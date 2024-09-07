Mark your calendars with the luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign! Mercury re-enters Virgo for a second time this year, allowing you to review things that happened in July and August when the planet's retrograde occurred. A review of the past isn’t about ruining plans or going through another tough time. Instead, you get to see your life more clearly and feel confident when deciding what actions support your intentions for the future. The good news is that your luckiest date this week can help you do that.

Advertisement

Since Virgo is an earth sign, taking your time is OK. There is no reason to rush decisions. As the week progresses and the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on Wednesday, September 11, you may find the decisions you want to make easier because you have more hope and optimism. Saying yes to a new path or proposal during this time may be risky, but approach all matters as an explorer of life, realizing you are merely investigating all options until the universe reveals your divine and lucky destiny.

Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from September 9-15, 2024.

Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Aries luckiest day: Wednesday, September 11

You’ve been wading through the muck for long enough, Aries. Now is the time to look around and realize how amazing life is and how many opportunities surround you. What you receive is only a reflection of what you believe. Instead of wasting your precious energy second-guessing your talents or the affections of those closest to you — try to see everything as a gift from the universe.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, your luckiest day this week, the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius gives you a hopeful and abundant new beginning. Wednesday, you can overcome any ruts and see how your life is meant to be lived. The sooner you see everything through a more hopeful lens, the more success you will get.

Taurus

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Taurus luckiest day: Saturday, September 14

You’ve already begun to realize that how you care for yourself sets the standard for everything else, and now you’re about to see the payoff for your efforts. On Saturday, September 14, there is a divine alignment between Venus in Libra and Jupiter in Gemini. Venus in Libra is giving you the ability to care for yourself, ask for help, and remain dedicated to what you love, while lucky Jupiter reminds you that not only do you deserve abundance in all of its forms but that your finances are taking a positive turn as well.

Try to remain dedicated to that balance you’ve recently created in your life where you’re not sacrificing yourself or your well-being for anything or anyone. As you remain committed to this practice, you will receive a financial gift or an opportunity that will help create greater abundance in your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Gemini luckiest day: Thursday, September 12

There is no reason to guess second this moment of opportunity you are being given, dear Gemini. While you are tentatively excited about what lies around the next corner, it is now safe to open yourself up and receive this time of wealth, happiness, and greater satisfaction in your life. On Thursday, September 12, Mercury in Virgo will align with Mars in Cancer, creating an opportunity to make money from a real estate opportunity. Whether selling your home or purchasing one, you are in an excellent position to upgrade your life and your bank account simultaneously.

Advertisement

While this may be part of expanding your family, also know that if it’s connected purely to business, the universe still supports you in taking this step. Real estate, finances, and business opportunities are favored during this time, so do yourself a favor and remember that you really can have it all.

Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Cancer luckiest day: Thursday, September 12

You deserve to express yourself, Cancer. To speak up, be heard, and let your desires take precedence. Keep this in mind as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Mars in Cancer on Thursday, September 12. You can embrace your determination to express your truth — and make decisions that open new doors in your life.

Believing in yourself is key because you can’t wait to be invited to share your dreams or to receive an opportunity. Instead, this is about knowing that you matter; you deserve to speak your mind and heart to manifest your desired life. While you may see certain themes of July and August resurface, you must trust that this is the time to take action and say yes to this divine redirection in your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Leo luckiest day: Monday, September 9

Let yourself shift gears, Leo, and maximize your opportunities. While Mercury was retrograde in your sign, you needed to focus on other areas of your life. Perhaps you wondered if you were on the right path. You can ground yourself now that Mercury enters Virgo and is no longer retrograde.

Advertisement

Starting September 9, you get a second chance at wealth; you may receive a financial gift. Whether this is an opportunity you passed on earlier this summer or the situation wasn’t ready to come to fruition, you can direct your energy on becoming more financially abundant — and allow yourself to believe in what is coming into your life. Instead of wondering if this is too good to be true, realize that it is what you deserve and what you’ve worked toward.

Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Virgo luckiest day: Saturday, September 14

You have done the work, Virgo, and now it is time to receive the rewards. You have been focusing more on your career or professional path recently, even if it felt challenging because of other areas of your life. If you’ve had to make a significant change recently in your career, you have slowly and steadily been working toward success, and now it seems it's finally arriving.

Pay close attention to any offers, especially those connected to promotions or bonuses, around Saturday, September 14, as Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Gemini. Lucky Jupiter is dedicated to bringing expansion and abundance into your career for the next year, and as it mingles with Venus in Libra — a financial boost is in store. While this should feel like an incredible moment on your professional journey, realize that this is still just the beginning of what the next year will hold — and remember, you deserve it.

Advertisement

Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Libra luckiest day: Saturday, September 14

Dear Libra, you must start realizing that you are on a new path now, meaning you must follow your dreams if you want them to come true. A big part of this for you is listening to and validating your inner thoughts and desires for what you want to experience and accomplish. While you tend to like to work together or have the full support of a partner, just because you may not be in this moment doesn’t mean you can’t do it yourself.

Advertisement

Often, the universe provides opportunities for you to realize your power and stop waiting for others to permit you to live your dream life. Honor this energy and reminder as Venus in Libra dances with Jupiter in Gemini on Saturday, September 14, so you can love yourself enough to know that you deserve more than you’ve been settling for. You may have some meaningful changes or upcoming travel plans, but trust that it’s time to test your wings and take that leap of faith into what has been destined for you.

Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Scorpio luckiest day: Wednesday, September 11

You have felt stressed recently with almost every facet of your life, dear Scorpio. While that is understandable given the process of transformation you are currently within; you also need to be willing to see the silver lining. It is safe to have hope for a better future — and to have financial wealth be a part of that. Just because it seems like so much has to be changed or is still in process doesn’t mean that everything has not happened for your highest good.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, September 11, offers you a newfound hope and a new beginning toward improving your finances. Sagittarius is 'the explorer and adventurer,' so you may have to embrace travel opportunities or seek new employment offers during this time. But through it all, try to have hope and, most of all, to let yourself embrace the changes that will help bring you to the abundant life you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Sagittarius luckiest day: Monday, September 9

You get to decide the success that you manifest, dear Sagittarius. Often, you talk yourself out of your power or give it away to others. Yet you hold the key to your desired success; you can start investing more in yourself, especially once Mercury returns to Virgo on Monday, September 9.

Advertisement

Mercury was in Virgo once before, from July 25 to August 14, but was in retrograde during a portion of this time. Did you review your choices or offers and were unsure exactly what to do? You may have felt disheartened about prospects. However, all of that is now over as Mercury once again moves into your house of career. You should receive an important offer about a role you previously applied for or were interested in. This new opportunity will create a ripple effect of change in your life, but it is one that you should seize. Invest in your success and know the rewards are already coming.

Capricorn

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Capricorn luckiest day: Monday, September 9

When the universe asks you to grow Capricorn, you don’t tell it to wait a moment. You must have an energy of readiness around you right now, as there will be an influx of new abundant opportunities in business and in travel arriving into your life. This will begin as Mercury moves into Virgo on Monday, September 9, lighting up your house of luck and bringing a second chance at seizing divine new opportunities.

Virgo is an earth sign, like yours, so this energy should also be one that you work well with, as planning and preparation are key. But you must remember that no matter how you plan, you still have to be willing to take a risk on your dreams. There may be an unexpected factor around this second chance you will receive because you may have written off something as a possibility. Recognize that nothing is decided until all the dust has settled, and while you might find yourself surprised, it should be in the luckiest of ways.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Aquarius luckiest day: Saturday, September 14

Let yourself enjoy life, sweet Aquarius. Embrace new beginnings, revel in romance, and seize every opportunity for happiness. Life has felt rather challenging before, so it has conditioned you to expect this to continue, almost as if you are always waiting for that proverbial other shoe to drop. But all of that is more related to the trauma that you’ve been through rather than the truth of who you are.

Advertisement

On Sunday, September 14, as Venus in Libra creates a lucky connection to Jupiter in Gemini, you are urged to start seeing life through the most optimistic lens. Believe that this new era of your life is here to stay, and begin to focus more on what you want to create. You are fully supported, whether it’s new travel plans, a deeper spiritual practice or progressing a romantic relationship. It’s time to do what makes your heart and soul happy.

Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Pisces luckiest day: Wednesday, September 11

Get ready for a lucky moment in your career, Pisces, as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on Wednesday, September 11. You’ve seen a great deal of changes within your professional life and may have completely shifted fields in recent years. But ever since Saturn entered your sign of Pisces in 2023, you’ve found yourself adopting a different work ethic and likely have seen your career take center focus in your life.

This focus has resulted in you working diligently and confidently on your career dreams. While you still have some amazing moments ahead of you, you must recognize and embrace what the Sagittarius Moon is meant to signify in your life. Not only is this all about hopeful luck, but it is the start of a new chapter in your career — one that will likely take you further than you had anticipated but which will make all the work you've invested in your life worthwhile.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.