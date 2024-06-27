What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of July 1, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Three words can sum up the energy of this week, July 1 - 7, 2024, for the collective: gentle, driven, seeking. Before we look at the weekly one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign, here are the general tarot messages for everyone.

We have a Page of Swords on the table, reminding us that all good things come to those who reach out for them. If you believe you don't deserve something, you will actively sabotage any luck or opportunities in that arena. Be mindful of negative self-talk so you don't hold yourself back. There are abundant ideas and inspiration waiting for you in the world.

Five of Cups and Four of Wands also reveal the nature of the world to us this week. Everyone is walking around with deep wounds in their psyche while they try to distract themselves with activities of all kinds and stay busy. So do what feels counterintuitive (although it's truly just a bad habit) — take a break and breathe.

Recharge your batteries. Spend quality time with your loved ones. Do some art just for fun or watch a movie that makes you want to gab about it for two weeks non-stop. The results on your emotional landscape will be extraordinary.

Now, let's take a look at the weekly tarot horoscope for every zodiac sign for July 1 - 7, 2024.

Aries

Tarot card of the week: Two of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Aries, you have the Two of Pentacles as your tarot card of the week. So hunker down and ground yourself because the next few days will call on you to pull out all the tools in your toolbox and juggle a variety of situations and challenges. If you have confidence in yourself and don't allow negative thoughts to proliferate, you will emerge successful and proud of what you have accomplished. Just make sure to rest and recuperate once you are through!

Taurus

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Eight of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Taurus

Taurus, you are the divine favorite child this week. Why, you ask? The Eight of Pentacles can mean a variety of things in different situations; this time, it's speaking of your level of expertise and the amount of time you have dedicated to perfecting your craft. Whichever field this may be in — and even if it's a hobby or talent most people don't know — you will receive the accolades and respect that come with dedication and consistency. Three cheers for you!

Gemini

Tarot card of the week: Five of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Gemini, this week has a poignant feel for you, as per the tarot card that's come up here — the Five of Cups. It urges you to turn inward and find ways to purge what's festering within you. If you have stayed silent while screaming inside, you must honor yourself enough to speak up. If the situation is fraught with peril, that too must be addressed one way or another.

Look for resources online (or offline), read stories of those in similar situations as you, and don't invalidate your experience. Five of Cups leads to Six of Cups, the card of joy and finding your soul tribe. You are one step away from it.

Cancer

Tarot card of the week: Six of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is the Six of Cups. That means endless celebrations with the ones you love! Whether you have a national holiday to celebrate or not, look forward to fun times, great games, and a few jokes that will pop up every now and then later in the year while you are doing chores. Let's stock up on those core memories! Your best friends are as much a part of this circle as your family. So don't forget them. Bring those fur babies along, too!

Leo

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Seven of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Leo

Leo, you have the Seven of Pentacles on the table for you this week. That means your week will be pretty much as usual, even with celebratory events on a day or two. That's not a bad thing, though. Enjoy the peace and stability for now because things will get hyped up for you in a few months, especially after September. Your diligence will pay off. There's no doubt about that. If you feel called to, treat yourself to a slice of pie and call it a cheat day!

Virgo

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Nine of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Virgo, you have the Nine of Pentacles as your tarot card for the week. That's a good sign for powerful things to come. More specifically, it's a sign that you have set the right foundations and worked on the right things. Most of you are already enjoying the fruits of that hard work and diligence. There's more to come in the near future. This is the equivalent of growing and nurturing a tree and receiving fruits from it for decades later.

Libra

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Queen of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Libra, you are the cosmic favorite child this week! (You and Taurus.) With the Queen of Wands as your tarot card, you are about to shine so bright that nobody can compete with you. Plus, you will create the new normal with the actions you take and the trends you set. Think of it as the Penelope Featherington effect from the latest season of Bridgerton. That's the glow-up to strive for if it comes with delicious cakes in tow, even better!

Scorpio

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Death

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Scorpio, there is a prophecy for your life, as evidenced by this week's Death tarot card. It's here to tell you that you are more powerful in your bones and blood than you can ever imagine. Outer appearances are fluid and can be changed, but no one can steal the steel within your bones. Lean into that and unleash yourself! Whatever these words mean to you is what's true. Your intuition will guide you. After all, Death can represent a transition as much as the Grim Reaper itself. It's the personification highlighted here.

Sagittarius

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: The World

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Sagittarius, you are in for a true treat this week! With The World (a major arcana tarot card) here for you, prepare to experience the best of the best and then some! From new friends to new opportunities, new collaborations to new songs, new cultures to explore, to new places to be, you choose your adventure and live your life to the fullest. Don't let this window close without embracing the joy that's here for the taking. If you are attending a music festival this weekend, every message above will compound itself even further. Three cheers!

Capricorn

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Strength

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Capricorn, you are sweet but don't come across as so. You prefer to hide your soft side exclusively for those in your inner circle because you know what the real world is like. That's the message for you from your tarot card of the week — Strength. Know your priorities and the reasoning behind your decisions. That will let you know which advice to embrace and what's just an idea thrown your way. After all, they always think you are made of rock, but that's because their red flags have made sure you won't invite them to the warmest and cheery places ever.

Aquarius

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Two of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Aquarius, your tarot card for the week is the 2 of Swords. While it may not be the best card to receive, try to trust your Aquarian lateral thinking because all the challenges that come your way will have a simple solution ... if you are willing to embrace it.

For most of you, the solution will be to trust your instincts and not allow curiosity to trap you in a nasty space, especially when engaging with strangers in a dating situation. For others, it's a call to acknowledge that you have fake friends in your circle or family members would backstab you at the drop of a hat. Journal your feelings if that helps you gain clarity, but choose what's right for you in the end.

Pisces

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Tarot card of the week: Five of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Cancer

Pisces, you have the 5 of Swords as your tarot card for the week. It brings with it two separate messages. If you struggle with letting go of people-pleasing tendencies, you are encouraged to be brutal about your boundaries. Only, you won't actually be being brutal, but it only will feel like that to you because you don't have experience with saying no and not giving in.

If they call you selfish, remember the truth and ignore the gaslighting. For others, the 5 of Swords highlights the presence of a liar or a group of vindictive souls in your vicinity who are posing as friends for now but will show their colors soon. What will you do now?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.