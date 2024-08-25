2 Zodiac Signs With The Most Powerful & Alluring Personalities, According To An Astrologer

It can be tough to put your finger on what exactly makes someone come across as powerful and magnetic, but there's no denying that some people just have it. While “we all have that power in us one way or another,” according to astrologer Carol Starr, there are two zodiac signs that naturally exude that trait.

2 zodiac signs with the most powerful and alluring personalities

1. Leo

Leos just have something about them, which makes them come off as extremely magnetic. As Starr explained in a TikTok video, “Leos just have a lot of power, they have a lot of charm. And they win you over with this power.”

Leos know what to say and what to do to charm just about anyone. Yet, the biggest thing that makes them powerful is something a bit unexpected: their ambition and determination. When they want something, there is no stopping a Leo, summarized Starr. They plow through things head-on.

As astrologer Ivy Underwood explained in a video, “Leo’s all about keeping the light inside of them alive.”

Leo is also known to be a pretty dramatic sign. They love being the center of attention and the feeling of being needed.

“They want their energy to be so strong that even when they’re not around, we can still feel them,” Underwood said.

Because of this, they always remain positive, which is exactly what makes them so powerful and alluring. As Underwood explained, “They show the best parts of themselves at all times.”

Now, not everyone will see (or appreciate) this allure, as not every zodiac sign is completely compatible with each other. Yet, there is no denying their magnetic energy. As astrologer Starr said, “I know you might feel like other signs have that quality but they [Leos] particularly do.” And there’s nothing wrong with that.

2. Aries

Aries, much like Leo, needs to be first in everything — and this is especially true when it comes to power. Starr explained that Aries is always powerful, but that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Aries are known to be passionate, Underwood explained. They react powerfully to injustice, whether done to themselves or others. In a separate video, Underwood added that Aries is a tough sign that “overcomes darkness.”

This might be hard to believe because they have such a tough exterior. Yet, this tough exterior is exactly what makes Aries so alluring and powerful. They don’t allow themselves to get stuck in the past. With their determination and resilience, Aries will always keep pushing forward. Which is pretty admirable, to say the least.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.