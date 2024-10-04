4 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Profound Self-Love And Enviable Humility

It's true that the greatest love is self-love. But let’s face it, getting to that level of acceptance is far from easy. Yet, cultivating self-love is important for many reasons, one of which has to do with the impact it can have on us, as research has found "higher levels of self-compassion being generally accompanied by higher levels of well-being.”

Despite how important self-love is to our overall well-being, often, those who display a noticeable love for themselves are often criticized for their confidence and perceived lack of humility. But there's something we can learn from those unapologetically afraid to be themselves — especially those with one of the four zodiac signs that can do with the utmost humility.

Four zodiac signs with the rare combination of profound self-love and enviable humility

According to astrologer Chana Peppers, four zodiac signs fully "understand the importance of loving yourself.”

The signs someone loves themselves are subtle, especially because those people are often humble. But these zodiac signs portray them wholeheartedly.

1. Leo

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“Leo’s are just known for their self-confidence and very self-assured nature,” Peppers began.

And if you’re a Leo woman, forget it — nobody can top your self-worth. As Peppers explained, “They are completely unapologetic when it comes to their own needs and desires,” said Peppers, which makes you the top zodiac sign with the greatest self-love and respect.

2. Libra

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Libra is ruled by Venus, so they tend to excel in anything they do, “because they’re focused on creating a personal harmony and balance,” Peppers explained.

And if you’re a Libra woman, you likely value self-care more than most. You’re the first one to put on that face mask or get that relaxing massage because you understand the importance of putting yourself first. And when we combine all this, is it any wonder that Libras are one of the “strongest advocates for self-love,” according to Peppers.

3. Taurus

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Like Libra, Taurus is ruled by Venus. But, unlike Libra, they care a lot about being “connected to the physical world and all of its pleasures,” said Peppers.

And If you’re a Taurus woman, then you likely understand how important it is to treat yourself with dignity and respect. Which is why you never tolerate disrespect when pushed, an enviable trait of those with his self-worth..

4. Aquarius

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“Aquarius is known for its very individual, forward-thinking nature,” said Peppers. “They really value their independence, freedom, and their self-expression,” she continued, adding that this zodiac sign likes to march “to the beat of their own drum.”

And if you’re an Aquarius woman you’re in luck, because you have a very “strong sense of self,” explained Peppers. “You’re never afraid to stand out in a crowd.”

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.