Astrologer Says People Within These 4 Age Groups Are Entering An Era Of Powerful Evolution

While we're under the influence of different astrology transits each day, some transits have a more noticeable effect than others. From Mercury retrograde to the dreaded Saturn return, while challenging, the other side of these astrological events leaves us better than we were before.

According to astrologer Sai Avani, specific age groups are currently facing some of these transformative transits that promise to initiate an era of evolution for each.

Four age groups entering an era of powerful evolution

1. 1964-1967 and 1993-1996

"Most of the people born in these years have Saturn in Pisces and they are going through their Saturn return," began Avani.

While those born in the 90s are on their first Saturn return, those born in the 60s are experiencing their second Saturn return. Both generations may feel a responsibility and duty towards other people and their own dreams.

"On the one hand, they're starting to see some of their dreams come together, Avani explained, "but that's just meaning that they have to work even harder."

On the other hand, Savani said, it can mean that their dreams aren't coming together and Saturn is expecting them to let go.

Another important Saturn return theme is finally understanding how to set proper boundaries with other people.

"Sometimes these people can give too much to other people, or they can hold back too much and be too much in the space of retreat," Avani said.

Regardless, dealing with responsibility will be a huge portion of this transition, as these age groups finally learn how to balance it all.

2. 1980-1985

"They're having the collective transits that everyone has around fortyish, which is Neptune square Neptune, Pluto square Pluto, Uranus opposite the natal Uranus," said Avani, which can lead to feeling disillusioned with old ideals. "There may be this experience of old things in your life that you require for security or stability have been taken away from you in some way," he added.

Eventually, this influence all but forces this age group to step into their authentic selves, take risks, and approach situations differently, summarized Avani. For those born in the early 80s, this might hit harder as they'll slowly feel like they aren't where they want to be.

"Honoring your inner knowing about what you should do next" will be essential, Avani explained. "The energy in general that we're in is very transitional, it's very vague, it's a time where we don't necessarily have all the answers."

Following your gut instincts and accepting where you are now is key to getting through this transition period in one piece.

3. 1996-1999

According to Savani, this age group has the generational planet Neptune in Capricorn or Aquarius, resulting in an "intensified experience in life in general in all kinds of ways." Good and bad, it'll bring this age group an abundance of transition.

Those who have Neptune in Capricorn is experiencing transformation around their success. The Neptune in Aquarius generation will be open to 'radical new ideas,' summarized Avani.

"You're having all these, you know, feelings and intuitions about amazing, crazy, different kinds of things that you wanna do and you're getting excited and stimulated about acting on these energies in your life," he explained.

4. 2000-2002

Finally, people born during this time have Chiron in Sagittarius, Pluto in Sagittarius, Jupiter, Saturn, or the north node in Gemini.

"And having this focus on the Sagittarius-Gemini axis, we're talking about a lot of people who have wounds of meaning, wounds of optimism, they have wounds about belief systems, but they're on this search for meaning at the same time," explained Avani.

This means that they'll become increasingly curious and explore different ideas and perspectives that ultimately bring them to a healed version of themselves.

"So, at this time, Saturn and Neptune are in Pisces making squares to your Gemini, Sagittarius axis," said Avani.

These complicated energies will force them to expand their beliefs and knowledge during this transition period.

"You're actually discovering things at this point in life that are helping you to feel more free about certain things in life that may leave you ultimately feeling trapped or stuck or beholden to certain cycles or patterns," Avani explained, adding that whatever you learn during this time will initiate excitement for your future.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.