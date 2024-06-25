We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for July 2024. But first, here's the lucky message of the month for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this month is Water over Heaven (#5). It speaks of patience and the value of working with the organic timing of everything in the world. After all, you cannot find your luck right after you plant a fruit tree's seed. You must wait for it to sprout and become the adult tree first before it can bear you fruits and help you with your agricultural business.

So be mindful of the timelines of what you wish to accomplish. Don't compare your path to someone else's if they are in a completely different field or have different variables influencing their output. You too will find your way.

Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for July.

Luckiest day of July 2024 for each Chinese zodiac sign



Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: July 15

Rat, your luck in July is all about recognizing what is already within you and not second-guessing where and how far you can go. You have allies on this path that you cannot see, but they are helping change things for you behind the scenes. As long as you focus on your true priorities and meet this energy halfway, everything falls into place without a hitch. That's your luck!

If you feel called to, work with Aquamarine this month for peace and clarity. The color blue will be lucky for you.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: July 18

Ox, luckiest are those who know when luck is about to bless their life. This may sound like nonsense because luck often graces us out of the blue, yet if you think back to each time something lucky happened, you'll realize that the signs were around you and in the air.

So trust your instincts, they will tell you what's true and where you will find your luck. As long as you go where that leads, you will be golden. The color red will be lucky for you this month in July, as well as daffodils and sunflowers.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: July 3

Tiger, they say the luckiest are those who have the support of wealth and power. Yet many have made their luck under not-so-great circumstances. That's your key to luck this month in July. As long as you think about the various ways you can change your life for the better and act upon those creative insights, no one can stop you.

You are also encouraged to choose who you surround yourself with wisely. The wrong companions will ruin your luck and be the obstacles you didn't see coming. The color blue will be lucky for you this month.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: July 9

Rabbit, the energy of luck in July for you is all about knowing where you already have luck in your life. Look at the spaces of love and care, the areas where you have been graced with good opportunities, and the words of wisdom that have helped you move forward when were unsure of yourself. That's golden luck.

Send your gratitude into the ether for the presence of this and more will continue to grace your life. You can set up an altar too with incense and fruit offerings to ground this act in the tangible. Then share those fruits with either your loved ones or those in need. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Luckiest Day: July 5

Dragon, you are extraordinary in every way that counts. But you must recognize that within you without allowing imposter syndrome to sink in. Everyone continues growing and learning throughout life, so not knowing something is not the issue here. It's the fear that you can't that's holding you back.

That's your message of luck in July. If you lean into it, you will discover all the ways you have always been lucky in life and how you can capitalize on your luck in the future too. If you feel called to, work with crystals that resonate with the energy of fire, like Tiger's Eye, Obsidian, or Carnelian. The color blue will be lucky for you this month.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: July 7

Snake, you will make your own luck in July by unleashing the wealth of creativity within you. Sometimes one can allow their fears to block them from doing this and close themselves to the greatest tools in their toolbox. You are urged to face those fears and then let them dissolve. After all, there's a difference between fear of judgment and actual physical danger. The former will stop you from living the life that's meant for you.

If you feel called to, meditate more often this month to help you gain clarity and insights. The color green will be lucky for you this month too.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: July 8

Horse, the greatest luck you can ever wield is the luck that stems from a place of love and passion. So what makes your heart light up like nothing else? What will you move the whole world to accomplish? What is your greatest fear yet your greatest area for resolution?

Ponder these questions in July and watch as your luck unfolds in leaps and bounds. Sometimes, the easiest way to tap into one's luck is to be proactive and do the most so luck can grace us exactly where we need it the most. The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: July 23

Goat, the power of luck for you in July is all about recognizing the signs around you and answering the call when you hear it. This is a metaphorical way of urging you to pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you and act when you know you must. For example, if you have always wanted to do something and suddenly see a flyer that a workshop will be conducted to help you learn just that, then that's the time to act.

Don't let fear and other circumstantial elements hold you back. You can always make the way to something if you want it enough, but you cannot have it if it passes you by. The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: July 29

Monkey, you are the most beautiful when you know you are beautiful. This has nothing to do with your physical appearance or society's beauty standards, but it has everything to do with what you believe about yourself on the inside. That's what will enable you to lean into your luck in July.

After all, those who think they are not worthy often allow their luck to pass them right by. So it's important to be vigilant and not self-sabotage. If you feel the need, establish a daily routine of meditation and/or focused breathing to help you stay grounded. The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: July 15

Rooster, your luck in July is all about those who have always watched out for you in times of need. Whether they are your loved ones, friends, or even a good acquaintance with a kind heart, engage with those who have always come through for you and your luck will bloom and blossom like never before.

The energy of love will bring you luck this month. If you feel called to, work with the crystal Carnelian or Lazurite. It will unlock your intuition even further. The color orange will be lucky for you this month.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: July 23

Dog, your luck in July is extra strong! As long as you keep your sights fixed on the horizon and your true goals, no one can stop you from having exactly what you want (and need).

Just watch out for a few supernatural experiences this month as you are hyper-sensitive right now and will attract both the good and the moths. Don't let energy vampires enjoy the luck they haven't earned. This is your roadshow and you can make it extraordinary if you are so inclined. The color golden will be lucky for you this month.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: July 25

Pig, you are the luckiest when you believe you have luck. That's your message for July in this arena of fortune and fate.

Just remember: luck does not always look like the lottery kind that makes us feel as if we are at the top of the world. Sometimes luck can look like a blessing in disguise that removes toxic presences from your life. Other times it can come to you in the form of a new friend who gifts you the wisdom you need the most.

Once you recognize all the tiny acts of love and luck in your life, you will know exactly what to do to make your luck shine. The color green will be lucky for you in July.

