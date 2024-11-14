What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of November 18 - 24 — According To A Tarot Reader

An intriguing week is ahead for the collective, between November 18 – 24, 2024! Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope provides insight and direction for each zodiac sign, especially as Pluto makes its final transition out of Capricorn in our lifetime.

The tarot card for the collective this week is the Nine of Wands. It reminds us that actions must be taken in a series, according to the goal. After all, you cannot pass the ball to your teammate on the soccer field until you have successfully captured it. So don't be impatient. Allow things to unfold at the right pace and trust in divine timing.

The Five of Wands is also here to help us recognize that we must not throw in the towel when faced with opposition or delays. You can only test your mettle when you overcome a challenge and defeat the obstacles on your path. So be strong and fight the good fight.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign during November 18 - 24, 2024:

Aries: Queen of Swords

Aries, your tarot card this week is the Queen of Swords. It reminds you that you have the power inside you to plan for and reach your goals. Don't let stereotypes about your impulsivity hold you back! It's often risk-takers that see the most success. Go and tap into the place of power within. That will guide you to the right path and the right conclusion. You are smarter than you know. Working with clear quartz can help you do this too this week.

Taurus: Knight of Pentacles

Taurus, the tarot card for you this week is the Knight of Pentacles. It reminds you that hard work will pay off eventually. So be patient and keep moving forward at a steady pace and don't mind what other people are doing. Comparison is the thief of joy. As long as you trust yourself, you will be golden.

If you feel called to, work with Sandstone or Chrysocolla this week to help you stay aligned with yourself and the forward path.

Gemini: Three of Wands

Gemini, the tarot card you got this week is the Three of Wands. It reminds you that you still have a long way to go and much more to explore, so don't allow peer pressure or other people's plans to block you from discovering, learning, and growing. Leaning into this energy will help you discover your potential and inner strength.

If you feel called to, work with obsidian to help you protect your energy and set healthy boundaries.

Cancer: Three of Pentacles

Cancer, the tarot card you got this week is the Three of Pentacles. It reminds you that you don't always have to do everything alone. You can lean into positive support and find people to help you when you need assistance. Embrace this message this week to discover that many people are happy to do their fair share. That's the beauty of the world.

Working with clear quartz can help you find clarity too and help you heal from past wounds and find positive support.

Leo: Three of Pentacles

Leo, your tarot card this week is the Three of Pentacles. It reminds you that life is more beautiful when you share it with people who bring you joy, love, peace, prosperity, and goodwill. That's where you will find ultimate fulfillment in life. Now's also a great time to host a gathering and bring together all your favorite people. Working with Chrysocolla and clear quartz can help you accomplish this as well.

Virgo: The Star

Virgo, the tarot card for you this week is a major arcana card, The Star. It reminds you that no matter who may have tried to cast you as a side character in their story or even a prop meant to raise them to the greatest heights, they were wrong. You are not just a cog in the wheel. Embrace this message so you can truly recognize the greatness within you that everyone else can see too. This is precisely why they know you are so good at what you do.

Working with citrine or honey calcite can help you embrace this message as well.

Libra: Ace of Pentacles

Libra, your tarot card this week is the Ace of Pentacles. It reminds you that slow and steady can be a rewarding experience as you walk your chosen path in life. It will also give you the space to make decisions at your own pace without feeling as if you have to hurry or prove something to someone else. This can be a deterrent to peer pressure as well, even as you nurture the seed you wish to turn into a tree.

Working with jasper or ruby is indicated for you here to help you find your inner power and strength.

Scorpio: The Chariot

Scorpio, your tarot card this week is a major arcana card, The Chariot. It's here to remind you that you have strong forces giving you wind underneath your wings. So lean into it and allow it to help you soar.

If you struggle with low self-esteem, this is also a great time to incorporate some daily practices to help you build your self-esteem and slowly eliminate any negative self-talk. If you feel called to, work with ruby or jasper as a way to do the same.

Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

Sagittarius, your tarot card this week is the Nine of Pentacles. It's here to remind you that harvest season is here and all your hard work is finally coming to fruition. So celebrate your wins and allow your support system to cheer you on. Spending time with your family can bring you peace, but the Nine of Pentacles reveals that you will be fine either way because you are an independent and strong individual.

If you feel called to, work with clear quartz this week for the same reasons.

Capricorn: Nine of Wands

Capricorn, the tarot card for you this week is the Nine of Wands. It reminds you that toxic influences may seem small at first, but they tend to break down your confidence and make you second-guess yourself. So try to steer away from these influences as much as possible while also recognizing how to differentiate constructive criticism from red flag comments. That will help you grow and transform.

If you deal with anxiety issues, now's also a good time to work with a therapist to help you find peace and healing. If you feel called to, work with jasper or obsidian for the same reasons.

Aquarius: Two of Swords

Aquarius, your tarot card this week is the Two of Swords. It reveals the need to make an important decision where both paths are either very enticing to you or equally shrouded in mystery and confusion. Meditation can help you get to the heart of the matter and understand where your heart is nudging you to go. Trust that inner knowing because it will lead you true. This will make sense to your conscious mind as the journey continues unfolding.

If you feel called to, work with blue jasper or Chrysocolla this week for peace and clarity.

Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, the tarot card for you this week is the Five of Pentacles. It cautions you about spending money wisely, especially if you plan to purchase something for your loved ones before going home for the holiday weekend or later in December.

This card also encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and look for opportunities that may help you bring stability and information. If you feel called to, meditate with citrine or honey calcite to help you with the same.

