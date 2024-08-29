3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes Throughout All Of September 2024

Three zodiac signs have the best monthly horoscopes during September 2024, a month full of powerful and transformative astrology transits.

We begin the month with Mars entering Cancer on September 4th, thus changing the collective relationship with personal drive and confidence from an extroverted approach to something more introverted and observant. True love can blossom under this influence, and so can true friendships and the establishment of something that lasts the test of time.

The Full Moon (partial) Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 17th will be the second transit to watch out for. While this is a great time to focus on habits that help you dig deep within and uncover yourself and your true desires, lunar eclipses are not good times for manifestation rituals because they are tinged with beginnings and endings at the same time.

On September 22nd, Libra season begins and Venus will transition out of Libra and enter Scorpio. Try to be more mindful during this period. The cosmic currents may draw more out of you than usual.

Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for September 2024

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, the month of September will be a dramatic period for you. Some of you will discover yourself and how strong you are within. Others of you will find out what it means to truly love someone.

You are primarily impacted by the energy of Mars at the beginning of the month, especially when Mars enters Cancer on September 4th. As your ruling planet, Mars in Cancer will draw out a more compassionate side to you even as you pursue what you want in the world, whether professionally, in love, or otherwise. Expect beautiful changes and big blessings under this influence!

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse on September 17th is another transit to watch out for. As a Piscean full moon, this energy will heighten your intuitive gifts and enable you to make really good decisions. Keep a notepad handy (whether physically or on your phone) so you can jot down what you experience or observe! September will truly transform you in significant ways.

2. Leo

When you make up your mind, Leo, there's no stopping you. The energy in September 2024 for you is much the same. You will be stronger, more confident, and a force of nature to contend with!

Right from September 2nd, you will start feeling your blessings. As it happens, that's a New Moon day (in Virgo), so don't be surprised if find help and support in the most unexpected places and also kindness where you least expected it. You are encouraged to make a wish too so you can take advantage of the moon magic!

The transition of Mars from Gemini to Cancer on September 4th will also be significant for you as it will mellow your natural tendency to be brash and too excitable. It will bring out your creative side, too, allowing you to wow everyone (including yourself) with the depth of your talents and creative inspiration.

Prepare for one more boost of good energy near the middle of the month between September 11th to 13th. The Moon will be transiting through Sagittarius and Capricorn over the course of these days, thus enabling you to take your gifts and truly do something substantial with them. Some of you may hit a significant milestone in your life too at this time!

3. Aries

Strength and power are yours to wield in September, Aries. Don't underestimate yourself! If someone else does so, they will find out the folly of such an action/belief soon enough. You will have the cosmic forces rooting for you throughout the month!

The first significant period for you will begin on September 9th when Mercury enters Virgo, giving you the ability to see details that you usually tend to miss. Note down your observations so you can train your mind and your third eye.

Near the end of the month, after Libra season begins in earnest, you will discover your true strength in more unexpected ways and under unexpected circumstances. New friends and old may trigger this transformation and growth, too, so try to stay open-minded. Just remember: Libra energy is opposite to Aries, so any romantic interactions during this time may not have long-term potential for a variety of reasons — but that doesn't mean they won't add value to your life and memories.

