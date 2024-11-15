How To Use ChatGPT To Analyze Your Birth Chart & Tell You Your Future

Understanding your birth chart can help you live in alignment with your true purpose, but first, it helps to know how to decode each of the placements in your chart. While having an astrologer interpret your birth chart is always the best option, it isn't always doable. Luckily, AI is here to the rescue!

A content creator named Fiona Leona shared how you can use ChatGPT to analyze your birth chart.

“If you screenshot your astrology chart and upload it into ChatGPT, ask it to analyze your chart, it’s gonna tell you everything about yourself,” Leona explained in a TikTok video, who expressed that she was impressed by ChatGPT's accuracy.

Advertisement

"I did this by asking what my challenging years were and it listed it with details," Leona explained.

Advertisement

To get down to the details of your own birth chart, first, you'll need a clear screenshot of your birth chart which you can calculate with a birth chart calculator. Then, access ChatGPT and use the 'Explore GPTs' button on the left rail. In the search bar, type in 'astrology' and choose the Astrology Birth Chart GPT.

ChatGPT

According to Leona, you can then upload a screenshot of your birth chart and ask the astrology GPT for its analysis on several topics, such as the best career path for you, when you'll get married, financial forecasts, and steps you can take to generate wealth.

Advertisement

Best of all, this is free! So, for those eager to know what’s in store for them, this is heaven-sent.

There are several prompts you can use to make the most of the astrology GPT.

“Once you’ve uploaded your chart from AstroSeek make sure the prompt is 'analyze my birth chart with your birthday, time of birth, place, etcetera'.,” Leona explained.

She added that you can ask the GPT just about anything, adding that she's asked the astrology GPT to describe her physical appearance as well as that of her future partner and break down relationship compatibility.

Advertisement

Some additional astrology prompts include asking the astrology GPT to list your most challenging years or describe the most effective manifestation technique based on your chart. Leona also asked ChatGPT at what age she would feel most fulfilled in life and when she would experience good things this year.

“Have I already crossed paths or met the person I’m supposed to marry by now?" Leona asked, as well as "When I'm feeling imbalanced what should I do to help me feel stable?:

You can ask about what age you’ll get married or what age you’re predicted to have children.

Leona explained that so far, ChatGPT has always been right on the dot.

Advertisement

All in all, this is a great, quick tool to use when hiring a professional astrologer may not be an option. Though this tool is quite useful, it’s important to note that it’s not 100 percent accurate. It's always advised to consult an astrologer for your most accurate reading.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.