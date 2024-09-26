Powerful Messages For Each Zodiac Sign In October 2024, From A Tarot Card Reader

The month of October 2024 is here, and with it, we are back with the monthly tarot horoscope for every zodiac sign.

"October is a much-needed slow-down," psychic medium Kelli Miller explained in a TikTok video, a welcome change after a couple of challenging astrological months.

While we're still contending with eclipse energy, Miller advised staying "balanced and neutral" throughout the month, which may feel easier than usual under the harmonious energy of Libra season and Jupiter retrograde in Gemini.

"You are limitless, but it's gonna feel like you have limits," Miller said, adding that this month, "It's time to pull into your power."

October 2024 tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign

Aries: Knight of Pentacles

Area of good luck: Finances

Aries, the tarot card for you this month is the Knight of Pentacles. It urges you to be more methodical about your actions and patient in your dealings. Good things take a while to unfold, but it's much easier to destroy everything if you let your anxieties get the best of you.

Try to ground yourself through a regular mindfulness practice, whether that's meditation, focused breathing, yoga, or something else. Anything that helps you create a space between action and reaction is good, no matter how unconventional the approach might be. Your personal finances (and business accounts if you are an entrepreneur) will benefit the most from this.

Taurus: Five of Swords

Area of good luck: Self-improvement

Taurus, the tarot card for you this month is the Five of Swords. It cautions you against complacency if you feel you have fake friends in your inner circle or have a family member whose jealousy always gets the best of them.

Journaling can help you get to the heart of the matter and trigger those intuitive hits. You are also urged to double down on self-improvement and paths that resonate with you. It's not selfish to desire a good life for yourself and your loved ones, so be mindful of toxic dynamics or words that may try to discourage you or guilt you into giving up on your dreams and goals.

Gemini: Three of Wands

Area of good luck: Writing

Gemini, the tarot card for you this month is the Three of Wands. It urges you to step out of your comfort zone and known circle of friends to discover all the world has to offer beyond what you already know. It can be a bit scary at first, but every endeavor will encourage fresh inspiration and beautiful ideas.Where you go with all that will depend on your dreams and motivations.

You are also encouraged to pay more attention to the words you write this month. You have the power to manifest through written words at this time, so let this be a space for something extraordinary for you!

Cancer: The Star

Area of good luck: Personal happiness

Cancer, the tarot card for you this month is The Star. As a major arcana card, it immediately reveals that October will be a significant month for you, especially during the Halloween period as it culturally gives people the space to express their creativity and let their inner star live and shine as brightly as they please.

As long as you focus on what makes you happy and ignore petty drama created by naysayers, you will probably have the best month of 2024 right now. If you are in the entertainment industry in some capacity, this is also a sign that your star will shine brightly now, bringing you opportunities and collaborations like never before!

Leo: The Fool

Area of good luck: Time and money

Leo, the tarot card for you this month is The Fool. It urges you to do a simple ritual any time you find fear clogging up your spirit. First, pause and breathe deeply. Then, ask yourself what you stand to gain or benefit from the endeavor or new adventure. After that, confront your fears head-on and figure out if they are genuine (in which case, you need to discover ways to solve those problems) or simply remnants of conditioned beliefs or societal expectations.

You will find tremendous joy, growth, and luck when you follow the inner call on these new adventures. Plus, it will positively impact your finances and how you spend your time and efforts too!

Virgo: Knight of Wands

Area of good luck: Strategies

Virgo, the tarot card for you this month is the Knight of Wands. It urges you to step out of your earth sign comfort zone and try to live from a more fiery place this month. Whether that's seeking inspiration in the oddest spaces, following an impulse to the end, taking a stand for yourself fearlessly, or speaking your mind and breaking a status quo, you will discover that every action stokes your inner fire and bring you strategies you may not have thought viable before. A new period of transformation awaits.

Libra: Ten of Cups

Area of good luck: Your subconscious mind

Libra, the tarot card for you this month is the Ten of Cups. It's an excellent card to receive and outright reveals that October will be a fabulous month for you, especially from the standpoint of social interactions, time spent with family, and anything to do with love.

Since Halloween is the highlight of this month, don't be surprised if all this good energy flows to you through activities like going on a pumpkin hunt, designing a couple's costume, throwing a spooky cocktail party for your friends, and more!

You are also encouraged to prioritize any and all intuitive nudges you receive. Meditation can bring you more in touch with your subconscious, and there you will find some deep treasures too.

Scorpio: Strength

Area of good luck: Preparing for the future

Scorpio, this month's tarot card for you is the major arcana card Strength. It urges you to be patient and not allow toxic drama to ruin your vibe. As long as you focus on what's right for you and the path that brings you joy and peace, you will be fine.

The tarot card Strength also reveals the power of foresight and planning, so plan for the future so you can make your dreams come true. Once you make up your mind, nothing can stop you.

Sagittarius: Temperance

Area of good luck: Food

Sagittarius, the tarot card of the month for you is the major arcana card Temperance. It's definitely an interesting card to receive because Temperance is traditionally linked with the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. This is a direct confirmation that October will be a significant period for you. But it also carries the message of seeking ways to blend disparate energies as depicted on the Temperance card.

Whether you do it in art by mixing different media or trying something unique with your hobbies and interests, let October be an experimental period while you anchor yourself with patience. This energy will also have a big impact in the arena of food and dining, so maybe there's scope for some experimentation there too!

Capricorn: Ten of Wands

Area of good luck: Tossing the dice

Capricorn, the tarot card for you this month is the Ten of Wands and it has a pretty straightforward message: carry your burdens and responsibilities to the best of your abilities and motivate yourself to keep pushing forward each day. The weight may be difficult to bear at times, but the finish line is closer than you realize. This appears to be a grand challenge in your quest for greatness and achieving your dreams.

Also, be fearless and take a chance on yourself. Growing along with new opportunities or responsibilities (especially if you receive a promotion) can be burdensome too. But you will get the hang of it all in time as well.

Aquarius: The Moon

Area of good luck: Finances

Aquarius, the tarot card for you this month is a major arcana: The Moon. It reveals that October will be a psychically significant month for you with a few supernatural experiences accosting you out of the blue.

Try to ground yourself through mindfulness exercises through it all. It will make it easier to deal with this changeable energy and the random mood swings or challenges that come your way. Interestingly, The Moon also reveals that your creativity will be greatly blessed under this influence, benefitting your finances, too.

Pisces: The Emperor

Area of good luck: Your soul's essence

Pisces, the tarot card for you this month is The Emperor. It reminds you that, despite appearances and stereotypes, you are a zodiac sign that's ruled by Neptune (and Jupiter). Those are extraordinarily mighty forces to have as personal guides, so you are urged to never underestimate yourself or hold yourself back from your destiny. If you believe in yourself and the essence of your soul, you can move mountains and surprise everyone who doubted you.

The Emperor also calls on you to lean into your personal authority and area of expertise. Yes, there will always be room for growth. But that will never negate what you already know extraordinarily well!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.