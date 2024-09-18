The Zodiac Sign That's In Their 'Villain Era' From Now Through November 3

We've all heard the phrase 'in our villain era.' Yet, who said that being in your villain era was a bad thing? According to psychologist Susan Albers, “The term “villain era” isn’t about tapping into your dark side motives — it’s about empowerment and choosing to be your best self when faced with adversity.”

Albers added that being in your ‘villain era’ means putting your needs and desires first, without any regrets. And when someone chooses to stay in their ‘villain era,’ they’re choosing to assert their boundaries. They’re saying, “Do not cross these lines — or else.”

This sentiment is strong for one zodiac sign, according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, who he claimed in a TikTok video is "going to be an absolute menace for the next two months" despite their typically prim behavior.

The zodiac sign that's standing strong in their 'villain era' between now and November 3, 2024

According to Grim, the zodiac sign entering their villain era from now through November 3 is none other than Cancer.

“Over the next two months the tiniest emotional disturbance with this sign can erupt into an all-out war,” warned Grim. "It's like that friend who you didn't think had any bite at all is suddenly ripping your head off."

Grim explained that Cancers will be driven by their desires and looking to get ahead in the competition because Mars, the planet of aggression, is currently in their sign.

The planet is in fall in this sign, meaning that it operates at its lowest energy here.

"It's quite unmotivating as Mars is technically 'weak' (debilitated) in the sign of Cancer," astrologer Joshua Pingley explained in a TikTok video, "because Mars is the god of war," while Cancer is perhaps the most sensitive zodiac sign, ruled by the emotional Moon, Pingley added.

"The passive aggression and mood swings are fueling, and regulating our emotions could be a major obstacle over the coming months," Pingley explained, especially for all of you Cancers out there.

This means your feelings matter less to Cancer than they ever have before, which is certainly a new event, considering Cancers are known to be quite the kind and considerate sign.

But don't worry — Cancer's ‘villain era’ won’t last forever.

“They’ll reach a point of exhaustion by early January when Mars is in retrograde in their sign all until late February,” Grim explained.

This retrograde period, known for its emotional awakenings will have a profound effect on Cancers. According to Grim, Cancer will begin to realize where they’ve been misusing their energy and spend this time focused on apologizing for their careless behavior.

While the energy can be difficult to deal with, Pingley noted that this transit teaches us that there's strength in sensitivity. Through this, we can only hope that Cancers will learn to find a healthy balance between being caring and sensitive, but also bold and daring, summarized Grim.

And by the end of this weird Mars transition, expect this sign to walk out having a better perspective of who they are and how to assert themselves (without going completely overboard).

So, “Will you be able to handle it when the crab gets crabbier?” asked Grim. Well, we can only hope so.

