5 Most Desirable Zodiac Signs That Are The Hardest To Get, According To An Astrologer

As the myth goes, playing hard to get is the best way to make someone fall in love with you. However, there are a few zodiac signs that don't have to play hard to get — they simply are hard to get. Because of this, people might find themselves completely obsessed with these signs, without even knowing why.

But according to astrologer Jason Hou, these signs are very discerning about who they let into their lives.

The most desirable zodiac signs that are the hardest to get

1. Scorpio

"They're mysterious, incredibly charming, and deeply attractive," Hou said in a TikTok video.

Interestingly, the more men are hurt by Scorpio women, Hou said, the more sucked in they get. And it all has to do with the eyes, according to astrologer Natalie Songy.

"There's just something so captivating about that Scorpio gaze," Songy explained in a TikTok. "It's like they have an ability to see completely through you."

However, that's not all! Scorpios also come off as mysterious and dark, which can remind you of a Tim Burton character, said Songy. They are the ultimate hard-to-get zodiac sign!

2. Aquarius and Pisces (tied)

"Aquarius women are fascinating and hard to catch," Hou said, while Pisces women are known to be "ethereal like mist and rain."

Because of this, men find it easy to cherish and love them. Yet, there's more to both signs than just this.

According to astrologer Cole Prots, Aquarians are quirky and march to the beat of their own drum. They are hyper-independent and will absolutely keep you on your toes, as "The only thing predictable about Aquarius is their own unpredictability."

As for Pisces? They have the most beautiful (and scariest) eyes known to man. Songy says that, "There's just something magical about Pisces energy, their beauty is not really of this world."

A Pisces' gaze, along with their energy, is completely captivating, drawing anyone in.

3. Taurus and Libra (tied)

Both ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and attraction, Taurus and Libra are "either rich or beautiful," said Hou. However, because they're rich and beautiful, it can make it harder for you to pursue them.

Taurus, who astrologer Alyssa Sharpe has called "the most beautiful sign," is all about the beauty of the face and self-value. Combined with their charm, they're a "bombshell" of a sign, Sharpe added.

Similarly, Libra is known to be a socially charming sign, which astrologer Lauren Ash explained makes them "very successful." And because they're lucky, beautiful, and humble, they unconsciously "endear themselves to people," said Ash. However, don't get it twisted. Libras are humble for your benefit, not their own!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.