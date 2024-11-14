What The Numerology Of 2025 Reveals About What We Can Expect From The Upcoming Year, According To A Spiritualist

We're weeks away from ringing in a new year and saying goodbye to this one. Whether this year has been filled with good, bad, or something in between, it's never too late to start setting our intentions, aspirations, and goals for what kind of people we want to be in the upcoming year.

In a TikTok video, a spiritualist and Lebanese mystic named Bruna offered viewers insight into what kind of energy 2025 may bring.

She insisted that this new year would be "quite a time" and encouraged people to go into it with an open mind based on numerology, which seemed to resonate with many.

A spiritualist explained what the numerology of 2025 can reveal about the upcoming year.

"2025 is a nine-year," Bruna began in her video. "Do you know what that means? Spirituality everywhere. For a nine-year, it's going to be a heightened focus on spirituality, on oneness, on watching God work through humanity."

Compassion is going to be key for everyone in 2025.

2024 is an eight-year, and the karmic balance that happened this year was necessary.

According to Bruna, it was meant to help us realign with our destinies because, without it, we wouldn't have been able to create a solid foundation for 2025.

Bruna predicted that in 2025, we will all be moving into an energy where we're less focused on the individual and more focused on the collective.

Pablo Rasero | Canva Pro

Again, she pointed out that many spiritual concepts will be coming to the forefront, and spirituality will be "infiltrating many different industries."

"That's why some of us have been going through a lot of awakenings, a lot of lessons and teachings over the last few years," she continued, "so that we can help guide and teach those who may be very uncomfortable and unfamiliar with this nine-energy that we are going to experience."

The spiritualist warned to 'run the other way' when encountering someone in the new year who claims to have 'all of the answers.'

According to Creative Numerology, the "9 Year brings significant transformation — alterations and improvements — to all areas of your life."

The number 9 is incredibly significant in many different cultures and customs and is said to be related to compassion, as Bruna mentioned, generosity, and selflessness. However, Bruna made sure to emphasize that spiritual communities have a "shadowy side."

She insisted that we don't have all the answers, nor are we someone's "guru." If someone claims to have all the answers that you need, you should proceed with caution because only you have the answers that you need — it's your life, not anyone else's.

"A healer does not heal you. They help you heal yourself," Bruna said. "So trust your intuition. Trust your gut. And remember, as we move through this nine-year where we will finally close out a long cycle so that we can usher in a new energy collectively.... when you interact with another human soul, remember that you too are a human soul."

Judging by Bruna's observations, it seems 2025 has the possibility of being a fulfilling year for all of us.

Whether her message resonated or not, it's still a reminder that the energy we bring into the new year can really affect our experiences. Whether you believe in numerology or not, the themes of compassion, selflessness, and care are still universally accepted and valued.

As we approach the new year, hopefully, we can all take these principles to heart and use them to better ourselves and achieve everything we want!

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.