10 Signs You Move Through Life Like A High Vibrational Psychic

There is no right or wrong way to connect with the other side, but it does require opening yourself up in a specific way.
Do you have extra strong women’s intuition or some other fired-up sixth sense? Do you wonder if you’re crazy when sometimes you just know things? Maybe you want to be clairvoyant and are completely overlooking the other ways your intuition works.
I have been teaching psychic classes for a while now. What I know for sure is that everyone receives messages in a way that is unique to them. There is no right or wrong way to connect with the other side, it just requires an open heart.
The key is learning to trust your sixth sense abilities.
- Some people are Clairaudient. For example, one of my students hears songs and other very random things when she does readings for our guests.
- Some people are Clairvoyant. Many of my students see amazing imagery. Sometimes it’s like a movie, other times it’s a picture of an object.
- Many people are clairsentient and don’t even recognize it. They can feel what is going on in a person’s body and life. This is a very powerful skill.
- Claircognizance is a sense of knowing something about a person, place, or thing that would be impossible to have any prior knowledge about.
Some people get smells, or tastes that are messages from the other side. All of these senses are used in mediumship which is when loved ones from the other side reach out to us.
Each of us communicates with Source, the Universe, our Angels, and our Spirit Guides all the time. We are hardwired to use our intuitive skills in everyday life. It is what we do with the information that matters. We are given these gifts to help us move lovingly through life bringing ease and grace with us.
Here are 10 signs that you use powerful intuitive skills every day without even thinking about it.
1. You go with the flow.
A high vibrational psychic doesn’t attempt to control everything. It is easy for you to let go. On some level, you have faith and an innate knowing that things will work out. This is connected with claircognizance.
2. You know when to give people space.
This might be because you can feel that a person needs time to regroup. Maybe it’s because you don’t feel good around this person. Either way, distance is needed. This is connected with clairsentience.
3. You follow your gut.
This isn’t to say that you don’t make mistakes. It means that more often than not your instincts are correct. This is connected with claircognizance.
4. You can easily see different perspectives in life.
You know that not everything is black and white. People’s paths intersect and sometimes even collide together. You can see the big picture, the different views of life. This is connected with claircognizance, clairvoyance, and clairsentience.
5. You understand how people feel.
It is easy for you to be compassionate. This is connected with clairsentience.
6. You know the next move without agonizing over it.
It’s almost like the path appears just as you are taking the step. On some level, you trust the process. This is connected with claircognizance.
7. It’s easy to imagine different possibilities.
You know that nothing is set in stone and we have limitless possibilities of living our life. This is connected with clairsentience and clairvoyance.
8. You get signs from the universe, angels, guides, and loved ones.
You trust some of the funny messages you get, that wouldn’t make sense to others. This is connected with all psychic abilities.
9. You feel deeply.
When you feel, it touches all of you. This can be wonderful, like falling in love. Other times, it hurts. These feelings are part of your sixth sense. With practice, you will learn how to not be swept away when things don’t feel good. This is connected with clairsentience.
10. Your thoughts go to places beyond this experience. It is easy for your mind to drift to other places.
This might feel like meditation or just daydreaming, but you are familiar with places beyond this world. This is connected with all psychic abilities.
The highest vibrational way of moving through life involves all psychic abilities. Making this spiritual and intuitive connection is completely effortless as our hearts are open to the loving energy of others.
We go to the place where stories and beliefs have no impact. We go without our egos. Our decisions and actions are based on love. There is no winning or losing. We live with compassion for each other.
The best managers, partners, and parents all have a bit of high vibrational psychic in their daily life. When they are in tune, they are divinely guided. Most of them don’t even know how amazing they are.
If you are ready to explore your psychic abilities, reach out to a professional.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
