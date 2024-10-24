The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in November 2024 offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to truly cast off what no longer resonates so you can live your biggest and most abundant life.

November 2024 is a hugely profound transition month thanks to Pluto spending its last few weeks in Capricorn before shifting into Aquarius on Tuesday, November 19. This is Pluto’s last stand in Capricorn for the next 250 years, and it represents a changing of the guard in your own life. No longer are you bound by tradition or expectations, but instead are encouraged to break free from anything in your life that is not part of the dream that you are committed to manifesting.

While there are other significant energies in November, such as the Scorpio New Moon on Friday, November 1, and Saturn stationing direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, the month ahead will be dominated by Pluto making a dramatic shift from Capricorn into Aquarius, where it will remain for the next two decades.

The Scorpio New Moon will serve as a welcome mat to the new month, helping you to let go of that tenuous eclipse portal energy and help you embrace a greater understanding and meaning of the events that have occurred in your life. As you connect to your inner feelings, Mars in Leo as of Sunday, November 3, will help you put your desires into action and learn not to hesitate in declaring this isn’t only the start of a new era, but that you are destined to achieve everything you dream of.

Venus, the planet of finances and romance, will slide into earthy and practical Capricorn on Monday, November 11, grounding you in practicality and helping you focus more strategically on attracting greater wealth into your life. Then, as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, you will feel greater clarity in the process and embrace the lessons this time is meant to teach.

As Pluto makes that monumental shift into Aquarius on Tuesday, November 19, you will be ready to seize the opportunity from the universe to make this new chapter everything you’ve ever desired, because you will know in your soul, you aren’t meant for anything less.

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in November 2024

Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Friday, November 15

The more you can see how everything is happening for you, the more you will be able to seize the opportunities ahead, dear Aries. While major changes are occurring in your professional life due to Pluto moving through the final degrees of Capricorn, make sure you’re not working for anyone’s dream but your own. If anything is removed from your life during this time, consider it a blessing and try to pivot into what resonates most with your soul.

On Monday, November 11, once Venus moves into Capricorn, you may find a new career path or finally feel you’ve reached that pivotal point you’ve been working toward. As you learn to trust in the redirections, the Taurus Full Moon on Friday, November 15, closes out an old chapter and brings about a new one of financial beginnings so that you can fully invest in the life of your dreams.

Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Monday, November 11

There is no holding you back from new opportunities and beginnings in November, Taurus. While you may still be moving through certain blocks or restrictions before you finally feel like you're free to follow your soul, once Venus shifts into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, you are bestowed with the luck of the universe.

Venus rules over themes of love, money, and even real estate, so forming a new connection during this time, receiving a positive opportunity for wealth, travel or even relocation are all possibilities. You have done the work to prepare you to take more chances and start listening to yourself more.

Remind yourself that you are safe to take risks, especially if they resonate with your soul because this has been the entire purpose of all you’ve recently been through. Once you can find safety within, you can let go of what has been holding you back so you can make the most of every one of the lucky opportunities that await you.

Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Tuesday, November 19

While you are just beginning a new era in your life, Gemini, there is no time like the present to fully dive in. Pluto will shift into Aquarius on Tuesday, November 19, beginning a 20-year stay in your house of luck and new beginnings. This time will be one of profound transformation that will allow you to live your best life. While you may be called to identify more of your truth, this period is really all about spiritual evolution and growing into the person you are meant to become.

You may decide to return to school during this time, or even begin teaching as part of this path. As you begin to feel the energies of newness coming into your life, you need to become more aware of what resonates with your inner truth. You will need to listen to yourself more to tap into luck and realize that you are already free to live and explore the life you desire — you only need to stop waiting for permission to do so.

Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, November 15

The universe is never trying to make your life difficult, Cancer, but sometimes you need space to understand what is most important to you. Since Saturn stationed retrograde in Pisces on June 29, you’ve been plunged into a time reflecting on the choices you’ve made for your life. This has included those opportunities you’ve taken, but more importantly, thoseyou haven’t.

Now, as Saturn stations direct, ending its retrograde period in Pisces on Friday, November 15, you will feel a rush of clarity and the trust needed to take your life in an exciting new direction. This will require commitment and work on your behalf, but the results will be that you don’t just end up creating that abundant life you’ve always dreamed of, but you also will develop one of greater purpose.

Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Friday, November 15

It’s often hard to remember that it takes time to achieve the results that you desire, Leo. This is especially true in your career where it feels like you have been working without receiving the recognition or promotion you’ve been hoping for. Part of your journey has been to learn not to give up, but also how to work better with others to achieve your dreams and reach success.

As you’ve embraced the lessons that have arisen, you are now in the position to finally receive the rewards as the Full Moon in Taurus peaks on Friday, November 15. The Full Moon in Taurus provides a shining moment in your career where you will be able to reap the rewards of your efforts and finally land that new job, receive that promotion, or simply feel that you are finally being seen for the highly qualified and valuable person you are.

Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Friday, November 15

While it’s the journey and not just the destination that matters, Virgo, it doesn’t mean that you still aren’t hoping for a moment of fruition where you can finally enjoy everything you’ve been working to attain. The Full Moon in Taurus rises in your house of luck on Friday, November 15, finally allowing you to see the results of all that you have been investing in. This energy requires that you put in time to plan for the success you desire, but once you do, it also provides the fertile space for it to fully bloom.

You may launch a particular product around this time or finally take that trip you’ve been planning. One thing that is for certain is that this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Make sure that you allow yourself to experience this moment instead of just looking at what’s next, especially if you are traveling, as this is all about you realizing you deserve to enjoy your life — not just work for it.

Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Friday, November 1

Now is the time to fully invest in yourself, dear Libra. Whatever you are thinking or dreaming of requires all of your energy to manifest it. You may have to become more independent rather than simply waiting for others to make a move or leaning on their expertise, and have the confidence and capability to do so once the New Moon in Scorpio occurs on Friday, November 1.

Scorpio rules all matters of truth and represents your self-worth and finances, so fully investing in yourself around this time will bring significant rewards. Reflect on what you want to begin around this time specifically within the themes of aligning your life to your worth or becoming more financially independent. IBut instead of waiting for someone else to make your dream a reality, this is your sign to go out and do it for yourself.

Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Sunday, November 3

Although you are probably quite tired of being patient, Scorpio, it would serve you well to remember that you can’t rush what is meant for you. This month is the beginning of a longer journey that will continue to play out into June 2025, so you won't immediately realize the results and purpose of this time.

This new journey that you’re just beginning arrives once Mars shifts into Leo on Sunday, November 3, activating your house of career. Despite the need for patience, you are empowered to seize opportunities and redirections as they arise. Because Mars stations retrograde on December 6, this is a longer journey.

This isn’t the end of the story though, because once Mars stations direct, it reenters Leo on April 18, 2025, where it will remain until June 17, 2025. It won’t be until next April through June that the purpose of November 2024 becomes clear, so it’s important to hold space as the universe guides you through the process of bringing you to your most abundant and successful life — and the career that you are destined for.

Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Sunday, November 3

Sagittarius, you are in store for an incredibly lucky and profound month. Mars will shift into Leo on Sunday, November 3, lighting up your sector of luck and remaining there through January.

This will be a time for you to focus on what decisions you have made for your life as well as those you have been considering. A new path is in store for you — you just need some time to process it before you can take complete action toward your dreams. During this process, the small decisions you make will be even stronger, helping you see that it’s not just the pivotal moments in life that matter most but what you choose for yourself each day.

Venus will also enter Capricorn on November 11, in your house of finances, so you will also likely be focusing on how to generate new income through new opportunities. Try to honor your inner desires for what you dream for yourself and your life, knowing that you deserve to choose yourself in every moment.

Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Tuesday, November 19

There is no point in trying to avoid change, Capricorn, especially as it is meant to help bring you to your most abundant and soul-aligned life. Pluto will enter Aquarius on Tuesday, November 19, beginning its transformation period in your house of self-worth, value, and money.

Pluto is known as the alchemist as it often takes your greatest challenges or wounds and turns them into your greatest blessing. There will be profound shifts in your life during this period, especially as planetary energy is felt most intensely when in the first few degrees of a zodiac sign. Try to approach this period as an opportunity to learn something new, require your salary to match your self-worth, and allow yourself to see that no matter what you’ve been through in life, you still deserve success, fulfillment, and love.

You may be guided to reflect on certain themes of self-healing, but this is only so you can finally understand that you genuinely deserve only the best and most abundant life.

Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Friday, November 1

Positive developments are taking root in your life, Aquarius. This new shift will begin with the Scorpio New Moon on Friday, November 1 in your house of career, but will be intensified as Saturn stations direct in Pisces highlighting your finances on November 15.

Reflect on where in your professional life it feels like you need or desire a new beginning. This may not be a new role, but more so the evolution of a current position. With Saturn direct in Pisces, it’s also likely that you will see an increase in your earnings or receive a bonus for your past work.

The more you can lean into your need for growth in your career, the easier it will be to receive the positive events occurring in November. Open yourself to receive the new beginnings and shifts that are all about growing to the next level of your career and being able to know in your soul that you are precisely where you are meant to be.

Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Saturday, November 2

As you begin the month, it is important to understand that you are still in a time of immense personal transformation, dear Pisces. Much of this energy is changing how the world sees you, and a big part of that is your professional life and soul purpose.

Mercury will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, activating your professional sector — but it will station retrograde on November 25. While this is about receiving new offers and opportunities, it may also be about changing how you show up in the world and your place of employment.

Allow yourself to receive abundant offers, engage in productive conversations, or even put out applications if you’re looking to make any changes, but hold off on making any final decisions until December 15, when Mercury stations direct in Capricorn until January 8, 2025. Now is the time to receive, reflect, and make any changes so that after December 15, you can trust yourself enough to know what to say yes to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.