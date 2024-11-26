The monthly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign is here for December 2024. But first, what does the last month of the year have in store for everybody?

The I Ching hexagram of the month is Water over Wind (#48). It speaks of unending abundance and endless joy, indicating that December will be a fruitful period for everybody in the collective in both small and big ways.

Of course, a portion of this will stem from the fact that the holiday season is a period of generosity and love, where we spend time with our family and give gifts to each other (and also share food). So lean hard into this and the cultural variations depending on where you live. You shall not run out of abundance, no matter what.



The month of December is also a great time for all of the Chinese zodiac signs to contemplate what you can do with this abundance so it benefits you even in the New Year 2025. Incubate any ideas and inspiration you receive this month. You will strike gold when they bloom eventually. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for December 2024.

Monthly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for December 2024

Rat

Lucky Day for Love: December 19

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 12

Lucky Day for Career: December 3

Rat, the month of December for you will be a period of joy and transformation. Lean into this energy to reap the rewards of your hard work. Where we go, blessings will follow. Especially if you engage with the color white this month. For some, now's also a good time to reconcile with parts of yourself that you struggle with so you can walk into the New Year with greater confidence and hope. Now's also a great time to be more social and take part in maybe a Secret Santa or some holiday-specific event.

Ox

Lucky Day for Love: December 9

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 7

Lucky Day for Career: December 3

Ox, the month of December will be a period of reconnecting with your family and deepening the loving bonds between all of you. You are encouraged to be a better listener at this time and also express yourself without holding back. Both together will bring blessings to all of you and allow you to close out 2024 on a good note and welcome 2025 with joy in your hearts. Working with Clear Quartz is indicated here if you need clarity about what you wish to do in the coming year.

Tiger

Lucky Day for Love: December 3

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 12

Lucky Day for Career: December 11

Tiger, the month of December will be a period of rest, recuperation, and relaxation for you. Allow your intuitive side to come to the surface and embrace it with everything you have got. Art, inspiration, and loving connections will be a highlight for you at this time but you are also encouraged to trust any internal nudges that lead you to new adventures. Now's a great time to work with Moonstone or Blue Calcite as a way to close the old year and welcome the new one as we get closer and closer to the last week of December.

Rabbit

Lucky Day for Love: December 19

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 15

Lucky Day for Career: December 20

Rabbit, the month of December for you will be a period of rest and reckonings. If you are stuck in a toxic situation, whether in your love life or your friend circle, now's a great time to sit, meditate, and find a way to break the toxicity. Honest communication can help, but you have to be honest with yourself about where a path ends and a new one must begin. This will allow you to close out 2024 on a beautiful note and walk into the New Year with greater confidence. Listen to yourself and your actual wishes for the future at this time.

Dragon

Lucky Day for Love: December 21

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 22

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

Dragon, the month of December will be a terrific period of joy, abundance, and great success! Since we are getting close to the end of the Year of the Dragon, you are encouraged to make the most of the time that's left and truly soar to the highest ranks and the highest spaces you can. Don't second-guess yourself! Work with Honey Calcite to bring greater joy and hope into your life this month.

Snake

Lucky Day for Love: December 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 25

Lucky Day for Career: December 21

Snake, the month of December will be a period of rest for you. Feel free to go into introvert mode and just allow yourself to strengthen your boundaries and practice self-love. This will allow you to close the old chapter on a peaceful note and also bring your wisdom and learnings to the New Year. Spending time with your loved ones is important in December too. Working with Sandstone is a way for you to embrace the transience of time.

Horse

Lucky Day for Love: December 22

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 24

Lucky Day for Career: December 23

Horse, you will have a really good month in December! Especially during the holiday period as it will be full of blessings and joy for you. Now's a great time to lean into your relationship with your loved ones and allow those loving spaces to uplift your heart and soul. You will also benefit from doing a clearing ritual this month as a way to center yourself and bring new energy to your living space and life. How you choose to do it is up to you, but allow your intuition to guide you.

Goat

Lucky Day for Love: December 25

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 27

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

Goat, the month of December calls on you to find inner strength and courage and go after your hopes and dreams with everything you have got! You don't have to wait for the New Year to start fresh. You can get a headstart on everyone else and begin now. You have the cosmic forces rooting for you so this is a great time to allow the flow to take you to the highest spaces you can go. Let courage be your driving force this month. If you feel called to, work with Obsidian as a way to protect your energy while doing so.

Monkey

Lucky Day for Love: December 12

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 12

Lucky Day for Career: December 11

Monkey, the month of December for you will be a period of laughter, joy, pranks, and mischief. Lean into this and allow it to lift your soul. It will bring you inspiration, ideas, and a lot of unexpected adventures. Where you take this is up to you though. Your friendships will be the highlight of this month for you. If you feel called to, work with Blue Calcite as a way to improve your communication skills and draw opportunities to you that depend on your communication skills.

Rooster

Lucky Day for Love: December 10

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 9

Lucky Day for Career: December 11

Rooster, the month of December will be a period of laughter, joy, and great shine for you. Trust in divine timing and allow yourself to go where your soul wants you to go. You will find new friendships, great success, and also intriguing new connections. For some, now's a great time to spend with your loved ones and romantic partner, and allow this to uplift your soul. Working with Honey Calcite is indicated here as a way to bring joy and optimism into your life.

Dog

Lucky Day for Love: December 12

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 22

Lucky Day for Career: December 11

Dog, the month of December for you is full of light, love, and greatness. Some of you will find the mentor you were looking for and this will bring you a lot of peace and steadiness. Others will discover that family does not always have to mean people who are related to you. Family can be found family as well — of friends who resonate with you, and even pets who bring joy to your life daily!

Pig

Lucky Day for Love: December 10

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 9

Lucky Day for Career: December 8

Pig, the month of December for you will be a quiet period. Allow stillness and patience to be the hallmark. That will allow you to seize all the opportunities that come your way and prepare for the New Year in the best way possible! You will be very successful financially this month, especially if you made good investments in the past. If you feel called to, working with Sandstone is indicated for you as a way to connect yourself to the Earth and carve out a space for yourself in the world.

