The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Your Zodiac Sign In January 2025

In January 2025, a profound shift of planets and new energy that feels unlike anything before influences the luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign.

The month begins with an opportunity for healing, speaking your truth, and reprioritizing your values with a significant focus on your emotions, feelings, and intuitions about where you are meant to invest your energy. Although we're in Capricorn season until Sunday, January 19, hold space for your emotional process instead of solely focusing on taking action. Try to be more mindful of what you feel so you can make decisions from the heart.

One of the most significant astrological shifts of 2025 occurs on Saturday, January 11 as the North Node, ruler of your fate, shifts into Pisces. As the Aries and Libra eclipse cycle wraps up, you are experiencing an end to themes of individuality versus the collective and embarking on a new journey in Pisces and Virgo that asks you to honor your purpose.

Spend time meditating and building up your spiritual connection. Reflect on your dreams and faith in the universe, always supporting your choices and path. Lean into the unseen, and with a hand over your heart, know that this year isn’t about surviving, but thriving.

The luckiest day of January 2025 for each zodiac sign

Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Wednesday, January 8

Everything's coming together for you, Aries. While you’ve been focusing more on your career recently and establishing a new beginning and greater stability, your process receives a divine blessing this month as Mercury shifts into Capricorn on Wednesday, January 8.

Since Capricorn season began in December 2024, you have been focusing more on applying to new positions or advocating for yourself in terms of a promotion. Once Mercury moves into Capricorn, you hear lucky news about a new career prospect, putting you in a place to begin an abundant new phase in your professional life.

Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Wednesday, January 29

Take a chance on yourself and embrace a new beginning doing what you love, Taurus. While you have always desired financial security and the finer things in life, your leading motivation has shifted recently. Instead of only caring about monetary benefits, you have begun searching for more of a purpose in your career.

Think about what you want for yourself and what your soul feels called to pursue and manifest it with the New Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday, January 29. A New Moon signifies a new beginning, and in your professional house, it represents an ardent desire to have your work take on a greater meaning.

Take this time to focus on what you want to contribute to the world so that this new beginning can benefit you and the collective.

Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Monday, January 27

Don’t waste your time focusing on the little dreams, Gemini — this is your chance to dream big! Your belief in yourself has prompted you to take a chance on what you feel called to pursue. Letting yourself be in the process and focusing on feeling more confident has prepared you for an exciting and adventurous new period that will begin as Mercury shifts into Aquarius on Monday, January 27.

Mercury in Aquarius presents opportunities for new beginnings, abundance, career, and travel. Continue building up your confidence so you can use this time to set the tone for the year ahead. You want a big life, Gemini, and it’s up to you to create it.

Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Saturday, January 11

You are beginning a beautiful new era in your life, Cancer, as the North Node moves into Pisces on Saturday, January 11. After last year, you are more than ready to put the past behind you. This astrological shift allows you to do that, but you must remember everything you’ve learned.

The North Node represents your fate, the life meant for you, and a part of your soul contract in this lifetime. In Pisces, the North Node represents luck, abundance, new possibilities, spirituality, and expansiveness.

You are truly done with everything you’ve been through, and now the world is your oyster. Just make sure you make decisions that honor yourself and don't sacrifice your dreams for anyone else. Maintain balance and be willing to protect what is most important to you so that this new era is one you can fully enjoy.

Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Thursday, January 30

Life continues presenting the same lessons until you figure out how to ace them. Ever since Uranus entered Taurus in 2018, you have been focused on transforming your professional life and embracing the universe's divine plan.

Uranus is retrograde until the end of January and will move to a new zodiac sign in the second half of 2025. This is a time to reflect on what has changed in your career since 2018, and what it means for your future intentions. Once Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Thursday, January 30, you will be in a period of action where you will have the first half of the year to make any remaining changes that can help you achieve success.

Being open to the divine redirections of the universe will help you feel fulfilled by your work and be able to receive the financial wealth you’ve always wanted.

Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Thursday, January 2

The truth often hides beneath layers of confusion, Virgo. And while confusion is a part of the understanding process, you must clear things up to progress in this lifetime. You may feel torn about multiple aspects of your life (though truthfully, you see positive outcomes no matter what happens), but Vesta moving into Scorpio on Thursday, January 2 will help.

Asteroid Vesta in Scorpio represents emotional transformation. This transit helps clear up any remaining confusion, allowing you to make decisions for your future and finally feel like you are moving ahead.

The most important thing you can do right now is give yourself time, not commit too quickly to anything, and let yourself transform from the inside out. This will be a breakthrough year for you when many of your manifestations come true, but first, you want to be sure about what direction you should choose.

Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Monday, January 13

Success is yours, dear Libra. You have been working with powerful energy for the last several months that has helped you prioritize your dreams and invest in taking your career in a new direction.

But your success hasn't come without challenges, and it’s felt like you’ve had to wait longer than normal to see your dreams come to fruition. This has been all part of a divine process which will peak on Monday, January 13 with the Full Moon in Cancer lighting up your house of recognition and success.

As the Full Moon rises, you experience a moment you’ve worked hard to achieve. You may find yourself busier than normal around this time, but it’s all part of the sweet rewards of success that you’re finally achieving.

Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Monday, January 13

On December 6, 2024, Mars stationed retrograde in Leo, highlighting a period of reflection in your career and helping you understand how you define professional success. But on Monday, January 13, Mars will move into Cancer as part of its retrograde journey, changing your focus and allowing you to do the work to manifest new beginnings in your life.

With Mars retrograde moving through your houses of career, abundance, luck, travel, and new beginnings, you are guided to reflect on the opportunities you’ve taken and those you may regret not giving a chance. But don’t hang onto regret too tightly, because this is about redirecting your path, creating more space for newness and achievement.

While your definition of success has shifted from solely financial benefits to personal freedom, you should be able to develop some profound innovative ideas during this time that help set you up to live the life you have always been destined for.

Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Wednesday, January 29

There is no point in looking backward at the past, Sagittarius. While you may do things differently if you had a second chance, 'what ifs' prevent you from taking advantage of the new year.

You are just beginning a new life chapter about greater authenticity and success, and you can use the energy around the New Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday, January 29 to adopt a fresh perspective. This can help you bring closure to any lingering situations and develop a deeper understanding of what you want.

You may also receive an offer or have a chance to go into business with a trusted acquaintance or friend around this time. Although it’s something you’ve second-guessed in the past, you are now fully confident that this venture could help you achieve everything you’ve ever deserved.

Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Monday, January 27

Although you have achieved profound success, Capricorn, you're still searching for more financial independence and security. While money doesn’t make everything perfect, it can help you care for those who mean the most to you.

While you’ve been diligently building up your finances, you will receive a significant boost once Mercury moves into Aquarius on Monday, January 27. Mercury in Aquarius will bring in new financial prospects through work, investing, or gifts from those in your life, reaffirming this new period of success you’ve been working towards.

Don’t forget to enjoy your success with those who have supported you along the way. You may want to consider planning a winter holiday so you can rest and have the time to enjoy what you’ve worked hard to achieve.

Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Thursday, January 2

Change is the only constant, Aquarius. Since Scorpio, the zodiac sign of transformation and rebith, rules your professional sector, you may change jobs more frequently than others, but this is part of your evolution and growth.

While you’ve been fairly satisfied with your career, you may be propelled to take your life in a new direction as asteroid Vesta shifts into Scorpio on Thursday, January 2. Vesta in Scorpio transforms your feelings toward your career or what you feel your purpose is in this lifetime, bringing about the desire to look for new employment or renegotiate with an existing position.

Ultimately, this is all to help you to feel more fulfilled by your work. This is about more than just a paycheck, Aquarius, as you have outgrown your past position. Start thinking about what you genuinely want, knowing the universe is supporting you every step of the way.

Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Saturday, January 11

You have the power to not just choose your fate, dear Pisces, but create it. The year ahead will look radically different for you as the North Node shifts into Pisces on Saturday, January 11, signifying that your life is changing in incredible ways.

The North Node governs over your fate, and in Pisces, it will help you evolve into a person who can take more risks and venture outside that comfort zone to claim what you want out of life. Before jumping into saying 'yes' just yet, take a moment to reflect on what that is and whether you need to release or heal from anything to feel more empowered.

Be more conscious of your decisions and honor your inner self. Remember that your life doesn’t need to look like anyone else’s. You truly are free to manifest whatever your heart wants. This is a longer journey, however, it will confirm that you are indeed on your soul's path. Greatness is guaranteed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.