Astrologer Names The 3 Nurturing Zodiac Signs That Make The Best Parents

No matter who you are, parenting comes with as many challenges as it does triumphs. Being a good parent is a learned trait that comes with many trials and errors along the way, but according to an astrologer who goes by the name Astrology Bro, three zodiac signs make the best parents.

The 3 zodiac signs that make the best parents

Astrology Bro noted that "this list is super subjective."

With so many different personalities out there, the reality is that different types of kids need different types of parents (depending on the situation). But if we are talking about the overall best type of parents? Then these three signs take top place, he said.

1. Cancer

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

"Come on, it's not a secret. No one's holding the ball," began Astrology Bro. Cancer is ruled by the Moon and naturally sits in the fourth house, which rules home and family. Because of this, "People who have Cancer in their chart just have that natural parenting instinct," Astrology Bro said. "They have a natural urge to protect and keep safe the home and the family."

He added, "As soon as a kid comes into play, it's like they are throwing themselves in front of a bus, they are pushing their partner in front of a bus in order to save the child."

But that's not all. Cancer can take that nurturing energy and put it into other relationships, such as friendships or romantic relationships. Even more, Cancers are known to be quite the mentors and loving partners, summarized Astrology Bro.

2. Taurus

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

"Taurus is an earth sign, so earth signs are not known for being the most overtly affectionate," said Astrology Bro, who added that Taurus is known as a "softer earth sign" that is "ruled by Venus."

Because of that, this zodiac sign is all about security and resources, which in turn makes their children feel extremely safe. He describes it as "material security but with a softness" that is full of love.

And if you're a child of Taurus parents, expect to feel comfortable, safe, protected, and nurtured in this dynamic.

3. Libra

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

Now, Libra is not known to be the softest sign and they definitely won't be the type to engage in baby talk. Yet, despite this, their main goal in parenting is to "create harmony," please their child, and see things from other people's perspective.

"And sometimes they might seem like more of your friend rather than always like, a parent or a disciplinarian, but that's okay," Astrology Bro continued.

There are upsides to this, like creating a safe space in the home or being very easy to talk to.

Most importantly, with a Libra parent, you won't feel the need to be secretive and hide things from them. Their calming aura will draw you right in, making you comfortable enough to let your vulnerabilities show.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.