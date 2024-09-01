4 Zodiac Signs That Will Be The 'Universe's Favorites' While Venus Is In Libra From Now Through September 22

Venus ingressed the sign of Libra on August 29, a very positive transit. In Libra, Venus is in domicile, which means that it is at home in this sign, opening up opportunities for optimism, romance, and planning since it is in a cardinal modality.

While August brought about many shifts and may have made it tough to stay on track and pursue our goals, Venus in Libra acts as a cooling effect, especially when this planet makes a trine to Jupiter in Gemini. While everyone will benefit from this energy, four zodiac signs will be the universe's favorites by far.

Advertisement

Under Venus in Libra's energy, September will be a period where self-love and healing our relationships will take priority. It is an opportunity for us to mature, look after those we care for, and tap into the other magnificent qualities of this placement. There is also ample opportunity to connect with our creative energy since Venus also rules the arts.

Advertisement

The transit may feel like a prelude to Libra season, which can usher in a period of leading with pride and confidence. While Virgo season helps us mend the issues from August, Libra season will help us take charge and focus on expanding our projects and goals in the next several weeks.

Four zodiac signs that will be the 'universe's favorites' while Venus is in Libra until September 22, 2024

1. Libra

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

In your sign, Venus allows you to develop a stronger relationship with yourself. Although you are open to receiving love from others, your goal now is to focus on yourself. Venus brings back positive energy, giving you a beacon of light and hope, especially with Jupiter making an aspect to your sign. The transit calls for you to embrace your confident side and not to feel limited by what’s on the horizon.

Advertisement

With the South Node still in your sign, your confidence may have dropped a bit, but now you may feel recharged as Venus reminds you who you are. While the transit can feel challenging at first, this period may have you pushing yourself to discover the love and care you need. Venus in your sign can bring the much-needed support you desire. It is a good time to reconnect with friends and explore how to create a more powerful bond with your romantic partner.

For those who are single, the transit allows you to meet new people because you will be even more charismatic for the next month. While Pluto returns to fellow cardinal sign Capricorn, having this benefic energy in your sign can help you feel that anything is possible.

2. Capricorn

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One of the benefits of Venus in Libra will be the optimism you experience when managing responsibilities. The transit will occur at the highest point of your chart, allowing you to be more willing to compromise with those in the career or educational field. Your extroversion and willingness to help will surprise you. Venus in domicile means that relationships shift toward the positive, so if there were tensions with colleagues or with friends, now you are able to repair it.

Because this is a cardinal position, you will be a lot more confident taking charge and leading. Venus helps your aura be more welcoming, which can help you become quite the beacon of light in group activities. Of course, you will face many responsibilities since it's also Virgo season, not to mention Pluto is back in your sign. However, the confidence you acquire now will allow you to reach breakthroughs.

Once Venus and Jupiter meet in a trine, you may feel more focused and determined to master a talent you have that can help you in your career or with your hobbies.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Tensions may have gotten stronger in August but now with Venus in your partnership house, this can bring somewhat of a soothing energy as you are able to be more calm, nurturing, and compassionate with those around you. Expect to have people look at you in a different light, especially when you are put to the test at work or school with Pluto now back in Capricorn.

The beauty of this period is that you are able to feel a lot like yourself, but with more diplomacy. Instead of pushing through without planning, Virgo season has you settling down and thinking things through instead of being reactive. This methodical approach allows you to reach new heights in all aspects of your life. You can expect to reconcile with people you know and to show others this new and more mature version of yourself.

Advertisement

Venus and Jupiter will meet up sometime in the month, offering more opportunities for you to tap into your creative energy. You are a lot more willing to express yourself fearlessly because these two benefics will help you feel prideful and encouraged to stand out.

4. Gemini

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The artistic energy of Venus will allow you to go on a quest to refine those gifts you have and evolve them. With Jupiter in your sign, your talents have been magnified. Venus in fellow air sign Libra allows you to set your sights on anything you like. Why? Well, Jupiter is enhancing many pivotal parts of your chart. You can see how Venus will help you heal broken relationships, discover your goals, and help you continue to build your foundation.

The most exciting thing about this transit will be how jovial and wonderful this time can be, especially if you are in the creative field. Venus and Jupiter allow you to take risks creatively and be inspired by the people around you. It is your moment to master your talents and show them to the world.

While Saturn is still changing your work ethic and increasing your responsibilities, Venus can feel like a brief vacation period, a reminder to be there for yourself when you need it the most and show yourself the unconditional love you require. Trust in the beautiful things you create for the world!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.