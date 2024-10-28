Astrologer Claims 2025 Is ’The Most Important Year Of The Century’ — ‘We’re Never Gonna Experience Something Like This Again’

2025 is going to be the most significant year of the century and everyone alive will be a witness to history, especially in the US. This is because the three major outer planets, Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus will all change signs.

When one major outer planet alone changes signs, it's significant in our lives and on the world stage and usually points us in some new direction. For all three planets to change signs at roughly the same time points to a whole new world.

Why 2025 is 'the most important year of the century'

According to astrologer Helena Woods, part of what makes 2025 so significant is that we'll see changes and transformations on a global scale.

"This is not personal to each of us," Woods said. "This is the world at large and this is the times we're living in."

@helenawoodsastro Pluto Return finishing up. The most inportant year of the century is next year: 2025 in astrology 💖 ♬ original sound - Astrocartography with Helena

Pluto enters Aquarius, will it will remain for 20 years

Let’s begin with Pluto, the planet that has everything to do with global change and major change in our personal lives if it aspects our personal charts. Pluto is currently making its last pass through Capricorn. Its stay in this sign coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Recession, and upheaval around the world as well as one of the most contested Presidential races in our lifetimes.

On November 19, Pluto re-enters Aquarius (it’s been dipping its toes into the sign for the last two years) for the next 20 years, and by the end of this transit, the world will be far different from the one we know today.

While Capricorn is about hierarchy, patriarchy, and big business, Aquarius will be about us, the people. To shed some light on Pluto in Aquarius, the last time Pluto was in this sign, we experienced the Industrial Revolution as well as the Age of Enlightenment.

Aquarius is the most humanitarian of the signs and rules the 11th house, or the collective. There is no doubt we are on the verge of a massive societal change with AI and we have only seen the tip of the iceberg. Entire systems will change with Pluto in Aquarius, especially in business, just like the Industrial Revolution changed the world. It’s hard to say exactly what technical advances we will see, but suffice to say, in 20 years when Pluto leaves this sign, everything will be different. It will be bigger than the changes that occurred with home computers and the internet.

The American and French Revolutions occurred during Pluto’s last transit through Aquarius. Freedom, individuality, self-determination, and self-rule will once again be the theme of this transit this time around. Everything isn’t happiness and light, however, because Aquarius is ruled by both Saturn (the planet of structure and tradition) and Uranus (the planet of upheaval). Fast forward to 2029, with Pluto’s square to Saturn and Pluto’s square to Jupiter in 2030, we will certainly see global upheaval.

Neptune will begin to dip its toes into the sign of Aries between April and October 2025.

The last time Neptune transited Pisces preceded the US Civil War, entering Aries the day after the war began. Neptune will not leave Pisces for good until 2026, but in 2025 we will certainly get a feel for the coming changes.

Neptune in Pisces has contributed to displaced people, humanitarian disasters, and misinformation. It has, however, brought about compassion, sensitivity, and artistic creativity, and it is connected to religion and the church. When Neptune shifts into Aries, we will see a different approach to many things worldwide since Aries is ruled by Mars, which represents action as well as war/aggression at times. Mars also rules men, so the possibility exists for some type of crisis regarding the expression of masculinity.

While Pisces represents the 12th house of endings, Aries rules the first house of beginnings. The 0 degree of any planet is called the 'world point,' and tends to affect us as a collective. Aries represents the first house, or the self. In many ways, this can be a somewhat selfish sign that we will have to guard against, but Aries also represents new ideas, pioneering concepts, bravery, and independence. 0 degrees of Aries is the beginning cycle of the entire zodiac and is probably the most important sign and degree of the zodiac because it’s where everything starts. Of course, all transiting planets begin at 0 degrees, so we will have a plethora of new beginnings on many different levels.

Neptune is not at home in Aries and isn’t comfortable in this sign. The energies of Neptune and Mars are about as incompatible as we can get. Mars is the extrovert while Neptune is the introvert. Neptune in Pisces is water, as evidenced by the number of water-related weather events and disasters we have seen since the planet first entered this sign in 2012, and Neptune in Aries is fire. Neptune is without ego and Mars is ego.

Add to this that Saturn changes signs and moves into Aries from late May through August, creating a Saturn-Neptune conjunction. This aspect can represent insurrections fueled by ideologies. With Saturn, there may be a clamping down of some sort on misinformation, but if so, it will be because there is a need for this to happen. Neptune in Pisces has been the biggest contributing factor concerning misinformation. Neptune rules the ethereal and spiritual world but it also rules lies and deception.

The late, great French astrologer Andre Barbault predicted WWII (as well as COVID-19) years in advance, and wrote, “The conjunction of 2026 is the most benefic configuration of the century and its interplanetary partnership will work for the best in a splendid re-launch of civilization. It contains a harmonious relationship between primordial polar opposites, the coming together of the external and internal, rational and spiritual mind and soul and human beings surpassing themselves while experiencing life on a higher level.”

Finally, Uranus leaves Taurus for Gemini from July to early November 2025 for the first time in 84 years.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of ideas and communication. Our ideas will advance and we may as a society take a more intellectual approach to many things, which is needed as evidenced by the book bannings and other nebulous and unhelpful laws and concepts.

The last three times that Uranus has transited Gemini the US has experienced the American Revolution, the Civil War, and World War II. This also represents the United States' Uranus return, which occurs only every 84 years.

These changes are not all bad or negative because the outer planets will make some positive and very significant transits with each other.

Remember that trines and sextiles are generally positive. In 2025, Uranus will sextile Neptune and trine Pluto, which can only be beneficial to the world. Saturn in Aries will also sextile Uranus and Pluto and Pluto will sextile Neptune and trine Uranus.

In terms of these aspects just mentioned, Barbault wrote that this combination can only help humanity in the most positive ways and referred to it as a great 'reset' of the world.

