3 Zodiac Signs Will Experience An Incredibly Lucky Virgo Season 2024 From August 22 - September 22

We are officially at the halfway point in the zodiac cycle with Virgo season 2024! Watch out for a shift in the energies once the Sun transits out of Leo and into Virgo on August 22, where it will remain until September 22.

As Virgo is one of the Mercury-ruled zodiac signs (the other one is Gemini), this astrological period will definitely have many intellectual undertones. Although, as an earth sign, Virgo prefers to function more practically and groundedly than the zodiac twins.

Advertisement

With all that said, three zodiac signs will be incredibly lucky during the Virgo season: Virgo, Aries, and Pisces. Let's find out what is in store for them based on the astrological transits that feature prominently during this zodiac month.

3 zodiac signs who will experience incredible luck during Virgo season 2024

1. Virgo

This is your month, Virgo! Are you excited to be the cosmic favorite child? You should be, because there's a ton of stuff here for you that will help you further your hopes, dreams, and goals. Just be mindful of self-sabotage or negative self-talk. We have too many retrogrades in the sky right now (outer-planetary ones) that will swoop in and take advantage if you don't hold strong.

Advertisement

Those with Sun, Mercury, or Venus in Virgo will be the most blessed during Virgo season 2024. But if you have Moon in Virgo or Gemini, or even Mercury in Gemini alongside some other Virgo placement (not necessarily those mentioned already), then you too will experience some of these blessings, although not as strongly.

Sun in Virgo natives are especially encouraged to focus on their goals and priorities. You can smash past a lot of milestones during this one zodiac month alone. Some of you may even leave your competition behind in the dust if you are lucky enough to have both Sun and Mercury in Virgo.

Venus in Virgo, on the other hand, will experience Virgo season's blessings only when they are receptive. So know your mind and what you desire, and then be open to the cosmos conspiring in your favor. If you feel called to, work with Sunstone during Virgo Season to help you attract more good energy.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Aries, you are set to have a beautiful Virgo season in 2024! More so if you have a Sun or Moon in Aries. But those of you who also have at least one Virgo placement in your birth chart will be more favored than the rest, so the Pluto in Virgo generation can look forward to this astro month.

Sun in Aries will experience compassion and care from the collective during the Virgo Season. It may even come to you through strangers or casual acquaintances who want to help you on your chosen path and don't want to see you struggling. Just make sure to respect the help offered with graciousness so the energy can continue to flow positively. You are also encouraged to be patient because Virgo season will be a slower period for you. As long as you have faith that things are unfolding exactly as they need to, you will be able to stay grounded.

Moon in Aries may have a more volatile time during the Virgo season. You may not look upon the experiences fondly as they stir up old wounds, bring up triggers, and force you to acknowledge the things you were suppressing. Yet, all of it will help you heal and become whole from within. So once you are on the other side of this dark night of the soul, you will recognize this as a hidden blessing.

If you feel called to, work with crystals that have natural iridescence and are lighter in color, like Opalite or Moonstone. They will not block your emotions but will help you heal more compassionately.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Pisces, prepare yourself for an interesting zodiac month ahead with Virgo season 2024. As Virgo's polar opposite zodiac sign, you may wonder if it's even possible to be lucky during Virgo's month, but don't worry. The astrological transits of 2024 (at least during this period) have got you covered. Those of you who have Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars in Pisces will be especially lucky now.

Sun in Pisces and Mars in Pisces placements will have similar blessings. Your inner power and talents will be stirred to the surface and nurtured through a variety of expected and unexpected occurrences. Lean out of your comfort zone, but not too much. Now's the time to take a snail's pace as you conquer each day as it comes. If you are a creative professional, this blessing will help you let go of self-doubts and block out the toxic words of naysayers who may not want you to succeed.

Venus in Pisces will have a fabulous time in their love life during this Virgo season. You will feel loved, cherished, and treasured above all. As long as you remain receptive to the good in the world, you will know where to go and where to steer clear of. Your intuition will be heightened at this time too. Although, Virgo being your opposite sign, will also force you to intellectualize why you are sensing what you are sensing. This challenge will strengthen your natural gifts and not detract from it.

Advertisement

Finally, Mercury in Pisces will discover that they don't have to agree with everything in their social circle, including certain beliefs of their family or friends. It will lead to renewed growth and maturing and strengthening of innate gifts that were most likely being suppressed by stereotypes and other kinds of bigotry.

If you feel called to, work with Sunstone to help you stay more aligned with your blessings of Virgo Season.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.