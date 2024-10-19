3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Predestined To Achieve Career Success In Their Lifetime

Each Chinese zodiac sign has its own set of strengths and weaknesses that make them unique from one another. While every Chinese zodiac sign excels in different areas of life and have the potential to achieve great success, according to astrology, three really stand out when it comes to being high performers in their careers.

Three Chinese zodiac signs predestined to achieve career success in this lifetime

According to Maria Park, three Chinese zodiac signs are "workaholics," driven to achieve career success no matter what — and achieve they do.

1. Rat

Years of the Rat: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

People who were born in the Year of the Rat are naturally intelligent. They excel at their academic studies and are naturally high achievers. Due to this, it’s unsurprising that the Rat desires to succeed at whatever they pursue in life.

They’re committed to their careers, not afraid of overtime, and believe in the phrase, ‘Work hard for what you want.’ According to Dr. Candise Lin, Ph.D., people born in Rat years are "ambitious and resourceful," and despite their faults, make incredible entrepreneurs.

“Rats want to live better and often start a business,” Park explained.

2. Dragon

Years of the Dragon: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

The Year of the Dragon is not only the most highly sought-after Chinese zodiac sign — so much so that the birth rate in China soars during Dragon years — but they're also disciplined workers. They’re the type to wake up early in the morning because they believe that ‘The early bird gets the worm.’

Known to be slightly aggressive in their work, Park explained that they’re perfectionists who prefer working alone. In their mind, people are a distraction and their work ethic isn’t guaranteed to meet their standards.

Park added that this sign is an intense worker who doesn’t know when to give up. They’re extremely dedicated to their careers and don’t mind spending hours on a project or accomplishing a goal. As long as it benefits them, people born in the Year of the Dragon have no problem getting their hands dirty.

3. Dog

Years of the Dog: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

People born in the Year of the Dog are loyal to the core. They value family and want to do their best to provide a safe environment for them. This is why they are such dedicated workers — they want to see those around them thrive.

As Parker summarized, “Dogs are loyal and work hard to support their family. They believe in a better life and work very seriously.”

Their dedication to their work leads them to have highly successful careers. This explains why most people born under the dog are highly successful. They’re the most motivated signs out there.

