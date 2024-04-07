The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs From April 8 - 14

Solar Eclipses represent a time of good fortune and the ability to step more into alignment with your fate as divine timelines are accelerated during this time. In the moment that the Sun’s rays are eclipsed from the earth, the world falls still.

You can hear your heartbeat and return to your truth. This moment of epiphany can help you understand what is most important to you, as well as how to align yourself with your soul’s purpose with more confidence and dedication.

On Monday, April 8, the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries will peak in the afternoon giving you the desire to put off no longer what you most want and helping you to align with your greatest abundance. In this space, you can become aware of where you sold yourself short, self-sabotaged, or simply let fear get the best of you.

But the most beautiful aspect is that with that knowledge comes a rededication to move ahead by whatever means necessary, which means that you are also free to write your own rules.

The North Node in Aries is a direct line to your fate. Through the karmic lessons of the South Node in Libra, you can understand how to focus on your dreams, prioritize your ability to speak, and create a life based on your truth.

Not only will this be intensified with the solar eclipse, but the new moon will also remind you that the new beginning you crave has arrived. All you must do to receive it is believe so fully in yourself that the doubts of others cannot reach you.

Use this energy to act on your desire, especially if returning to a previous idea or dream.

Mercury retrograde in Aries can help you follow through with a new sense of courage and faith that your most abundant life is also the one you feel most called to manifest.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from April 8 -14:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8

The Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries will highlight your first house of self, helping you to step into a new phase of growth that can help you attract the abundance you seek. During this time, you should feel a greater sense of empowerment and courage to make different choices that will help you create success and wealth in your life.

It’s important to maintain a mindset of reflection so you can be aware that you are making different choices than you have previously when offered a similar opportunity. Remember that you need to craft a life that resonates with what you really want, and so it doesn’t really matter what others might say. When it feels good to you, you can feel confident you are finally on the path to abundance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, April 10

Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, is preparing to end its reign in Taurus in May. This will amplify its energy and give you the ability to see what this phase of your life represents. As Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Chiron, the wounded healer in Aries, on Wednesday, April 10, you can heal your fear of failure or the unknown, which has prevented you from manifesting the abundance you desire.

Jupiter will be in your zodiac sign, signaling a time of expansion in your personal beliefs and what opportunities you seize. Chiron in Aries is in your house of the subconscious, which also governs your intuition, dreams, and wounds. Choose to move with the knowledge that you are healing what has previously held you back. Consciously hold space for what surfaces this week as the Solar Eclipse and Mercury Cazimi in Aries will truly help make this one of the most pivotal weeks of 2024 for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8

The Aries Solar Eclipse and New Moon rise in your house of wishes and community. In this space, you are encouraged to change how you work with others, network, or ask for help. You’ve been guided to reflect on this part of your life in recent weeks, and you are challenged to see that sometimes it is about who you know that can help elevate your life in unimaginable ways.

Solar Eclipses bring unexpected and often shocking events, which means you may receive an offer, gift, or opportunity from someone in your social, professional, or family circle. Engage in conversations and be vulnerable about your skills and goals to show the universe you can manifest the abundance you want.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8

The Solar Eclipse will be incredibly powerful for you as it occurs in your house of career alongside the New Moon in Aries. New Moons always bring about a new beginning or chapter in your life. In this space, you will be moving into a new professional role or career path or changing your college major. This is divine and destined energy, as the North Node is helping you see that aligning with your purpose can help make all your dreams a reality.

While the Solar Eclipse will help to bring about a new beginning in your career, you may be returning to something from the past with Mercury retrograde in Aries as well. While you shouldn’t delay in saying yes to a new opportunity, be mindful that after Mercury Cazimi on Friday, April 12, matters may look different. If you are choosing the unknown of the new over the comfort of the old, you can rest confident that you are making the most of this energy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 12

The week of April 8 will bring incredible luck and abundance to your life as the zodiac sign of Aries rules over this part of your life. But it’s also about helping you know which opportunities to choose and why sometimes you must go back a bit to move on the right path. Life may feel like it's moving quite quickly this week, even with Mercury retrograde in Aries, so it’s important to continue to visualize the life you want to live.

The Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries kickstarts the week with fresh new beginnings and opportunities for abundance through new career prospects, travel, or continuing education. This helps you realize and understand more what living abundantly genuinely means for you.

But you also may be in a period of reflection or trying to figure out how to take that first step, which is what Mercury Cazimi on Friday, April 12 will help with. This represents the halfway point of Mercury retrograde and the moment the light returns, which can help you know precisely how to use what you’ve learned from the past to create a future that aligns with your soul.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 12

Mercury Cazimi in Aries will occur on Friday, April 12, giving you the blessing of a new beginning with the process of transformation you’ve recently found yourself within. Aries rules over large life changes and phases and the possibility of inheritance. While the New Moon Solar Eclipse can bring some shocking turn of events into your life, Mercury Cazimi arrives with the wisdom of being able to negotiate and plan for the abundance and success you are striving to manifest.

Mercury Cazimi represents the planet of communication traveling into the heart of the Sun and beginning a brand-new cycle. In Aries, this emphasizes the energy of new beginnings even more, but it also means that you are free from whatever has previously occurred. Let yourself see that the past year was more of a transition time than an ending point, and let yourself start saying yes to life once again because opportunities like this don’t come around every day.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, April 10

Aries energy governs over your house of romance, which means even if you are focused on creating professional success this week or your life path, you will still be dealing with personal matters. Luckily for you, Libra is the sign of balance, and with your journey to learn what you’re worth, you should be able to take what comes this week and turn it into your greatest success.

On Wednesday, April 10, Jupiter in Taurus, your house of transformation, aligns with Chiron in Aries, your home of love. Since 2023, Jupiter has been in Taurus, encouraging you to see that the changes you have avoided can help elevate your life to greater success and abundance.

But in the week ahead, you will have an opportunity to see how the relationships you’ve chosen in life have directly affected the opportunities you’ve taken. The person you choose to partner with has more power throughout your life than any other factor, so it’s time to take your power back and ensure that you don’t let anyone deter you from manifesting all of your dreams this time.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 12

The week of April 8 brings the reminder that to create the life you want, you must prioritize yourself. Aries energy governs your house of well-being, representing what you need to feel like your best self. This also carries the significance of healthy boundaries and determination as you realize that you hold the power to attract all you want from life.

On Friday, April 12, Mercury Cazimi in Aries will occur to help you see a path forward. The past few months have been busy, which has left you little time for dreaming or feeling confident enough to make a choice. While it’s all been part of a preparation process, you are on the verge of finally having the clarity you’ve sought.

Keep in mind that while there will be a moment of enlightenment arriving, you will also need to practice healthy boundaries and focus on your personal needs to ensure that you are living the life destined for you and not the one other person thinks you should be.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 12

As much as you are the seeker of the zodiac, forever searching far-off horizons for knowledge and more significant meaning, it would be best if you also remembered that happiness doesn’t always exist somewhere else but instead can be cultivated right where you are.

Aries energy rules over the part of your life that connects you back to your inner child, as well as helps to promote a feeling of joy and fulfillment. With the Solar Eclipse and Mercury Cazimi occurring here this week, you are being given an opportunity to remember who you were born to be before you started carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Mercury Cazimi occurs on Friday, April 12, as the planet of communication rises from the underworld and begins a brand-new cycle. Although the Solar Eclipse in Aries will bring in opportunities for greater happiness and connection in your life, you may feel like you need to pause before making any big decisions. Luckily for you, this will occur as Mercury Cazimi reminds you that it’s never too late to make amends, change your mind, and become who you were destined to be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8

The Aries Solar Eclipse and New Moon will peak in your house of home, family, and healing, bringing a dynamic possibility for changes and growth. In this part of your life, you may often consider relocating, purchasing a new home, or expanding your current home. Solar Eclipses bring about unexpected events that redirect your path so that you are in alignment with your fate, which also helps you experience greater ease.

You may hear from an estranged family member, heal a relationship, commit to a romantic partner, or look at buying your first home with the Aries energy present in the week of April 8. While you should hold off on signing anything until after April 25 because Mercury will be retrograde, you can use this time to reflect on how your healing has also allowed you to reconnect with those who have been most important to you — as well as lean into the balance of knowing success in your personal life is as important as achievements in your professional one.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8

The Solar Eclipse in Aries highlights your house of communication. In this space, it’s not only the words you speak but also how you speak to yourself and the agreements you make with others. The Solar Eclipse in Aries marks an unexpected conversation or shift with one of your agreements — but there is no reason to fear, as this is a time for new beginnings. Whatever arises during this time, remember that all you must do to embrace your luck is be transparent in communicating your truth.

As much as the Solar Eclipse can help rearrange events in your life and bring up the necessity for conversations, it may also serve to bring in surprise or unexpected offers from another. As much as you may want to initially hold off making a decision or say no because it will challenge the previous plans you had for your life, know that after Friday, April 12, you will feel differently. On April 12, Mercury Cazimi helps you to see the light forward and how to take the unexpected moments this week and create a path of clarity and confidence forward.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 12

As much as it’s said that you should never enter into something new during Mercury retrograde, it is a reality that can’t always be avoided. But often, what you may think of as a new offer or possibility is also merely a return to a previous path or dream that you once had.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries on Monday, April 8, will bring in some new incredible offers for wealth and success. Still, you would do best to wait a few days until Friday, April 12, when Mercury Cazimi occurs, to sign anything or agree so that you know you are fully embracing the new beginning the universe is gifting you with.

Aries energy governs over your house of self-worth, which has been a significant focus for you in the last few months, but it also rules over wealth, success, and even fame. You may find a connection to what arises this week with the Aries Solar Eclipse in April of 2023, which will give you more confidence to make a major decision about your life during a Mercury retrograde. Trust that you are worthy of manifesting all your dreams and receive the light and confidence that Mercury Cazimi in Aries brings to your life on Friday, April 12.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.