What Activity You Enjoy Doing When You're Alone, By Zodiac Sign

Me-time!

All zodiac signs have an activity they enjoy doing alone that may also be part of your astrology and personality traits, which is why you reserved this habit for me-time.

What does your zodiac sign enjoy doing most when you are alone?

There are lots of things you would find fun and pleasurable, according to your personality, horoscope and astrology.

And to get the full benefit of your me-time, you must do these things alone. Some zodiac signs eat at chain restaurants instead of patronizing local businesses.

Other zodiac signs aren't environmentally concerned and so, they buy too many plastic water bottles.

Your astrology sign could keep a jar of peanut butter next to your bed for midnight snacking.

Again, every astrology sign has one habit they’re not proud of, but it makes me-time special and provides a form of pleasure.

Your favorite alone time could cause you to feel embarrassed but it's completely normal for someone else.

Maybe in your world, it is embarrassing that you like the 50 Shades Of Grey franchise, where someone else may be proud that they love those movies or books.

Maybe you try to only listen to obscure music, and you would die if anyone knew you rocked out to ABBA when you were alone, whereas my Grandmother will tell anyone who will listen how much she loves ABBA.

Where did the concept of guilty pleasures come from? Was it the concept of enjoying something that is bad for you?

If so, couldn’t we make the argument that if it brings you joy, how bad can it be? Why should we feel guilty for experiencing pleasure?

Some of us are astrologically prone to enjoying certain forbidden fruits. You may even say our sweet little secrets are written in the stars!

Here is your favorite activity to do when alone, that's a habit based on zodiac sign's personality, according to astrology:

What you enjoy doing alone for Aries zodiac signs (March 19-April 20):

Reality-TV

Aries, you are always focused and determined.

You constantly have your eyes locked on the finish line. However, everyone once and while, behind closed doors, you just want to chill out. Aries, you LOVE reality tv.

You love vegging out on the couch and zoning out and watching real people compete, fall in love, or just walk around with tons of money.

What you enjoy doing alone for Taurus zodiac signs (April 21-May 20):

Online shopping

Taurus, you are very practical and reliable. People can count on you the same way a person can count on a ticking clock.

You go by the book. However, Taurus, you do have a tendency to get carried away doing one specific activity. SHOPPING.

Taurus, you are avid over shoppers!

What you enjoy doing alone for Gemini zodiac signs (May 21-June 20):

Music

Gemini, you pride yourself on your tastes in art and music. You can even waver on the pretentious side. So what is your guilty pleasure? Embarrassing music.

I bet you that every Gemini you have ever met has one song or artist on your frequently listened to Spotify playlist that you hope no one else ever sees.

Whether it is country music, pop music, or folk music, there is going to be something that you don’t want anyone else to know that you love.

What you enjoy doing alone for Cancer zodiac signs (June 21-July 22):

Reminiscing

Cancer, you are usually very strong and reliable.

You can be a downer and pessimist, which is why it is strange that your guilty pleasure is likely a sentimental childhood toy that you still keep around, and even on occasion, need.

Perhaps it’s a stuffed animal, or blanket, or hot wheel toy, but regardless you usually keep it around for comfort.

What you enjoy doing alone for Leo zodiac signs (July 23-August 22):

Dressing down

Leo, you are known for being fabulous. You always want to be the center of attention, the most beautiful, the best dressed, the most boojee.

But when you go home, when no one else is around, you take off your fancy dresses and slip into ratty old sweat pants.

For most people, this is just a normal evening but for you, Leo, it is most certainly a guilty pleasure that you enjoy most when you're alone.

What you enjoy doing alone for Virgo zodiac signs (August 23–September 22):

Drinking

Virgos are so tightly wound. You are always trying to be the best. But in the evenings, when you need to unwind, Virgo's guilty pleasure is going to be a bit of booze.

Perhaps you enjoy a glass of wine or maybe a snifter of whiskey; just something to help them relax when you finally finish working for the day.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Emotional eating

Libra’s are always trying to make sure that you do everything right, in the eyes of everyone else. You are non-confrontational and hate being alone.

However, at the end of the night when no one is looking, Libra’s tend to grab whatever is in the fridge and just eat your feelings. Libra’s guilty pleasure is emotional eating.

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Reading

Everyone knows that Scorpio’s are passionate and romantic. You love grand gestures and sweeping romantic prose. However, when Scorpios are tucked into bed at night, you like to curl up with romance novels.

You like to read about other people who are romantic and passionate just like you are!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Overpreparing

Sagittarius, you love to travel. But you are not great planners and sometimes have impulse problems. Sagittarius’s guilty pleasure is buying unnecessary travel supplies.

A Sagittarius might say, “I’m going to walk the entire Appalachian trail this year!” and go out and buy a backpack and new hiking shoes that same day, only to cancel the trip two days later!

Capricorn (December 22- January 19)

Eating sweets

Capricorns are very responsible and very serious. Everything you do has a function and purpose.

You are constantly trying to better themselves and don’t easily give in to temptation. Except when it comes to your sweet tooth.

Capricorns LOVE all things sweet!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Using Plastic straws

Aquarius are very nature-minded people. You are always fighting to try to better the world. You want to help improve the environment and often fight to do just that.

However, our poor Aquarius’s have trouble licking your straw habit. You went out a bought a reusable metal straw, but it’s not the same.

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Eating unhealthy foods

Pisces, you are very creative and very artistic. You love to create beautiful things from just raw materials. However, your guilty pleasure is store-bought baked goods.

With a romantic spirit like a Pisces has, you would love to bake homemade treats that were as tasty as you are beautiful. But unfortunately, you just don’t have the time.

Or perhaps you aren’t great cooks. Either way, if you invite a Pisces to your party, you are getting a store-bought cookie variety pack.

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.