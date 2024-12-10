2 Zodiac Signs Going Through A Retrograde-Induced Rebrand, According To An Astrologer

There are two zodiac signs that will be going through a transformation starting now and throughout the next year and a half, whether they planned for it or not. According to astrologer Camila Regina, “These rising signs are going through a major rebranding identity crisis period.”

She continued that these two rising signs will experience a complete 180, as they rediscover themselves and their identities.

The two zodiac signs going through a retrograde-induced rebrand are Virgo and Leo.

For Virgo and Leo (Sun / Rising), Saturn is leaving their seventh house as Jupiter is currently retrograde in their tenth house. Additionally, these two astrological signs are going to experience Mercury retrograde, as well as have the south node transition come through in May of 2025.

As a result, “This is gonna be a complete removal or a complete regathering of your identity,” said Regina.

Virgo and Leo are stepping into a chaotic period in their lives that will teach them lessons.

She explained that spiritual lessons will need to be learned in order for them to move forward. “And the reason for the spiritual lesson is mainly to teach you about your intuition. You have to view your body and your health in a much more spiritual way.”

Now, will this feel challenging for some people? Absolutely! Let’s face it, it's hard to find the energy to put into our self-growth journeys.

The American Psychological Association cited that 57% of Americans experience negative impacts from work-related stress that are somewhat associated with workplace burnout.

These feelings of overwhelm include emotional exhaustion, which 31% of Americans reported feeling.

While it may feel like you don't have the time or energy to focus on improving your intuition and self-care when you have a ton of responsibilities on your plate, you can’t begin to make active changes when you haven’t evolved to the level you are destined to be spirituality.

Becoming more spiritual and trusting your intuition doesn’t need to be a hassle. According to intuitive coach and Psychic Caitlyn Rhodes, asking yourself three questions is a great way to start becoming increasingly intuitive. She continued, “And the question is going to come in a form of a statement versus asking.”

For instance, instead of questioning what your name is, you should respond with certainty. When you do this your intuition will tell you whether that response to your question feels right or wrong. For instance, if you feel an uneasiness in your chest when responding to your own question then it most likely goes against your intuition.

Coming up with three go-to questions and only responding with statements will help make your spiritual journey of intuition discovery a whole lot easier.

Combined with healthier practices like meditating, eating nutritional food, and exercising, both Virgo and Leo will find themselves in great hands during these transition periods — effectively going through a retrograde-induced rebrand, with very few headaches in between.

