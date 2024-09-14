Astrologer Says There Are 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Will Look Completely Different By The End Of September 2024

The zodiac signs whose lives are turning around by the end of this month.

Written on Sep 14, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
thinking woman with zodiac signs whose lives look different end september 2024 Photo: kevin laminto | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

The astrology of the last couple of months has undoubtedly been rather chaotic, thanks to several stressful transits and multiple planets in retrograde. But even the most difficult astrology transits aren't without their purpose, something three zodiac signs will learn firsthand as their lives will look completely different by the end of September 2024.

An astrologer revealed three zodiac signs whose lives will drastically change by the end of September 2024.

According to intuitive astrologer Chana, Libra, Pisces, and Virgo may not even recognize their lives once this month comes to an end — in a good way!

Advertisement
@astrologymom Life changing events for 3 zodiac signs in the month of september #zodiacsigns #astrology #horoscope #lifechanging #libra #pisces #virgo ♬ original sound - Astrology Mom

“The energies from the positions of planets right now are gonna be affecting them in very different ways,” Chana said in a TikTok, explaining that all three of these zodiac signs can expect exciting news along the way.

Advertisement

1. Libra

libra zodiac sign life looks completely different september 2024 Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you’re a Libra, the last few months felt especially difficult for you. Maybe certain relationships didn’t pan out or you’ve been struggling in your career lately. Lucky for you, all of that is about to change. 

“Libra, I’m seeing for you new love, aesthetic changes, and your redefining boundaries,” Chana said. "A new relationship really could begin now, or one that you're in could really, really start to deepen."

Advertisement

So, if you’re not in a relationship, be on the lookout for any potential partners. And for those who are actively dating, Chana also noted that if you’re in a relationship that isn’t serving you, you'll find the strength to do what is best for you.

RELATED: The Most Complicated Thing About Each Zodiac Sign That Makes Them Appear Inauthentic

2. Pisces

pisces zodiac sign life looks completely different september 2024 Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Have you been struggling in love lately? Whether you're in the talking stage or a long-term relationship, expect some grace to come your way as Chana noted that clarity about your relationship is coming to you by the end of this month. 

Yet, that’s not all that’s in store for Pisces. Chana continued, “I feel like you’re gonna feel drawn to a completely new career path and you’re going to be focused on this new career path on things like art and beauty.” 

Because of this, you're likely to experience a spiritual awakening. So, if you’ve recently picked up a new creative hobby, stick with it! It has the potential to make a drastic impact on you.

RELATED: The Difficult Relationship Obstacle Each Zodiac Sign Must Overcome For Lasting Love

Advertisement

3. Virgo

virgo zodiac sign life looks completely different september 2024 Allexxander | Shutterstock

Last but not least, we have our earth sign Virgo, who can expect “a real career boost" as well as "a health overhaul,” Chana said.

“In the month of September I see you getting some kind of a new job offer," Chana continued. "It could be within your current organization or come from outside.” 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On September 15, 2024
The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On September 15, 2024
3 Zodiac Signs Will Overcome Their Hardships The Week Of September 16 - 22 After The Partial Lunar Eclipse

Either way, you'll be given an opportunity to level up in your career. But that’s not all that’s in store for Virgo. As Chana explained, Virgos can also look forward to “having a huge defining moment where you are really prioritizing your mental and your physical health.”

RELATED: The Best Jobs For Each Of The Mutable Zodiac Signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & Pisces

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement