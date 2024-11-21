What Capricorn Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Capricorn, your 2025 tarot card is the Sun, reversed, revealing a year focused on concerns about money, finances, and material possessions. When upside down, the Sun foretells a need to be extra cautious at the start of the year, especially if you are working toward financial freedom from debts or improving money flow problems.

What Capricorn needs to know about 2025, according to their tarot horoscope

You begin the year with Saturn, your ruler, in Pisces, and Pluto finally out of your sign for the rest of your lifetime. Pluto brought powerful changes; sometimes, they weren't the ones you wanted, but you survived them. Now that Pluto will be in your money house, you can use the lessons from the past and apply them wisely. Pluto helps you to transform your financial situation for the better.

Do you feel stuck at a job? You may find a way to leave that company and find a new job elsewhere. If you enjoy your current company culture but want things to improve with your current job role, you'll find a way to break barriers and rise above them.

Whatever negative energy lingers from last year, consider it pointing you toward change and growth. Don't ignore problems. Uncover them. Search for solutions and find loopholes.

The Sun tarot card reminds you that there's a silver lining behind every cloud. If things aren't as you want them to be, no problem — you'll find a way to make good from whatever challenges you face.

January 2025: Nine of Swords, reversed

In January, you learn to let go of the past and reinvent yourself. Change will not be easy. You have to uncover negative thought patterns and self-sabotaging self-talk.

It will be important to write down your goals and include your 'big why' to stay focused on the future when faced with troubles or setbacks. This is a very important month, Capricorn. It sets the foundation for your future. So, look at what you've done before that didn't work so you avoid repeating the same mistakes.

February 2025: Queen of Swords, reversed

In February, you learn to confront unprocessed emotions that impact your mindset financially and emotionally.

Early in the year, you may encounter individuals who see you trying to change but refuse to accept your efforts as genuine. You may hear that you're the topic of gossip; perhaps the help you need from others won't come.

February can be a tough month to navigate, and it's when you are most vulnerable. You will want to recommit to the goals you set for yourself in January.

March 2025: Ace of Wands, reversed

In March, you learn to be patient and persevere in hard times, especially when doing what needs to be done but results don't follow. You may feel emotionally disconnected from your work. You might wonder if you've made the right decision about your chosen path.

These emotions are common when you're about to have a breakthrough. So, don't quit when you're 'three feet from gold.' Instead, double down your efforts.

Review what you're doing to see if there's a better way to go about your tasks. Find out if there are things you ought to delegate to someone else. What do you need to do next to turn your dreams into reality?

April 2025: Four of Pentacles

In April, you learn to let go of control and allow things to happen organically. When life seems uncertain, you may try to manipulate the outcome. It's tempting to look for a shortcut to avoid wasting any time, but don't. This tarot card is a warning. If a door is closed, leave it that way.

If something seems to be taking longer than it should be, find out why. If there's little you can do to change it, consider this adjustment a protective measure by the universe and watch what happens next. There's an element of trust in fate when you learn to release control. While it's never easy to do, learning how to practice it can be a freeing experience.

May 2025: Nine of Cups

In May, you learn how to connect spirituality to wealth-generating activities. You master the laws of manifestation and start applying them to your own life. You may discover your favorite manifestation techniques and apply them to your daily routine consistently.

This month, write down how much money you'd like to earn by the end of this year. Then, let your energy connect with your desire and action. Remember that manifestation works when you do what needs to be done to get what you want from life.

June 2025: Two of Wands

In June, you start making plans for the future. You are standing at a crossroads now. Two paths are set before you. You can stay where you are or do something else to create more change in life.

The Two of Wands invites you to create an action plan you want to follow for the rest of the year. What do you need to do to meet your goals? What people, resources, or changes are necessary to take your current success to a new level?

July 2025: Death

In July, you close the door on an old system and start a new journey. The Death tarot card reminds you that each ending brings a new beginning. You may discover that you didn't like a particular outcome and want to start over again to create a new one.

Do you need to stop doing what you've done over the last six months and try something new? Do you need to distance yourself from friends on a different path? Starting over can be scary, but settling for less than you deserve may not be an option you want to embrace.

August 2025: The Devil, reversed

In August, you overcome old habits and patterns and see how emotionally, mentally, and spiritually strong you are. You find a new way to do things without clinging to self-sabotaging behaviors or vices.

This month is perfect for replacing bad habits with new ones. If you tend to wake up late, go to bed earlier. If you tend to procrastinate, create a schedule and follow it to avoid wasting time.

September 2025: Queen of Cups

In September, you enter a season of emotional stability and mental strength. Over the last nine months, you've learned self-mastery and patience. You have overcome creative blocks and removed barriers to your productivity and professional growth. Now that you've endured significant professional and personal changes, you're ready to interact with the world differently.

You reveal yourself to be a trusted and empathetic friend and coworker. You're able to provide sound advice that is compassionate and timely. You understand the struggle others face because you've built your life from the bottom up and had to overcome many hardships.

This month, you give more of yourself than you could earlier in the year because you perceive what people need and can meet others where they are.

October 2025: Knight of Wands

You have an opportunity to travel in October. You may go on a vacation or a work-related trip. This is a great time to recharge your emotional and intellectual batteries. If there are out-of-town professional seminars or events you can attend, this is the month to go.

Invest money in things that make you happy and give you a sense of purpose in your work. If you need to work through the holidays, the Knight of Wands hints at celebrating a little earlier. Use October to plan and restore your energy.

November 2025: King of Cups, reversed

In November, you address any problems that have remained unaddressed earlier in the year. You assume responsibility for things you hoped to accomplish before the year ended but fell short.

The King of Cups is reversed, which implies a lack of emotional control. Your feelings can 'spill out' in ways you dislike. You may need to work on communication with others. In some instances, people may mirror your reactions.

Everyone may seem acting intense, but the focus is best kept on yourself and your reaction. This is a good month to pursue a mentor or work through therapy problems. If you have a journal, write down your thoughts to help you process them.

December 2025: Knight of Cups

In December, you finally arrive. The King of Cups symbolizes self-satisfaction and pride in what you've accomplished. You demonstrate significant growth, maturity, and leadership. You're ready for new challenges at work. You have gained respect and admiration from your coworkers.

You can see how every challenge you endured (and successfully handled) taught you to be who you are today. In the end, the journey pays off!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.