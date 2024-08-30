The unfortunate truth is that many people aren’t dependable. Fortunately, though, there are some hidden gems out there who are as trustworthy as it gets — the hard part is knowing how to point them out.

While the traits that make someone trustworthy, such as agreeableness, guilt-proneness, and vulnerability, aren't always easy to spot, according to astrologer Celine D., a good hack for figuring out who you can trust is knowing their zodiac placements.

The 3 zodiac sign placements you can trust with your life

1. Taurus sun, moon, or venus

If you have a Taurus Sun, Moon, or Venus sign, then Celine says people will likely trust you with their lives. In a TikTok video, Celine explained that this zodiac sign is naturally drawn to building a solid foundation.

“They’re more than willing to put in the work to build a secure and safe environment for themselves and their loved ones,” Celine said.

But, there’s more to a Taurus than just that. They’re natural providers. They take “comfort and pride” in being able to care for their loved ones and their deepest desire is to make sure their loved ones are set — which is why you can trust this zodiac sign with your life. After all, they ultimately just want the best for you.

2. Cancer Moon

According to Celine, those with a Cancer Moon are naturally trustworthy individuals. As astrologer Ellie Remotigue explained in a TikTok, “The moon represents the fluctuation and changes of your emotions,” and those with a Cancer moon are known to be very family-oriented, but that’s not overly surprising. After all, Cancer is quite literally associated with the home and family.

“These people are naturally nurturing and protective," Celine explained. "They’re very emotionally tuned to the needs of other people.”

Basically, they’re your emotional support buddy. Because Cancer is tuned in with their emotions, it’s very easy for them to relate to or understand other people — with little judgment. Cancer is known to be “driven to create a secure-loving environment,” said Celine, which is why many Cancer Moons are drawn to becoming caregivers or breadwinners.

If there’s one thing you can say about Cancer Moon, it’s this: they’re the most consistent and emotionally understanding signs to turn to and to have in your life.

3. Capricorn in the 'Big 6'

Capricorn is seriously no joke! Not only are they driven to succeed, but they're willing to put in the work that other people shy away from. Yes, Capricorns are known to be hard workers in everything they do — including relationships, so having this zodiac sign in your Big 6 (meaning your Sun, Moon, Rising, Merury, Venus, or Mars sign), is a good indicator of trustworthiness.

“These people, especially Capricorn Mars, are often very, very good at what they do," Celine explained.

They’re focused on building a legacy for themselves, and with their drive to be the backbone of the family, it’s no wonder you can trust this sign with your life. They’re focused on building community with you and are willing to take leadership. As Celine said, “It’s almost like they’re inclined to take on responsibility or a sense of duty.”

Combined with their practicality and focus, they have an amazing habit of “prioritizing their duty as providers,” added Celine, making them a trustworthy and dependable sign.

