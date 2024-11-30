10 Dates In December 2024 That Bring Major Change To Each Zodiac Sign's Life

What does December 2024 have in store for the collective? To find out that answer, we need to take a look at December's astrology transits — and boy, oh boy, we have quite a lot of potent things happening this month!

The good news is that December brings an end to a few retrogrades, getting us on track to enter the new year on a positive note.

"December is all very self-reflected," psychic/medium Kelli Miller explained in a TikTok video. "It's really gonna be focused on your inner growth."

Embrace the transitional nature of this period and the end-of-year festivities and beautifully welcome the New Year 2025 once we get to it.

10 dates in December 2024 that bring change to each zodiac sign's life

1. December 1: New Moon in Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

December begins on a powerful note with a New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1. Can there be a better time to set new intentions, lean into your manifestation abilities, and start prepping for what's to come? Absolutely not! Especially because we are just a few weeks away from closing out 2024 and embracing 2025. Now's your chance to get the ball rolling even before the rest of the world has woken up to this energy.

Plus, Sagittarius energy is perfect for expanding one's horizons and making new friends, so make sure to socialize to your heart's content and then some on this day! If you are an introvert, try to get out of your comfort zone today and in the days to come as that will influence you positively.

2. December 6: Mars retrograde in Leo

Design: YourTango

This change will stir things up and make the collective more volatile in an understated and hidden way when Mars, the planet of action, goes retrograde in Leo in a transit that only occurs once every two years.

"When this occurs, things slow down," astrologer Zoe Cardiff explained in a TikTok video. "Mars retrograde periods tend to be periods to restrategize, to rewrite the action plan. It's a forced pause."

On January 7, 2025, the planet switches signs to Cancer, and the energy becomes more indolent if not peaceful until the retrograde ends on February 23, 2025.

Over the next few weeks, try incorporating grounding rituals into your daily life, even if it's as simple as periodic breathing exercises throughout the day. That will keep you anchored and sharp so you can experience the positives of Mars retrograde, including the heightened ability to strategize and know when to act.

3. December 7: Venus enters Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Tighten your cosmic seatbelts on December 7 because we have some extraordinary changes in store for us astrologically on that day! The first change will be when Venus transits out of Capricorn and into Aquarius. Venus is the planet of fortune and manifestations, and in Aquarius, it tends to be really great for goal-setting and making one's dreams come to life... sometimes almost overnight!

4. December 7: Ceres enters Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Ceres is also slated to transit to Aquarius on December 7 alongside Venus. This will add a second layer to the vortex of energies, calling on us to think about humanity as a whole and be more compassionate in our goals and visions for the future.

Since Ceres is the asteroid of harvest and motherhood, Ceres in Aquarius gives rise to big advances in futuristic pursuits, inventions, and technology, and also creates a new trend in parenting that demarcates the upcoming generation. After all, Ceres takes 4.6 years to return to the same zodiac sign, so it will be a while before it's once more in the future-forward zodiac of Aquarius.

5. December 7: Neptune goes direct in Pisces

Design: YourTango

December 7 also involves a big change in the Neptunian side of the skies as Neptune retrograde ends with the planet stationing direct in Pisces, getting you more "grounded and centered in reality," Miller explained. Under this influence, don't be surprised if you suddenly feel the urge to do something big with your life and change the dynamic of how people see you and your dreams.

Just be aware that Neptune in Pisces can give a person even more potent rose-colored glasses than Sagittarian optimism, so grounding yourself through daily rituals can help you make the most of this change and embrace its positives.

6. December 15: Full Moon in Gemini

Design: YourTango

Clear your schedule for some sky-gazing and celebrate the full moon with your friends — after all, Gemini energy is nothing but social!

If you feel called to, create a list of things you would like to leave behind, whether bad habits, toxic friends, or even a dream that was more peer pressure than a real dream. Full Moon magic is perfect for cutting cords and releasing the old. It will pave the way for the New Year 2025, allowing you to embrace the transitional phase.

7. December 15: Mercury goes direct in Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Along with the Full Moon in Gemini, Mercury retrograde ends on December 15. This is a doubly potent change because last month, Saturn retrograde ended on the same day as the Full Moon in Taurus on November 15. If you know anything about the cosmos and its synchronicities, there are always hidden messages and brewing changes when such flawless overlaps occur.

So embrace Mercury direct in Sagittarius when the change occurs. It will inspire you, feed your desire for fresh adventures, and maybe even cross your paths with a new friend or two!

8. December 21: Capricorn season begins

Design: YourTango

As always, December 2024 has its very own seasonal change once the Sun transits out of Sagittarius and into Capricorn. So make sure to gather your best friends, loved ones, and family and celebrate the season! It's the perfect time to make plans and steadily soldier towards big revelations and conquering of goals as the days begin to lengthen and the nights shorten with each day afterward.

9. December 29: Chiron goes direct in Aries

Design: YourTango

One of the biggest astrological transits of December occurs mere days before the New Year 2025 with Chiron retrograde ending on December 29.

As the asteroid of healing, inner wounds, and soul teachers, Chiron direct in Aries is both a period of tremendous growth (also because North Node is in Aries right now) and a harbinger of deep pain as the collective finds itself triggered over and over again. So make sure to incorporate a daily grounding ritual well before this day comes around to help you feel more sure-footed in opening yourself to the positives of Chiron in Aries.

10. December 30: New Moon in Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Finally, we end the year with the last astrology transit of note on December 30 when we experience a second New Moon in Capricorn! This is also called a “Black Moon” and is a powerful omen of positive changes to come in 2025 since we will essentially begin the new year in the new moon cycle of growth and growing abundance.

Since Capricorn energy deals with power, politics, public figures, and careers, the day is perfect for doing a new moon ritual that helps you bring to life wishes along those lines. Better still if those wishes blend with your New Year's resolutions for 2025!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.