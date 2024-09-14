Astrologer Says There Are 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Will Look Completely Different By The End Of September 2024

The astrology of the last couple of months has undoubtedly been rather chaotic, thanks to several stressful transits and multiple planets in retrograde. But even the most difficult astrology transits aren't without their purpose, something three zodiac signs will learn firsthand as their lives will look completely different by the end of September 2024.

An astrologer revealed three zodiac signs whose lives will drastically change by the end of September 2024.

According to intuitive astrologer Chana, Libra, Pisces, and Virgo may not even recognize their lives once this month comes to an end — in a good way!

“The energies from the positions of planets right now are gonna be affecting them in very different ways,” Chana said in a TikTok, explaining that all three of these zodiac signs can expect exciting news along the way.

1. Libra

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you’re a Libra, the last few months felt especially difficult for you. Maybe certain relationships didn’t pan out or you’ve been struggling in your career lately. Lucky for you, all of that is about to change.

“Libra, I’m seeing for you new love, aesthetic changes, and your redefining boundaries,” Chana said. "A new relationship really could begin now, or one that you're in could really, really start to deepen."

So, if you’re not in a relationship, be on the lookout for any potential partners. And for those who are actively dating, Chana also noted that if you’re in a relationship that isn’t serving you, you'll find the strength to do what is best for you.

2. Pisces

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Have you been struggling in love lately? Whether you're in the talking stage or a long-term relationship, expect some grace to come your way as Chana noted that clarity about your relationship is coming to you by the end of this month.

Yet, that’s not all that’s in store for Pisces. Chana continued, “I feel like you’re gonna feel drawn to a completely new career path and you’re going to be focused on this new career path on things like art and beauty.”

Because of this, you're likely to experience a spiritual awakening. So, if you’ve recently picked up a new creative hobby, stick with it! It has the potential to make a drastic impact on you.

3. Virgo

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Last but not least, we have our earth sign Virgo, who can expect “a real career boost" as well as "a health overhaul,” Chana said.

“In the month of September I see you getting some kind of a new job offer," Chana continued. "It could be within your current organization or come from outside.”

Either way, you'll be given an opportunity to level up in your career. But that’s not all that’s in store for Virgo. As Chana explained, Virgos can also look forward to “having a huge defining moment where you are really prioritizing your mental and your physical health.”

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.