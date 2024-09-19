What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of September 23 - 29, 2024 — According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the week of September 23 - 29, 2024 reveals sweet wonders are in store. For the collective, we have the Ten of Wands, Seven of Pentacles, and the Wheel of Fortune.

narak0rn | Canva

Advertisement

The Ten of Wands reminds us that burdens can sometimes be of a good kind when they are attached to our hopes and dreams for the future. But even they must not be lugged forever. Focus on your well-being to live a balanced life. The Ten of Wands combined with the second tarot card for the week — the Seven of Pentacles — reminds us that carrying energy vampires with us forward in life is unnecessary. You can expend all that effort on yourself and watch your life become four times as extraordinary.

The major arcana card for the week is The Wheel of Fortune. It adds a final layer to the above message: ebbs and flows in life are as normal as high tides and low tides. So look for a support system that will brave the sun and the waves alongside you through it all. That's the real treasure for lasting joy.

Advertisement

Weekly tarot horoscope for September 23 - 29, 2024, for each zodiac sign.

Aries: Ace of Pentacles

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Aries, the tarot card for you this week is the Ace of Pentacles. As a card of new beginnings in the earthy realm, it can represent many things — a new relationship, a new business opportunity, a new job, or even a surprising baby announcement! So, look forward to something along those lines and know that this is good energy to work with as long as you channel it where you wish it to go.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, you can create some good memories too and document them for the future. After all, it's always great to flip through a photo book or a junk journal and re-discover things you may have forgotten.

Taurus: King of Wands

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Taurus, the message for you this week, per your tarot card, the King of Wands, is simple: don't bend when you are meant to stand tall. It's aligned with your fixed nature as a Taurus zodiac sign. But goes beyond the judgmentalness of being called stubborn and into the realm of knowing your destiny and actively embracing it.

You are the King of Wands this week, even if this is fire energy. Just stoke your inner fire, and you will see it too. Working with crystals aligned with fire energy can help, too, this week, like Sunstone, Ruby, and more.

Gemini: The Moon

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Gemini, the tarot card for you this week is a major arcana — The Moon. It can mean many things, but this time, it's speaking of mental health and the need to take a step back to check in with yourself. No, you are not crazy if it feels like the world is burning right now. Neither are you being too sensitive.

Awareness that something feels off or is creating waves of anxiety within you is exactly the response that will enable you to look up and find solutions or identify problems. The Moon also speaks about tapping into your inner well of creativity and intuition. Meditating while holding a Clear Quartz can help with this.

Cancer: The Emperor

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is The Emperor. As a major arcana card representing power, strength, authority, and more, you are urged to tap into your cardinal nature and let the world see your strength and capabilities. This may challenge a few stereotypes, but that's okay.

Cardinal water is just as powerful as cardinal fire, air, or earth. They just express themselves in uniquely different ways. So lean into your uniqueness and be unapologetic. Journaling can help you grow your self-esteem, too, and indirectly help you set strong boundaries.

Leo: The Emperor

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Leo, the tarot card for you this week is also The Emperor. So some of you may be more connected than you realize to Cancer folks this week, especially if you have a best friend or romantic partner who is a Cancer. The message here is simple: be yourself and say your piece.

You will find people who resonate with that message and have similar life paths as you. Along the way, you may discover a few new friends and collaborators who wish to help your vision come to life, whether in business, sports, or any other area. Working with crystals like Ruby or Jasper is also indicated for you.

Virgo: Four of Cups

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Virgo, this week's tarot card is the Four of Cups. While its essence can change according to the situation, at this time, it's urging you to seek peace and burrow into your safe space. Let the world rush past you as you cocoon and allow your soul to breathe and heal. If feelings of guilt or anxiety pop up, just pause and breathe deeply until they pass.

You will soon create a space where extraordinary creativity can grow. Or, you will realize that you need to do something soon to transform the general boredom you may feel in life into deep fulfillment and excitement.

Libra: Five of Wands

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Libra, the message for you this week, per your tarot card Five of Wands, is this: don't let the wrong people take up space meant for the right ones. This can apply to all areas of life, including education and love. Your natural instinct may be to find common ground and create harmony, but sometimes, it's important to recognize those who are not on your side and will do everything they can to defeat you.

This is especially true if you are part of a competitive sports team or are about to sit for an entrance exam with limited spots up for grabs. Apply this message as it fits. You will benefit from working with Aura Quartz this week.

Scorpio: Eight of Wands

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Scorpio, it's time for change and some rock-n-roll! That's the message for you, per the Eight of Wands. So tap into that inner reservoir of power and confidence and let it exude from your pores.

You will cut a path through the melee with just that. The Eight of Wands also urges you not to abandon your dreams. If you have an opportunity on hand, don't drop it. Let it take you to the highest place you aspire to be. Working with Bloodstone and Jade will be beneficial for you.

Sagittarius: Three of Wands

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Sagittarius, the tarot card for you this week is the Three of Wands. It continues the saga of cosmic calls to adventure. Will you answer the call? Will you pack your bags, slip on the flip-flops (or snow shoes), grab that Stanley cup, and go? Where you go is up to you. Just let the spirit of travel guide your steps.

Some of you will discover new ideas; others will find friendships and collaboration opportunities. Working with Clear Quartz or Aquamarine can be beneficial for you this week.

Advertisement

Capricorn: Four of Wands

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Capricorn, the message for you this week, as per your tarot card Four of Wands, is to seek spaces and people that bring stability and allow you to grow and thrive.

Celebrations are also indicated here for those with a family function or a festival to attend. You will have more fun than you can anticipate! If you feel called to, make time for at least half an hour of doing nothing on at least one day this week. That, too, will help you recalibrate yourself and find your inner peace and anchor.

Advertisement

Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Aquarius, the time has come for you to be true to yourself and create something magnificent in the world. Yes, that will require some investment of time, effort, and money. But if the cause is just, then go for it. That's the message for you, per the Eight of Pentacles.

Advertisement

Just remember: this card also speaks of efforts and skills that take time to reach fruition. So if you are studying at a university or building something in your life, maybe a business, a house, or something else, allow everything to unfold at the pace that's right for the situation. Grounding rituals can help you stay patient as you move forward.

Pisces: Three of Pentacles

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Pisces, the tarot card for you this week is the Three of Pentacles. It reveals the need to partner with others to bring a big project or vision to life. Whether this is community-oriented, something in science, or even an art project, don't shy away from collaborations and teamwork, even if you are an introvert. Practice will make it easier to set boundaries while engaging together. You will also discover fresh inspiration along the way!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.