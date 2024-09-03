While the beginning of 2024 felt more like rebuilding and restoring, the second half has allowed us not only to redefine our goals but also view ourselves in a new light. According to an astrologer on TikTok known as May, five zodiac signs will undergo major transformation under this astrological energy.

The astrology of the second half of 2024 has centered around the mutable planets shining through during Gemini season back in June. Mars entered Gemini on July 20th, adding additional intense mercurial energy to the skies. Two Full Moons in Capricorn occurred in June and July, enhancing the topics that Pluto may magnify once it returns to Capricorn. The mutable T-square was most prominent in August, adding a plethora of unexpected events and situations as Mercury retrograde heightened the energy.

September continues to write some new chapters as we await a Full Moon in Pisces, a prelude to the nodal shifts that will occur in 2026. October will continue the eclipse story from April of this year with the Full Moon in Aries on October 17th, while Mars enters Leo on November 3rd, gearing us up for a memorable retrograde that will occur at the beginning of December. Pluto re-enters Aquarius on December 19th, opposing Mars and allowing us to circle back to Mercury’s ingress in Leo. During this transit, we will be asked to check on our ego and accomplishments. The story that began in August will continue to unfold throughout the remainder of the year and onto the next.

5 zodiac signs experiencing 'the biggest transformation of their lives' in the second half of 2024

1. Gemini

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

According to May's TikTok, Gemini can prepare to "find yourself like never before." This is because Jupiter has been in your sign since May, and now it is making contact with Saturn and Mars, fueling your transformation process. During this period, you will be tested and your foundation will be challenged. Saturn is looking to see if you can adapt and how well you are managing the responsibilities.

Jupiter brings you a lot of new insight and power as you continue to learn more about your talents and abilities. The time is now to hone new skills and be open to learning because these tools will help your climb to the top.

As the year continues to help you restructure your foundation, you can see that the support you receive from all around you can help you discover the path you want to take. The year allows you to expand intellectually, build better connections, and not feel deterred when you are pushed back. As long as you continue to give it your all and keep the momentum going, Jupiter helps you to be victorious.

2. Virgo

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

One of the solid lessons you have been enduring since Jupiter’s entry in Pisces back in 2022 has been the impact of your relationships. You have seen your personal growth and evolution occurring for several years and now with Saturn in Pisces, things may feel heavier. But you are halfway through this pivotal transit as it continues to dissolve your concept of relationships and allows you to pave the way for those friends or partners that bring dynamic, fruitful energy that helps in your evolution.

With Jupiter in Gemini, things can also feel shaky as you feel compelled to meet new people and blur your boundaries. You are reminded now to take things slowly and thoroughly understand what type of energy you want from others and how you want your love reciprocated in romantic relationships. Those in a relationship can enter a new level and others may have the opportunity to meet someone that matches their energy.

The transits remind you to open your heart and give yourself the opportunity to love once you are discerning about the people you want in your life.

3. Pisces

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

During this era, you may feel like the star of the show, shedding your old skin and learning how to love yourself more. Saturn continues to be in your sign and the planet is currently retrograde, bringing to light experiences from earlier this year and also lessons from Saturn’s stay in Sagittarius.

You are learning a lot about your career, vocational, or school-related goals — what makes this time different is that you are cultivating the game plan to get to where you want. It is a transit that will continue pushing you, but now you have some relief with Jupiter in Gemini still helping you build a stronger base so that you can catapult your dreams.

Your confidence could be on a new level because you are more confident planning ahead. But the transit also calls for you to be more present with those around you. It may seem easy to just focus on work, but a potent message during these transits is that you should always try to make time to spend with friends and family because it is also nourishing and medicinal for the soul.

4. Sagittarius

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

You have already dealt with this mutable energy when Saturn, the planet of karma, was in your sign years ago. The lessons continue as you discover your root base and see how you want to incorporate the lessons from the past into the present. If you have felt like you were not making much progress with work or school, the transits remind you to be patient, especially with the mutable T-square in August bringing in the pressure.

As with all mutable placements this time around, relationships matter, especially with Jupiter in communicative Gemini giving you the charm and aura to attract others around you. Be mindful of the relationships you make now because it will be impactful for the next year.

While it is easy for you to build and progress with a team, you are also understanding that you can accomplish a lot on your own. Discipline is required during this time so you don’t lose sight of what matters to you. Be open to reviewing and redoing things since you will only learn and continue to evolve. Incorporate the optimism and patience needed to continue on your path, especially once Mars stations retrograde.

5. Leo

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

August was a transformational season and the influx of plants in your sign will continue to retell the story towards the end of the year when Mars enters your sign on November 3rd. While Mercury began to retrograde in your sign in August, it was a time to be more open and passionate about your goals and direction. Pluto will enter the sign of Aquarius once more on the 19th, bringing a deep metamorphosis that will initiate a new cycle.

Your relationships take control during the period Mars is in your sign. Diplomacy is your best tactic to push forward and give yourself the care and nourishment needed as the pressure builds. You will see the themes from Venus in your sign also begin to unfold as you learn more about your relationship to the material through the Mars retrograde. Mars can also bring an opportunity for reconciliation and healing. You go back and reflect to move forward with more self-assurance and purpose. Dissolving any bitterness and hurt from your heart can bring potent transformation through Pluto’s opposition during this transit.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.