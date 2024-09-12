4 Zodiac Signs That'll Experience Significant Change During Eclipse Season From Now Through October 16, 2024

Over the next few weeks, four zodiac signs will experience potent effects from the second eclipse season of 2024, which includes a partial lunar eclipse in Pisces and an annular solar eclipse in Libra. Because eclipse energy is usually felt the strongest two weeks before and two weeks after each eclipse, we'll feel the potency of this season from September 3 through October 16, 2024.

On September 17th, 2024, the Full Moon in Pisces will be a partial lunar eclipse that will enhance the Saturnian themes of the last several years, strongly impacting mutable signs. While this is only a prelude, it will still show us a lot about the work we have done and what it still needed to thrive. Saturn and the Moon will test our foundation and work ethic and we can expect challenges in areas we have neglected or avoided our responsibilities.

Another eclipse in Libra will occur on October 2, 2024, impacting cardinal and air signs the most. The energy is synonymous with self-love, power, and transformations. This eclipse energy will continue the lessons from earlier this year and feel more potent since Pluto is also in the process of changing signs. During October and November, we will focus on releasing so we can welcome the new energy that will begin next year.

Four zodiac signs that'll experience significant change during eclipse season from now through October 16, 2024

1. Aries

You've experienced major transformation throughout the year since the eclipse cycle in your sign and Libra began earlier in the year. Shedding parts of who you were and accepting this new version of yourself may have been challenging.

Now that we are approaching the closing chapters, you will experience a taste of what 2025 has to offer with the first lunar eclipse in the sign of Pisces. The themes will focus on how you can center yourself after learning about the ego and relationship dynamics when the eclipse was in your sign. You will be pushed now to take care of yourself, listen to what your body needs, and incorporate some routines that can help you change your outlook and bring more positivity.

This mindset shift will be especially beneficial once Saturn enters your sign in May 2025. Right now, you are discovering the recipes needed to continue your momentum and appreciate the light you have to offer others by being more selfless and compassionate.

2. Libra

Having the South Node in your sign may have felt like quite a lonely experience as you witnessed the shift in your friendships and relationship dynamics. But the Aries North Node helped remind you that while you can be an excellent friend and partner, you are also a strong and courageous person.

You have been pushed to take charge and be more in command of your environment with the South Node in your sign. It has also been an enlightening experience revolving around uncovering who in your life is truly there for you and who is not. You are learning now not to settle for less, a wonderful piece of advice especially now that the nodes are entering a new domain.

With the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 17, it's time to concentrate on what needs to be done to bring more healing and self-love into your life. By October 2, you'll be confident that you have the tools needed to advance and progress but you also need to dig deeper and appreciate and value yourself.

3. Virgo

As we get closer to the end of the year, the eclipse in Pisces on September 17 will be one of the more potent energies of this Virgo season. You are feeling much more aligned and connected with yourself, especially with Saturn opposing your sign making you see the reality of those relationships you hold dear.

Saturn exposes the truth, allowing you to see your friends and partners, both romantic and business, for who they really are. You are no longer disillusioned by relationships. You have a clear idea of your reality and the essential tools for growing and creating a meaningful bond, especially a romantic one that can become prosperous.

Saturn in Pisces is allowing you to mature and appreciate the romantic energy that has poured into your life since Jupiter ingressed Pisces a few years ago. The eclipse in Pisces may feel like both a conclusion and a beginning. It marks the end of a relationship cycle that did not work, but the beginning of allowing more positive energy to enter your life.

4. Pisces

The Lunar Eclipse will be in your sign on September 17, making this an even more potent Saturn-type transit in your sign. Saturn and the Moon will share the spotlight, making this a time to shed the old and welcome new energy. You will be unlocking new territory and understand new components of yourself.

The transit calls for mastery, discipline, and establishing a new direction. With the metamorphosis you are dealing with now, it is pretty apparent (and others are noticing) how you have evolved and taken on new challenges that have allowed you to grow and feel much more empowered.

While the Nodes are still in Aries and Libra, you are learning more about your worth and the energies you are willing to accept. However, when the North Node moves into your sign, you will see how your independence can take you to new heights and how you can make your dreams a reality — as long as you are willing to confide in yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.