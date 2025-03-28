3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of March 31 - April 6

Between March 31 - April 6, 2025, five Chinese zodiac signs will attract opportunities that lead to financial success. The I Ching hexagram of success for the week is Thunder over Mountain (#62), changing to Mountain over Wind (#18). It has both an optimistic and a cautionary undertone.

It reminds us that success occurs in time, only after one has progressed incrementally toward each day. So don't be in a rush; the fruits of your success will come because of the effort you made. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between March 31 - April 6.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success the week of March 31 - April 6, 2025:

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, it's going to be a great week for you financially! This is all thanks to the wise decisions you have made in the past, especially with budgeting, sourcing, and being inquisitive about new tools and techniques. Everything is about to come together (or has already started to), and it's time to keep the energy high until the end.

Learning about finances and investing can help you thrive in the future. So maybe it's time to pick up a few books on the subject or watch a video series that focuses on money. If you have felt financially blocked, examine your habits. How do you spend and where? Your power color this week is green. Working with nature can help you manifest your financial goals.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your financial future is strong and you'll see big signs of it this week. So be mindful and seize every opportunity that comes your way. It's now or never!

Some of you have had bad childhoods or trauma from life experiences around money or people controlling it. Now's the time to identify the patterns to catch the red flags early on. For many of you, energy vampires in your social circle, whether a boyfriend, spouse, mentor, family member, or friend, may be causing blocks. Steering away from such influences and setting strong boundaries is a must.

You are also encouraged not to allow anyone to diminish your talents and abilities. The naysayers have no idea what you are capable of. So don't self-sabotage. Instead, focus on what you want and you will get it. Your power color this week is gray. Eating certain food items can bring you more financial success. Fishing is a great option for this, but other ingredients like sesame can also have a powerful impact.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you will attract success in finances this week. Cheers to that! You should celebrate your wins so you are motivated to keep pushing past the challenges you experience in the future until you hit all your goals. Just make sure not to brag or divulge details to those who have repeatedly shown you that they get jealous when you win. Studying more, whether through conventional schooling or unconventional means, is also highlighted.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, you may need to take a closer look at the authority figures in your life and determine whether they are rooting for your success or the opposite. If the lack of support is from parents or guardians, it can take a toll on your subconscious. Breaking free from expectations can help you steer away.

Your power color this week is red. To get your blood flowing, try exercising more. Eating foods that improve blood health is also highlighted for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.