How Mars Retrograde Affects Your Love Horoscope The Week Of December 16 - 22

Each zodiac sign will feel the intensity of Mars retrograde in their love horoscopes the week of December 16 - 22. So don't be surprised if people from your past try to make a comeback. Whether this is good or bad depends on what happened, but you're encouraged to trust your intuition and not ignore red flags.

We also have an important astrological transit on December 21, when the Sun transits to Capricorn, and the Capricorn Season begins. Since this is also the Winter Solstice day (Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere), now's the time to celebrate your love life and invite new energy into the fold. A long-term perspective in love will benefit you more now since Capricorn energy is more grounded and all about the long term.

Advertisement

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from December 16 - 22, 2024:

Aries

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Best day for love: December 16

This week, your love horoscope is all about trusting the flow of love and allowing your relationship to grow organically. If you are single, don't be in a rush right now. That's how you will attract your soulmate and trigger an abundance mindset.

Advertisement

If you are already in a relationship, now's a great time to go on a vacation or adventure with your partner that pushes both of you out of your comfort zones and allows you to work together as a team. This will help you grow and develop your bond.

Taurus

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best day for love: December 18

Taurus, your love horoscope this week encourages you to find a middle ground with your romantic partner or date so you can engage with each other in a way that expands your mind and opens you up to new experiences. Don't ignore red flags, though, especially if you are single.

If you are already in a relationship, now's also a good time to improve your communication skills, whether by reading books on the subject, watching videos, or engaging with people with excellent communication skills. This is the path to joy for you in love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Best day for love: December 19

This week, Gemini, your love horoscope encourages you to bring out your inner child and frolic with the cute things in life and romance! If you are single, this can be an excellent way to show self-love and invite softness into your life.

Advertisement

If you are in a relationship, you can purchase unique products that are designed for couples as a way to celebrate your love, whether through wearing matching T-shirts, getting matching bracelets, or even "his and her" slippers for the bathroom (or similar, based on your romantic preference)!

Cancer

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best day for love: December 20

Cancer, your love horoscope this week is about blending your personality with your partner's or someone you want to date to create something unique and memorable. This is not about losing yourself and your identity, though. This is about letting romance bring something new to you and the person you are engaging with to create something truly extraordinary together. This is not a euphemism for fertility, though.

If you are single, this energy will benefit you more. But if you are in a relationship, you may have to push yourself to break out of complacency and spark that fire.

Advertisement

Leo

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Best day for love: December 22

Leo, your love horoscope this week has a supernatural and spiritual quality. Now's a great time to interact with your romantic partner through activities that are a little "woo" or out of the ordinary. For example, going ghost hunting, getting a crystal ball reading, or even consulting with a tarot card reader!

Advertisement

This energy will benefit you more if you are already in a relationship. But if you are single, you will benefit more from stepping back from love this week and instead pouring love into yourself through self-care and engaging with your best friends, family, and all the other relationships that celebrate platonic love.

Virgo

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best day for love: December 22

Virgo, this week's love horoscope is about knowing where you want to go and who you want to take with you. Don't waste time if you already know you are with the one! Pop the question and seal the deal right away. This message may be more relevant for those already in a relationship.

Still, it can benefit those who are single too by helping you avoid individuals who give off red flags right from the get-go ... or seem interested only in short-term fun and not investing in something long-term. Open conversations are also encouraged at this time for love to bloom for you!

Advertisement

Libra

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Best day for love: December 22

Libra, this week's love horoscope is deeply entwined with your history and family heritage. Some of you may benefit from looking for love in the same culture you were born in, as that is the astrological energy most prominent for you now.

Advertisement

If you are single, you will benefit from allowing your friends or family members to set you up with someone they think will be a good fit for you. Those in a relationship already will benefit from interacting with each other's parents and family to deepen their interpersonal bonds.

Scorpio

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best day for love: December 19

Scorpio, your love horoscope this week encourages you to find common ground whenever you engage with someone in love and interact with each other's friends and family.

This message will be more relevant for those already in a relationship. Still, it can benefit those who are single, too ... as long as you don't hype yourself up too much about the potential of a new date and instead do the opposite and stay calm until you see signs that you are in the presence of someone who can love. This methodical approach will be more beneficial for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Best day for love: December 18

Sagittarius, your love horoscope this week encourages you to know that love can sprout in unexpected spaces and paths but cannot thrive if your core beliefs and personalities don't match. After all, a person who values growth will never fit with one who does not. So embrace this message if you are single, and don't try to rush into love. Divine timing is at play.

Advertisement

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to communicate and honor your relationship so it can grow stronger. How you choose to do this will be unique to each couple.

Capricorn

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best day for love: December 18

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is about shutting down naysayers when you are intuitively nudged to do so. Staying neutral can sound like a great way to avoid conflict, but it never helps love grow.

It's because that very neutrality may communicate to your partner that you are not a safe space for them in times of crisis or when they may need support from you when they feel unjustly attacked. So don't make excuses for someone who does not show up for you! Whether single or in a relationship, you thrive personally and together.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Best day for love: December 20

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week encourages you to do something fun with your partner that creates a core memory for both of you. This can be a goofy adventure, too, that allows you to learn more about each other through interesting means, whether at a workshop, a hobby class, or even a camping trip.

Advertisement

If you are single, you will benefit more from taking a step back from love this week and focusing on self-care. This will help you lean into the abundance mindset in love and pave the way for something truly beautiful as you get closer to 2025 and the New Moon on December 30.

Pisces

Photo: DEBZ / Canva Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best day for love: December 16

This week, Pisces, your love horoscope is deeply entwined with your family history. If you feel called to, now's a great time to introduce your partner to your family and vice versa. But if you shy away from this — even thinking about it — you may intuitively know already that you are with the wrong person.

If you are single, take a step back from love this week, as that will benefit you more in the long run. It will help improve your self-esteem and ability to be patient, too as you wait for true love to come to you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.