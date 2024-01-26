What Each Zodiac Sign Can Successfully Manifest This Year With The Astrological Energy Of 2024

You can use astrology to manifest by noting and taking advantage of the specific energy of certain planets and transits. In 2024, each zodiac sign can manifest something specific to them based on the astrological energy providing the driving force for them throughout the year.

2024 brings a deep dive into the Nodes of Fate as Aries and Libra help draw you into a balance of independence and a relationship with the collective. This will be enhanced by Pluto, the lord of the underworld, shifting into Aquarius and inspiring you to look at and do things differently. Whatever happened (or didn't happen) in 2023 is now behind you, a mere page in a story that you are still writing. So lean into what you learned and what you grew into despite the circumstances you were in, and recognize that everything has happened for your highest good.

As 2024 progresses, you can realize that only you can determine what your divine fate is — and when you are finally ready to manifest it.

What each zodiac can manifest in 2024

Aries: Radical transformation

Aries' 2024 affirmation: I am ready to allow myself to grow into my higher self and all the changes that will bring.

Photo: annababii / Canva

With the Nodes of Fate in your zodiac sign of Aries and in Libra, you are set for a year of radical transformation. The North Node is currently in Aries which means it's your sense of self and the beliefs that you hold that will come up for review, be challenged and then transformed. The South Node in Libra, highlights romantic relationships, so changes to existing relationships are more possible around this time as you create a life based on greater truth and awareness of your soul.

Taurus: Freedom

Taurus' 2024 affirmation: I am free to choose what is best for me and take risks to make my dreams a reality.

Photo: annababii / Canva

Jupiter will be in your zodiac sign through May of 2024, prompting you to expand your life in incredible ways and devote all of your energy to making your dreams a reality. This will especially be connected to your career as Pluto in Aquarius highlights changes in this area of your life, but with the energy of this air sign, it also means that it may bring an unconventional twist. Freedom is yours this year with the ability to live more of the life you want, as your career will be taking off in new directions and no longer holding you back.

Gemini: Inner healing

Gemini's 2024 affirmation: I deserve to heal so that I might be able to see the world with fresh eyes and a hopeful heart.

Photo: annababii / Canva

Jupiter shifts into Gemini in May which will prompt a deep healing journey of both the paths you've taken and those you've yet to. Jupiter in Gemini helps to heal the parts of yourself that have been riddled with doubts or fears and instead gives you the courage to live life on your own terms. This energy is amplified as Pluto in Aquarius brings in a deep revelation of your personal dreams and encourages you to take new opportunities, greater risks and even travel more as you lean into realizing that anything you want is possible if you give yourself permission to.

Cancer: Determination

Cancer's 2024 affirmation: I am determined to make the most of each moment and never give up on who I know I am meant to become.

Photo: annababii / Canva

You are determined to have the greatest comeback the world has ever seen, and with Pluto in Aquarius helping you every step of the way, you will continue to reap the rewards of all your hard work. Pluto in Aquarius will help you become more determined to embrace the necessary changes to create the love and wealth that you desire in your life. But as Jupiter shifts into Gemini, highlighting your house of dreams, you will be encouraged to listen to your inner self more during this new chapter of your life. You are truly beginning one of the most abundant and amazing chapters of your life.

Leo: Romantic growth

Leo's 2024 affirmation: I am prepared to embrace the radical truth of my romantic relationships as I surrender to divine growth.

Photo: annababii / Canva

Your focus will shift to romantic growth in 2024 as Pluto in Aquarius will inspire you to align more deeply to your inner truth. Pluto helps you tap into your deeper desires and needs in a romantic relationship, while Aquarius will help free you from outdated rules or paradigms so that you can foster growth in your connection in any way that aligns with your heart. This will likely lead to a significant relationship as the Nodes of Fate will be bringing themes of abundance and important conversations, so don't be afraid to use your voice and let yourself believe that love really can be better than any dream.

Virgo: Self-worth

Virgo's 2024 affirmation: I will no longer settle for less than anything I've ever dreamed of, even if that means I need to change my mind or life looks differently than I imagined.

Photo: annababii / Canva

This is the era of deep healing and rest for you. Instead of being focused on your output or how much you're able to get done each day, instead reflect on how you feel. Pluto in Aquarius in your house of well-being helps you understand what you need to feel your best, which can help you with the lessons that the Nodes of Fate will be ushering in. The South Node in Libra will activate themes of self-worth, while the North Node in Aries will be encouraging positive changes in your life. This is your confirmation from the universe that whatever you need to do to align your life with your new feeling of worthiness will be worth it, and fully supported.

Libra: Bravery

Libra's 2024 affirmation: I am brave enough to face the things I haven't wanted to see and determined enough to make the choices I need for my highest good.

Photo: annababii / Canva

2024 inspires you to find an inner bravery you didn't know existed so that you can embrace the full truth of your life and make any necessary changes, thanks to the Nodes of Fate being in your zodiac sign of Libra and Aries. The South Node in Libra means that you're going to have to face what has held you back in the past, and have courage to change what no longer resonates.

With Pluto in Aquarius creating space, more happiness and even romantic commitment, you can feel confident that although certain moments may not come with ease, it is about helping you live more of the life you want. You may also find that through this new sense of bravery, you can tap back into dreams and passions you had as a child to help fulfill your destiny.

Scorpio: Perseverance

Scorpio's 2024 affirmation: I am embracing the work of creating a life I genuinely love and promise myself I will not give up until I have succeeded.

Photo: annababii / Canva

In the year 2024, you will be required to work to create the changes that you seek. Pluto in Aquarius in your sector of home and family means that your relationships with others will be transformed and that a big move or relocation is on the horizon. Pluto will be in the zero degrees of Aquarius twice this year, a placement that brings sudden and auspicious changes and which, for you, will work to your benefit.

The Nodes of Fate, though, will bring up some significant themes related to previous cycles in your life, which means that you will have to work for what you are seeking. Take the initiative, but trust that when you do, the universe will rise up to help support you.

Sagittarius: Commitment

Sagittarius' 2024 affirmation: I am practicing a deep commitment to myself, my dreams, and those I love most as I release the fear of losing my freedom or not fulfilling my soul's purpose.

Photo: annababii / Canva

Commitment will be the central theme for you in 2024, whether it's to yourself, your dreams, or your romantic relationship. The North Node is currently in Aries, which highlights themes of marriage and long-term relationships in your life, while the South Node in Libra may make you shift your priorities or even social circles if it doesn't feel like they align with what you want to create. As a zodiac sign that loves freedom, 2024 brings the realization that commitment can actually help you feel alive in ways you never dreamed possible. Pluto in Aquarius intensifies this energy as you are inspired to communicate differently, hold boundaries, and be transparent in your desires, which is precisely what will help you create the romantic commitment you desire.

Capricorn: Your best life

Capricorn's 2024 affirmation: I am focusing on becoming my healthiest self so that I can finally start living my best life.

Photo: annababii / Canva

Feeling your healthiest is vital to living your best life, which will become your priority in 2024. Now that Pluto has shifted into Aquarius, the pressure is taken off of you, and you can truly begin living what you've been working so hard to create. Pluto in Capricorn was a rough lesson of learning to become your healthiest self, but in Aquarius, it's now about living the life you deserve.

You can also expect to see a positive upswing in your finances thanks to Aquarius, which, coupled with the Nodes of Fate in your career and home sectors, brings the sort of abundance you never thought possible. When you invest in what and who is most important to you, you realize living your best life comes down to more than just wealth.

Aquarius: Expansion

Aquarius' 2024 affirmation: I am opening to an abundance of new experiences as I embark on a year of expansion, travel, and adventure.

Photo: annababii / Canva

2024 will be an incredible year for you, filled with financial abundance, new opportunities, travel, and incredible love. Pluto has recently shifted into Aquarius, and because of this, you will be emitting a magnetic attraction that will draw situations, opportunities, and even people into your life. Pluto helps uncover your desires and truth as you embrace the radical waves of transformation that it brings to your life. The Nodes of Fate will also be ushering in greater abundance and expansion through new opportunities for education, business, love, and travel. This is your chance to get out into the world and start living it according to your own terms.

Pisces: Receiving

Pisces' 2024 affirmation: I trust my heart to receive the love I have always desired and to believe that this time can be different.

Photo: annababii / Canva

Focus your energy on opening to receive everything the universe will be bringing to you in 2024. The North Node will be in Aries which will bring not only opportunities for wealth, but also success and fame. This is why opening to receive is so crucial at this time, as you need to be prepared to accept the enormous abundance that 2024 will deliver into your life. Jupiter will also be shifting into Gemini in May, which will bring positive additions to your home and family, whether it's moving in together with a partner, children, or even a new home, this too will ask you to open your heart and receive all of the blessings that the universe has in store, trusting that you deserve it all and more.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.