With its fair share of challenging astrology transits, 2024 left many zodiac signs feeling like they couldn't catch a break. However, it appears things may be turning around, especially for the one zodiac sign poised to enter a powerful era before we reach the new year.

The one zodiac sign entering a powerful new era between now and January 2025

According to astrologer Camille Liptak, those with Leo placements have something to look forward to as Mars, the planet of action, is now in the fire sign.

Advertisement

While this transit is positive for all zodiac signs as it provides an opportunity for increased confidence and "taking center stage," those with prominent Leo placements experience extensive benefits from Mars in Leo.

Advertisement

Leo's potential for personal development is unlimited with Mars in their sign.

Leos seeking both spiritual and personal growth should expect great things as Mars guides them into a powerful era between now and January 2025.

Active change will be slowly occuring throughout this timeframe as new job opportunities and potential love interests surface.

As astrologer Valkyrja Vörðr explained in a video, Mars in Leo is a time to "call your power back" from people who exposed themselves as not being beneficial to your life.

As Mars is Scorpio's planetary ruler, this influence is especially potent since it's occurring during Scorpio season.

According to Vörðr, the stars are literally aligning to help you both realize and feel more aligned with your purpose.

Advertisement

"This is the confidence boost, energy boost, victorious win moment that you as a Leo Sun, Mars, or Rising have been craving," Liptak said.

Design: YourTango

Liptak urged Leo to reflect on their "power," especially as Mars retrogrades back into Cancer in December.

Mars retrograde can lead to confusion and uncertainty, especially in emotional Cancer. When this happens, we lack the "ferocity" of Mars in Leo, Liptak explained in a separate video.

Advertisement

But for now, Liptak advised Leo to "think about your courage, think about your charisma, think about how you can move forward with the personal development projects or creative ventures that you might already be pursuing,” because things are about to change for the better.

“There’s passion, there’s purpose, there is loads of courage and confidence and opportunities to cultivate all of those things,” explained Liptak.

So, if you’ve been struggled with a lack of passion or felt like you just don't have it in you, don't fret.

“This transit is about cultivating those things for yourself,” Liptak said.

Now is the time to get playful with your passion. Tap back into that fiery Leo energy and change up your look if you haven’t already.

Advertisement

Find ways to make yourself excited and prepared for the new changes up ahead as you transition into this new powerful era.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.