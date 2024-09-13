The One Zodiac Sign Having ‘Extreme Luck’ With Their Finances In September 2024, According To An Astrologer

According to a survey of over 2,000 Americans, 47% of people report 2024 as the most financially stressful year of their lives, with a whopping 88% of people currently feeling at least some level of financial stress.

While there are unfortunately some things that are out of our control when it comes to feeling financially secure, according to astrologer Carol Starr, one zodiac sign can breathe a sigh of relief in September 2024 because astrology shows they'll have "extreme luck" with their money situation this month.

The zodiac sign having 'extreme luck' with their finances in September 2024

According to Starr, Taurus will feel more at ease with the money and financial situation throughout September. Even if you don't have a Taurus Sun sign, you're still in luck, as Starr explained that this includes Taurus Rising and Taurus Mercury signs as well.

Those familiar with Taurus shouldn't be surprised, as "Taurus often shows up on top in the money department," Starr explained. This is partly because Taurus is associated with money and finance, as astrologer Sarah Moody explained in a TikTok. The zodiac sign also recently experienced its 'emerald year,' a time known for bringing luck and abundance.

Taurus' financial success in September 2024 will largely be due to their hard work and diligence.

“I’m not telling you to be wise or smart with your money, I just think that things that have been in play for a while are going to happen for you," Starr explained.

The things you’ve been investing in or working endlessly on will start paying off. However, if you truly want to receive the most bang for your buck, it's wise to remain cognizant of your budget — Taurus does well when they move slowly and strategically, Moody explained. So, plan strategically and don’t over-invest in things you may not really need. Put yourself in a favorable position and you’ll be sure to see the results of your hard work by the end of this month. It’s best to avoid overspending — at least for a little while.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

But as of now, we can expect a lot of great things from Taurus.

"If you're currently faced with financial issues or you're in a financial pinch, you're gonna be receiving some sort of relief," according to a tarot reader, whether that comes in the form of a financial windfall, job opportunity, or notable career advancement.

So keep manifesting money — it's working! — and most of all, keep up the hard work. As long as you keep your heart afloat, Taurus, you’ll be sure to land on top — yet again.

