The One Chinese Zodiac Sign Predestined For Success Between Now And February 2025

Those with big dreams to make it to the top of their careers aren't afraid of hard work, but sometimes, it's also helpful to have a little luck on your side. According to an astrologer named Stewart King, one Chinese zodiac sign currently has just that.

The Chinese zodiac sign that’s predestined for success between now and February 2025

While this Chinese zodiac sign is known to be the most desirable, King explained that their potential for success is higher than ever since we're in their zodiac year until February 2025 — the Year of the Dragon.

Those with the Dragon zodiac sign still have a few months to activate their potential.

Now is the time to stop putting things off and get into action mode. So, if you’re a Dragon and have been itching to make more money, put some time aside to make those connections and to form those relationships! Keep dreaming about your goals and set active plans to accomplish them.

In a separate video, Chinese astrologer Huai Feng explained that 2024 has been difficult for all Dragons, but in 2025, expect that luck to turn around as you get promotions or new career prospects.

“Keep an open mind," Feng said.

Feng explained that two favorable stars are working in Dragon's favor.

"If you are looking to start a business, this might be the perfect year to do so due to the good stars Tian Xi and Yue De. For those who don’t know Tian Xi is the star of joy and celebration, said Feng. “So if this happiness star is in your favor, it is easier for you to get career advancement and appreciation from your bosses.”

On the flip side, Yue De is a star associated with virtue. He explained that this typically means that Dragons will feel more kind and considerate to those around them, “And kindness begets kindness,” Feng explained. Don’t be surprised if you get help from unlikely people as you slowly make your way to success.

If you’ve been dreaming of starting a side hustle, now is your time to shine, as Feng said when these two stars combine, it's favorable energy starting side gigs as the combination of these signs makes for a pretty great foundation.

“As you keep on improving your own self-image, it’s going to open up new doors of opportunities for you," said Feng. "Work hard and keep moving forward."

In addition to their careers, Feng explained that Dragons should focus on taking care of themselves and eating healthy. Be sure to get plenty of movement and most importantly, take every opportunity you can get. As long as you stay ahead of the curve and act now, accept all the success heading your way, Dragons!

