Your September 2024 Horoscope — 2 Retrogrades & A Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Pisces

September 2024 horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign, including two major retrograde periods and a full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces.

On September 1st, Uranus stations retrograde in the sign of Taurus, with Pluto retrograde entering Capricorn on the same day. Communication heightens with the New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd and Mars entering Cancer on the 4th. On the 9th, Mercury returns to the sign of Virgo, allowing us to close some chapters that were prominent during August's Mercury retrograde.

A Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th will bring potent energy as it connects with Saturn. During this time we can analyze what we have accomplished during the last six months and the direction we plan to go. The Sun changes signs on the 22nd when Libra season begins and Venus enters Scorpio on the 22nd. Finally, the month closes with Mercury entering Libra on the 26th.

The mutable energy from August dissipates and we initiate a new cycle. This month will focus on reviewing the lessons from the Mercury retrograde and making any changes needed to move forward. We are also able to show ourselves more devotion with Venus in domicile for most of the month and Mercury entering Libra at the end of the month.

Your zodiac sign's September 2024 horoscope

Aries

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Pluto in Capricorn on the 1st will be a period where you reflect on your leadership roles and the lessons you have learned in the last 16 years. There are more lessons to work through and chapters to close for this cycle before Pluto leaves this sign for good.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd adds an element of surprise and wonder, bringing some themes from the August mutable squares. With Mercury entering Virgo on the 9th, once more, this can be a time to recalibrate with the work you have pending.

Mars enters Cancer on the 4th, pushing you to thrive while the Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th will have you reflect on incorporating rest during this active month. Instead of rushing to get to the top, remember to plan and work things through with patience. You will create less errors and feel less stress if you pace yourself.

Taurus

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Virgo season has initiated opportunities and hope for you as you navigate this new landscape. On the 1st, Uranus will retrograde in your sign and Pluto will enter Capricorn once more, shifting your attention to the discipline you have acquired when it comes to making dreams a reality.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd can help you feel more Venusian energy because the Sun in Virgo can enhance your romantic life. Mars will ingress the sign of Cancer on the 4th, making this a period to explore your self-expression.

The Sun will enter Libra on the 22nd, reminding you of the progress you have made. Venus in Scorpio on the same day will help heal your relationships while preparing you to explore new horizons that allow you to feel aligned and fulfilled. The month helps you to transform your relationships, so be more willing to adapt and listen to your partner.

Gemini

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

September 2024 is a loaded month for you, Gemini, with Virgo season spicing things up. We kick things off with Pluto returning to the sign of Capricorn on the 1st, helping you overcome any self-doubt and strengthen your armor. With the New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd, a new cycle begins with your home and career prospects; you are prepared to work hard for what you want.

On the 4th, Mars in Cancer turns into a pivotal transit, making you shift your focus on initiating and building on those projects you planned when Mars was in your sign. Libra season begins on the 22nd, which will energize you and help you find your footing.

The month ahead is about getting back on track, trusting your process, and being open to accepting criticism. These learning experiences are here to catapult your dreams as long as you keep your head in the game.

Cancer

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Pluto re-entering your relationship house on September 1st is a major transit for you. It suggests this month is a time to enhance your communication skills and be more willing to compromise. The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd brings your attention to connections, adding similar themes from the Pluto transit. On the 4th, Mars in your sign can be a time filled with surprises, but challenges can arise — especially if you are not willing to approach things more diplomatically.

As the month comes to a close, the Sun will enter Libra on the 22nd and Venus will ingress Scorpio on the same day, energizing your romantic prospects. The month wants you to cling to your dreams and not lose sight of your vision, even if things feel overwhelming during this period.

Leo

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Pluto retrograde re-entering Capricorn on the 1st is one of the most interesting transits for you this month, adding tension and digging things up from the past. This is a period to face your fears before entering a new cycle later this year.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd will feel grounding and liberating, but the challenges from Saturn can feel pessimistic. However, you are accustomed to this energy and ready to make things happen, so don’t lose sight of your goals. Mars enters Cancer on the 4th, a wonderful period to focus on completing pending projects and meditation. You win more with a patient attitude.

The Sun will enter Libra on the 22nd at the same time Venus enters Scorpio, making you more confident with your connections with others while also helping you build on existing relationships. Prepare to connect with your creative skills as you feel motivated to transform your abode.

Virgo

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

While we worry about Pluto returning to Capricorn on the 1st, you may be more receptive to the transformations that this placement will bring you because the transit will focus on the present and independence. The New Moon in your sign on the 2nd continues the theme of power and liberation as you disregard your inner critic and fight for your place in the sun.

As Mars moves into emotional Cancer starting on the 4th, your priorities change now as you center around the relationships you have built and the support you receive from others. A potent Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th will continue helping you transform friendships and connections you make, closing a cycle that started six months ago. When the Sun enters Libra towards the end of the month and Venus enters Scorpio on the 22nd, it can feel like a moment of accomplishment and positive shifts. You are closing stories and healing scars as you take on your new roles.

Libra

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

As a cardinal sign, Pluto in Capricorn on the 1st will bring back more stories and themes relating to career and the self with Venus in your sign aspecting Pluto. It can tie in with the relationships you have and how you have learned and progressed in the last 16 years. With the New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd, you are able to connect with yourself and continue Pluto’s story as you dive deep into your psyche to see what you want for the future.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th brings you back to focus on your self-care and show yourself love. Your season begins on the 22nd, allowing you to develop a stronger relationship with yourself, especially as Venus in Scorpio begins the same day. You are reminded to find your power and not be so co-dependent on others, especially in romantic relationships. Embrace your independence.

Scorpio

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

As Uranus stations retrograde on the 1st, you will begin a new cycle that is more focused on your relationships. But with Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn on the same day, things can feel a bit tricky as you find a way to repair aspects of those relationships before Pluto re-enters Aquarius. You may be more willing to put in the work and open up about your emotional needs to your partner.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd allows you to implement new tactics to strengthen the bonds you have with others. Beginning on the 4th, Mars in Cancer will bring you the motivation to research, learn, and expand while the Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th adds more insight to your romantic life.

When the Sun enters Libra and Venus moves in your sign on the 22nd, the energy will have you feeling more reflective but inspired to grow and be more willing to show your emotional vulnerabilities to those you care about for the remainder of the month.

Sagittarius

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Whereas August may have slowed you down, things shift in September as you feel influenced to open your mind to new experiences. The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd presents new opportunities to continue the work initiated during Mercury retrograde while the planet was still in Virgo.

Pluto’s return in Capricorn on the 2nd gifts you the command and space to explore new grounds with your material. You can learn about financial topics or continue your savings plan. The Sun entering Libra on the 22nd, allows you to focus on details from the eclipses back in April and gives you another opportunity to close chapters.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th helps you focus on yourself. This is a period to measure your successes and make new moves. When Venus enters Scorpio on the 22nd, it can bring a new self-care routine for you to light. The month wants you to heal, take care of yourself, and be more optimistic about your path.

Capricorn

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Having Pluto return to your sign on September 1st is a momentous transit because it forces you to close stories that may still be lingering. You are open to love, hope, and expansion with the New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd helping you take on new initiatives with the support from others. When Mars enters the sign of Cancer on the 4th, your relationships may get more challenging. Adopting a diplomatic mindset can be less stressful for you during this time.

The Sun will enter Libra on the 22nd, helping you thrive and succeed in school or career. The Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th allows you to breathe new life into your projects. When Venus enters Scorpio on the 22nd, you will be in command of your journey.

The month allows you to enjoy the experiences and to have fun. Balance responsibilities by incorporating periods of joy.

Aquarius

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Pluto briefly steps away from your sign to finish some conversations in Capricorn on the 1st, a time when you can feel some relief and confidence without the mounting pressure from the planet of transformation in your sign. The New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd helps you to unearth your confidence and tap into your visionary side. Mars enters Cancer on the 4th, making this a good period to focus on your schedule and plans.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th allows you to explore new topics and themes surrounding your dreams. You have the tools and will continue to receive support when the Sun enters Libra on the 22nd. On the same day, Venus in Scorpio helps you find your courage and develop more discipline when it comes to your schooling or vocation.

The month pushes you to find who you are and embrace yourself and your potential. Don’t limit or settle for less when you pursue your dreams.

Pisces

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

September 2024 is a potent month that starts things off with Pluto in Capricorn on the 1st helping you see the value of the work you have done. You can receive accolades that shine through with the New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd, a great time to initiate something new. Cardinal energy enters the chat on the 4th with Mars in Cancer helping you focus on preparation and making a lot of progress with anything you dream of.

With the Full Moon in Pisces on the 17th, you are able to find your power and courage through cycles you have endured. The Sun in Libra on the 22nd allows you to find courage and sustenance while the added Scorpio Venus energy fuels and empowers you. You are entering a chapter filled with potent transformations that will allow you to release and embrace love in new and beautiful ways.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.