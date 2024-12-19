2 Zodiac Signs Receive Significant Career Opportunities Before 2024 Ends

Whether in the form of a promotion or new role, these zodiac signs will see their careers progress by the end of the year.

Written on Dec 19, 2024

Not receiving the recognition and appreciation you deserve at work — despite knowing you're giving you're all — can be discouraging. While workplace consulting & global research company Gallup suggested employers recognize their employees at least once a week, their analysis found that 66% of workers feel their not receiving adequate recognition.

While it would be nice to receive financial recognition for high performance, most employees agree that more frequent recognition from a manager or boss or a positive review would suffice — and luckily for two zodiac signs, that recognition is on the way.

Two zodiac signs receive significant career opportunities before 2024 ends

In a TikTok video, Tarotpist Psychic Medium Whitney Minor predicted that two zodiac signs will receive a promotion before year's end.

1. Capricorn

According to Minor, Capricorn's recent transformation indicates an important training that may have held them back from progressing in their careers. All of this preparation might be making Capricorn feel a little impatient. 

However, according to Minor, this will begin to pay off as 2024 comes to an end. 

"Even with this training though, I feel like you're still like looking at your options and really seeing what's out there for you," Minor said.

Keeping your eyes on the prize invites an unexpected opportunity as new doors open for you before 2024 ends.

"I always find you're in that position of wanting to like get new knowledge, but also see how you can profit from it," Minor added. 

Keep preparing for change and keep undergoing training. While this limbo period may feel frustrating as you know you have what it takes to move forward, all of your hard work will pay off as your career changes for the better. 

2. Leo

Leo, those extra hours and staying busy have taken a toll on your health. You may be feeling burned out and ready to call it quits. In an ideal world, you'd take the month off to relax and sleep your exhaustion away — but you're too focused on the rewards headed your way to do that!

According to Minor, your hard work is not done yet. 

"You're particularly motivated," Minor explained. "You have some sort of financial goal that you're working towards and you are like locked in this month and it's paying off like big time."

Not only will achieve exactly what you desire out of life, but you may just gain more than you bargained for! So, if you feel like giving up now don't fret. All of the hard work you put in means something, Leo!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help topics such as relationships, career, family, and astrology.

