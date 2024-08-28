5 Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Best Love Horoscopes In September 2024

According to the Four Pillars in Chinese astrology, September is the Month of the Rooster, a Chinese zodiac sign representative of lucky new beginnings. This is especially true for five Chinese zodiac signs that will have the best love horoscopes throughout September 2024 under this energy.

The I Ching hexagram of love this month is Water over Mountain (#39) changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). It reminds us that none of us are all-knowing, all-seeing, all-everything, no matter our area of expertise and knowledge. There's always space for growth and transformation — the same applies to love.

Love is a verb, not a noun or adjective. It grows if you choose to nurture it, and fades away if you don't. That applies to every participant in that loving relationship. So choose love and let it grow.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in September 2024.

1. Horse

Giuseppe Ramos V | Canva

Horse, your luck in love in the month of September 2024 is all about finding inner strength in moments of uncertainty or anxiety in love.

If you are single, look for answers within when engaging with someone new. If it doesn't feel right, don't force it. Your luck will bloom when you trust those inner currents and allow the cosmos to show you where true love is.

If you are in a relationship, be more proactive and come up with ideas to engage with your significant other and deepen your bond. Magic will unfold on this path, including a few surprises that may become core memories. If you can, document the journey with photographs or scrapbook/journal entries. Life is meant to be lived to the fullest!

2. Ox

Giuseppe Ramos V | Canva

Ox, your luck in love in September 2024 is all about discovering yourself through love.

If you are single, make a list of everything you ever hope to experience in love. Don't focus so much on outer appearance. Trust yourself to know what you are and aren't attracted to, but make it clear to yourself what you truly desire beyond surface-level attraction. That's how you will unlock your luck.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to balance time spent with your romantic partner and that with loved ones and friends. Sometimes people forget the second part of the equation as soon as they commit to a relationship. Your luck will reveal itself when you strike the right balance.

3. Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos V | Canva

Rabbit, your luck in love in September 2024 is all about teamwork and seeing a future with someone based on their personality traits and actions.

If you are single, look for this while engaging with new people on dates. The entire story may not be obvious on the first date or even the third one, but you will glimpse the right one from the wrong ones right away if you are mindful.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to share the burden of responsibilities with your significant other as a test for true compatibility. No one can shoulder everything on their own forever. So doing this right out of the gate will help you stick to the path of good luck. This also includes plans for fun and vacations!

4. Goat

Giuseppe Ramos V | Canva

Goat, your luck in love in September 2024 has a subtle quality to it. Every time you choose to honor yourself and not tolerate red flags, you will enable this luck to flow more strongly into your life.

If single, this luck will nudge you toward places and people who are aligned with the path of true love. And that includes nudging you to take care of yourself too!

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to create a healthy family dynamic with your significant other by bringing your individual families and friends into the mix. Luck and fresh adventures await here! Although, for some, this luck will manifest itself by revealing to you more members of your true soul tribe.

5. Pig

Pig, your luck in love in the month of September 2024 is absolutely fabulous!

If you are single, make a wish upon the stars and they will come true. You are also encouraged to step out of your comfort zone and start traveling more for leisure. For a lot of you, true love may not be in the pool you are in currently. If it was, it would have made itself known.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to not tolerate bad behavior, whether from your significant other or any external party. Luck will protect you from those who may not have the best intentions for you in love. It will also give you and your partner the strength to defeat those who try to drive a wedge in your happiness and fulfillment!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.