (#31) changing to Mountain over Mountain (#52).

I Ching reveals that it's important to be aware of what's going on in the world so you may find your peace and stillness. There are always ways to do just that. So never let fears conquer your instincts, and be the mountain. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for March 31 - April 6.

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from March 31 - April 6, 2025:

Rat

Rat, your horoscope this week is all about recognizing the power within you and then taking decisive action to further your plans and goals. In love, be more open about your feelings with your romantic partner on April 4. However, those of you interacting with someone new will benefit more from a measured approach. Deep conversations about your lives, goals, hobbies, and driving force are definitely called for.

Your creative spirit will be through the roof this week. Take advantage of it and shine bright! If you're scared of the stage, now's the time to practice and shed that fear.

Ox

Ox, your horoscope this week is all about love in all its forms, platonic and romantic. This period is beautiful for engaging with your children, maybe going on a family vacation, or even conceiving a child if that's what you have been aiming for.

If you are single, try to mingle more with people from diverse backgrounds on April 5. Maybe through love life conventions/mixers or speed dating events and more. Those of you who can write well will do tremendously well at this time. So let your words flow and watch the magic that happens.

Tiger

Tiger, your horoscope this week is about the various sights, sounds and scenes that you can explore in the world. Choose your adventure, and go, go, go! You will find the right people on your adventures, especially on April 3, people who will eventually lead you straight to your soulmate, so it's worth the effort. If you believe in a greater destiny for yourself, now's the time to double down on the path and move mountains. You have the power within!

Rabbit

Rabbit, your horoscope this week is all about enchanting yourself with stories from around the world, movies that spark your imagination, with intriguing aesthetics and pages, and more.

Your love life will thrive because of this on April 2, mainly because of the potential for conversations and adventures. You need to balance the above energy with tender love and care for yourself. A trip to the spa or some beauty rituals at home are definitely recommended here.

Dragon

Dragon, your horoscope this week is all about inner work and self-reflection. If possible, journal your thoughts somewhere to be more in touch with yourself and find the answers you seek. Spend more quality time with family on April 1. If you have been thinking of redecorating your house or picking up new furniture for an office, now's the time to do so as well.

Snake

Snake, your horoscope this week is all about the bold and the beautiful. Don't back down from competitions or any situation where you may feel there are bullies and naysayers trying to muck things up. The energy is in your favor (because it's the Year of the Snake) to have karma coming swinging for you.

Your relationship with your siblings is active on March 31. Teamwork can make the dream work, especially if you are an entrepreneur or a creative person. If possible, be more in-tune with nature this week and pick up paints and a canvas to capture what you see.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about knowing what you want and then going after it. Period. Don't let fears hold you back. In love, try to be more attentive and a good listener on March 31 when you spend quality time with your partner or when you are on a date. Beautiful stories and realizations will come to you that way.

If possible, plan and book a vacation with your partner or loved ones for later in the year. Or just go to an amusement park to have some fun!

Goat

Goat, your horoscope this week is all about trusting your instincts and never allowing anyone to diminish your worth. The bullies gotta go, not you.

Your love life may be significant on March 31, especially if you are stuck in a conflict with your partner or new person. But that's okay. Incompatibility issues may be blocking you from your true partner. Lean into those areas of life where things are great. It will help you relieve stress and build yourself from within.

Monkey

Monkey, your horoscope this week is all about relaxing and finding things to do that make you glow up from within. Make a list and then go for it! On March 31 focus on self-care. The more time you spend on building your self-esteem, the easier it will be to find true love with the best compatibility.

If you have a skillset that's unusual or very technically specific, this week you are encouraged to build upon that as well so you can continue to thrive and succeed.

Rooster

Rooster, your horoscope this week is all about knowing your heart and then blazing forth like a comet in the sky. There's a need to focus on the most important goals in your life on April 4. Whether that's family-oriented or career-related, channel your energy where it will lead to the best results.

You also have a mighty good fortune at this time because you are one of the Chinese zodiacs destined for it in the Year of the Snake. So choose who you spend time with because they will indirectly benefit from associating with you. This makes it extra important to keep the toxic folks out.

Dog

Dog, your horoscope this week encourages you to be observant and not ignore any red flags you observe. Even within yourself. But specifically in your social circles as that may indirectly influence you into becoming toxic too.

Your love life will be active on April 5, especially if you and your partner have been facing challenges within the family or friends circuit with discrimination or misogyny or outright judgmental behavior.

Try to balance out the above with more rest and relaxation. When your batteries are supercharged, no one will be able to stop you from achieving what you want.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is all about rest and relaxation, especially if you have been working hard on achieving a big goal or completing a significant project. It's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Your love life will thrive on April 6 when you choose to allow yourself to blossom in ways that appeal to you, whether that's the outfits you wear or the hobbies you try out with your partner or date.

Now's also the time to build your skills or enroll in higher education. Or try your hand at something you've been thinking of, whether solo or with your friends.

