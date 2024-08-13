Astrologer Says These 2 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Common Sense — 'They Always Figure Things Out'

Are you the friend that most people would say always has it all figured out? Having that sort of gift is a blessing in itself. However, there are two zodiac signs that are naturally predisposed to having the most common sense, according to astrologer Carol Starr.

"It's not necessarily that they're book smart, intelligent, which they could be too. You know, we're not going to take that away from them," Starr said. "But, there are two that always have good answers and always figure things out, and they look at all sides of the picture."

Advertisement

2 zodiac signs that have the most common sense

Advertisement

1. Cancer

We can't talk about common sense without mentioning Cancer.

"Cancer people do have a lot of common sense. They kind of figure things out. They know what's going on," began Starr.

Most importantly, Cancer is known to be extremely intelligent. However, this intelligence doesn't just stop at being book smart. No, Cancer is emotionally intelligent as well. Business Insider revealed that Cancer is best at understanding their own emotions and other people's emotions. They're the best person to go to when you're feeling down and their perceptive nature knows no bounds.

Being that Merriam-Webster defines common sense as "sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts," Cancer's high emotional intelligence gives them an edge when it comes to not only having strong common sense, but trusting in and living by it.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Libra is not known to just jump into things, said Starr. They're always going to analyze a situation and think to themselves, "Is that the right thing to do?" On the outside looking in, this might seem frustrating, and it why Libra is known for being indecisive. However, they're just trying to evaluate all sides to make sure they're making the most reasonable decision.

"And sometimes they analyze something to death, of course," admitted Starr. But they're always going to know what's the best way to go in life, which can lead them to live a fairly comfortable life. Now, are they one hundred percent right all the time? Absolutely not. But they are "blessed with the gifts of objectivity and discernment," an astrologer who goes by @riverdragonastrology on TikTok said, "especially when it comes to humanity."

So if you're ever stuck or need some logical advice, hitting up your Libra or Cancer friend might be your best bet!

Advertisement

You might not like what they have to say, but you best believe they're going to give you the best advice out there. Which, if you're any of these signs, is a huge win for you as you likely always know what you're doing (even if it might not feel like it).

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.