The 4 Most Powerful Years To Be Born In Recent History, According To Astrology

The stars literally aligned for those born during these years.

Written on Oct 17, 2024

man with birthday cake born in powerful year according astrology
Astrologically, some years will be more powerful than others, and those born during these years have "a special mission in life," astrologer Sai Avani explained in a TikTok video.

For example, in 2024, Pluto switched signs for the first time in 16 years, beginning an entirely new generation. Back in 2021 and 2022, we experienced a potent square between Saturn and Uranus square that created heavy tension and challenges. These rare periods are the defining moments that contribute to our soul’s and the collective’s evolution. 

The most powerful years are characterized by "extremely rare" astrology transits, Avani explained, presenting events that can make the birth charts of those born during these times special. The cosmos always brings surprises, challenges, and some hopeful energy that can give us the essential tools to learn how to navigate the ebbs and flows of these transits throughout the upcoming years.

@sai_avani Powerful birth years and the gifts and challenges they present. Focusing on particularly powerful times during the ‘80s and ‘90s - which were very significant years astrologically #astrology #astrologytiktok #astrologyfyp #evolutionaryastrology #uranusincapricorn #neptuneincapricorn ♬ original sound - Sai Avani

The most powerful years to be born, according to astrology

1988 - 1990

According to Avani, what makes this period special is the Capricorn stellium during this time, made up of outer planets Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. According to Avani, this created a micro-generation of "reformers and trendsetters."

"It really was representative of the dismantling of old authoritarian structures in the world and the movement towards more collective globalized systems," Avani explained, providing the fall of the Berlin Wall as an example.

Those natives with this concentration of planets in Capricorn are strong-willed perfectionists and not the type to surrender. They are hard-working and diligent when it comes to getting closer to their goals. Although they may be more on the practical side, they can still manage to dream big. Discipline is associated with those born in this era, different from the generation of Uranus and Saturn in Sagittarius natives that followed. 

Those with Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune in Capricorn in the birth chart are more restrictive but expansive because they seek change for the betterment of the collective. They may feel like a contradiction but at the end of the day, they know that they need a balance of both in order to feel comfortable and commit to their purpose in order for their dreams to take flight.

1993

In 1993, Uranus and Neptune were in conjunction, a transit that Avani noted only happens once every 170 years. 

"It represents a significant cultural shift for humanity, not just at that time, but through the people that were born in that era," Avani explained.

Uranus is the planet of innovation and Neptune is linked to dreams, mysteries, and spiritual connections. Those born during this period will find it easier to socialize and may have a strong need to interact with others. Neptune is the modern ruler of Pisces, which is also synonymous with psychic abilities and deep compassion.

Neptune and Uranus were in Capricorn at this time while Saturn was in Aquarius. Both Saturn and Uranus co-rule Aquarius, making this conjunction quite potent because it was fueled by the unique qualities and innovative energy that Aquarius brings to the collective. Of course, the internet is the perfect example of connectivity, unity, and learning how to understand the collective. 

Those with this placement and born during this period are a lot more focused on humanitarian efforts that help the underdog and focus on stopping authority figures who are not using their power for good. This generation will be the ones who may advocate for social changes for the improvement and betterment of society through technology and their social collaborations, as we are beginning to see today.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.