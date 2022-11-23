Your Soul Contract And How To Fulfill It, Based On Your Sun & Moon Signs

Soul contracts are the mission or duty you agreed to complete upon incarnating in this lifetime. While you're born without conscious knowledge of your soul contract, astrology can portray a link to your past lives, including the details of your soul contract.

What is my soul contract, according to astrology?

Your Sun sign reflects your soul contract and the house it is located in will add more insight.

Sometimes, if you still need to work through karma from your previous incarnation, it could be seen in the 12th house. You are here to work through your life path while applying the lessons from your past lives.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your soul contract for this life is to tap into your ego and start believing in yourself.

You may have been codependent in a previous incarnation and now want to fight for your independence without relying on others as much. It is a period of loving the individualist and finding the soldier within.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your soul contract for this life is to bring happiness and stability to your life.

In a previous incarnation, you might have been very focused on what others thought about you but now you want to break free from that and find contentment by living life to the fullest as comfortably as possible.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your soul contract for this life is concentrated on finding what inspires you intellectually.

You might have had a more rigid approach in a previous incarnation and now you want to learn more about the things that interest you and communicate your philosophy to the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your soul contract for this life involves bringing much-needed stability and care to the people you love.

You may have been more concerned with success and placed a much deeper focus on a career in a previous incarnation. Now you are giving your energy and devotion to nurturing others in your family, friends, and romantic partners.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your soul contract in this life is to love yourself and to value and respect who you are. You are a nonconformist and refuse to dim your light for anyone.

In a previous incarnation, you might have focused more on others and did not give yourself the needed self-love and care. Now you want to experience the world in a new way where you express creative visions and dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your soul contract for this life is finding a sense of organization.

You might have gotten lost in a romantic paradise in your previous incarnation or might have had your head in the clouds. Now you are focused on curating a logical and more practical environment that promotes positive self-evolution.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your soul contract for this life is to experience romance and friendships by establishing deeper bonds.

You may have been more selfish in a previous connection and now you might be focused on establishing fruitful and trusting partnerships that can help elevate you as long as you value your independent side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your soul contract for this life revolves around not being afraid to go after your vision.

In a previous incarnation, you may have devoted lots of your energy to others, but now you want to show yourself more love and care. It is a period of healing, renewal, and transformations that will empower you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your soul contract for this life will have you expanding, learning, and connecting.

In a previous incarnation, you may have felt limited to embracing the adventurer within. Now you are fearless and will learn to put yourself first. You see how much there is to learn from travel and meeting new people.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your soul contract for this life is to climb to the top and make your dreams come true.

Although you might link success with happiness, you will still need to learn from your previous incarnations that creating and maintaining strong bonds with people is essential.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your soul contract for this life is to value your rebellious spirit and do more for others.

In a previous incarnation, you were probably much more focused on yourself and now you want to bring your attention to helping the underdog. You are the champion for the people and the reliable friend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your soul contract for this life is to experience a deeper spiritual connection with others.

You might be focused on developing your philosophy instead of following conventional ones. In a previous incarnation, you might have been too focused on the mundane and now you want to focus more on the spiritual.

Your Moon sign plays a pivotal role in activating your soul contract.

While the Sun takes action through self-expression, the Moon focuses on recognizing your purpose and the agreement you made before incarnating through emotional intelligence.

Your Moon sign gives insight into how you can build a positive emotional space to thrive and fulfill your contract's purpose.

Aries Moon

In this incarnation, the Aries Moon learns to be braver when it comes to connecting with emotions and not seeing them through the lenses of fear without compromising their individuality.

Taurus Moon

Creating a balance by finding emotional stability through connections and within. The Taurus Moon will also learn not to focus so much on gaining material wealth.

Gemini Moon

Embracing their emotions and learning that logic is not always needed when understanding them. Gemini Moons should focus on hobbies that can make them feel emotionally anchored.

Cancer Moon

Utilizing their emotional intelligence to find their sense of courage, the Cancer Moon will be able to become pillars for others through their compassion.

Leo Moon

Once the Leo Moon understands that they do not need so much recognition from others because they can radiate power from the inside, they can feel emotionally satisfied with who they are.

Virgo Moon

The Virgo Moon's goal is emotional satisfaction with their accomplishments and not focusing too much on imperfections which involved breaking the ties with their insecurities to feel more at peace with making mistakes.

Libra Moon

Self-discovery comes from realizing their emotional independence and understanding they do not need a relationship to feel valued.

Scorpio Moon

Scorpio Moons must unlearn fears of betrayal to keep more emotionally balanced when their trust is broken by others. Rediscover your power by being open to change and evolution.

Sagittarius Moon

Emotional growth is established by getting to know yourself more and the world around you. Your connections to others allow you to feel emotionally inspired and optimistic.

Capricorn Moon

Creating a balance between work and family will allow Capricorn Moon to feel emotionally leveled. Finding success at work and showcasing their leadership skills can help them fulfill their purpose.

Aquarius Moon

Being a friend is important for Aquarius Moon. They activate their emotional purpose through the deeper connections made. Friends mean a lot to them and they can allow the natives to reach their goals and dreams.

Pisces Moon

Through their emotions, they will be able to help spread love to others. Pisces Moon is here to learn and grow spiritually; this helps them develop their emotional intelligence. Helping others can also allow them to feel fulfilled.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.