Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2024:

At the start of April 2024, you will be deep within the Eclipse Portal, which is the time between the March 25 Lunar Eclipse in Libra and the April 8 Solar Eclipse in Aries.

This is a magical time when it will seem like the universe is operating with even greater strength, helping to bring amazing and surprising events into your life and somehow rearranging the pieces to create something that is even more beautiful than you could have imagined.

While luck does have to be created, it is also found within those moments where you are so tuned into the universe you feel supported and directed through each choice you make and every step you take.

Adding a new level of intensity to the Eclipse Portal this year, Mercury will station retrograde in Aries on April 1, where it will remain until the twenty-fifth. This tells you that you're also being given an opportunity to course correct from a previous decision.

If you had turned down a previous career offer or let fear stop you from starting your own business, then April is when this opportunity will revisit you once again.

Just remember that anything that is meant for you can never be ruined. You may have had to learn a few more lessons before you can finally seize what is meant for you.

As the Eclipse Portal works its magic on your soul, along with the powerful Jupiter-Uranus conjunct in Taurus, you will feel ready to choose the path of your higher self and will feel that you are surrounded by luck.

You cannot fail, and although you may still have fears about what is to come, this is the moment you've also spent your whole life preparing for. At a certain point, you must decide that the fear of not trying at all is far greater than the one you may have about failure.

As you do, the universe will respond to your energy and give you your chance to become who you've always been meant to be so that you might seize the very opportunities that will help propel your life forward into unimaginable success.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8, New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your sector of authenticity

Not only is it your zodiac season, but you will be experiencing an incredible Solar Eclipse New Moon in your sign of Aries. This will occur in your sector of authenticity, which is one of the places that fuels new beginnings in your life.

It's time to cast off any masks or obligations you've been still adhering to and instead make this fresh start all about you, showing the world who you really are.

Be prepared to speak your truth and move with greater authenticity around this celestial event. By honoring your inner authenticity, you'll better know which opportunities are for you and which may only be a distraction.

You may find events shift suddenly in your life, but by aligning yourself with your authenticity, you will be better able to navigate changing situations.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 20, Jupiter Uranus conjunct in Taurus in your house of truth

The Jupiter-Uranus conjunct in Taurus is one of the luckiest transits in all of 2024. for you, it hits you with the truth. Jupiter governs overabundance, expansion, luck, and the far-off horizon, while Uranus is known for bringing moments that serve as shock and awe as it aims to help change your path so you are more in alignment with your fate.

There may be some shocking realizations that surface around this time, particularly around what you had believed you wanted. You may find that a complete course redirection occurs around this time as you realize that what you've been working for or striving to achieve wasn't something you were connected to.

Take this as a gift, and instead of running from the truth, embrace it so that you might discover what it is that you really desire for your life. You will have no shortage of lucky ideas around this time.

By accepting that a change is in store, you'll be better able to make the most of the new opportunities that start to surface. One important piece is that you will need to believe in yourself and trust, no matter how foreign these new ideas are, that it's a part of something bigger and better for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8, New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your sector of wishes

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries, your sector of wishes, gives you an incredible boost to manifesting potential and working more closely with the energies of the universe. Aries is a fire sign known for being a leader and not being afraid to take a risk.

With the Solar Eclipse and the New Moon ushering in a time for new beginnings, try to reflect on what you've been considering starting, as you will be given the perfect nudge to move toward your goal in April.

Under the energy of the New Moon Solar Eclipse energy, you will be guided through different networking opportunities and social connections that can help you plant seeds for the wishes you want to manifest.

This likely will connect with your professional or financial success. It's important to remember that you don't need to go at it alone and that the missing piece may very well lie within an important connection in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8, New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your house of career

As April begins, hopefully, you will learn the important lessons about trust and expansion that Pisces Season was hoping to instill within you. This was to help prepare you for what will absolutely be a breakout year, but you must be open to embracing the new beginnings around you.

Reflect on the plans and ideas that you had for your life and try to let them go — at least to a degree, and instead entertain more of your dreams and hopes for what you had envisioned before things didn't go as planned.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your house of career marks an important new beginning in your professional life. This may involve a new career path, role, or even the changing of a major if you are still pursuing your degree.

With Mercury retrograde in Aries, you may be returning to something that you used to do or that you were interested in. Just because you're returning to something from the past doesn't mean it will turn out the same, especially with all the luck that is currently surrounding you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8, New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your sector of luck

You will absolutely be feeling the lucky hand of the universe in all your endeavors in April as the Aries energy brings in a magical sense of faith, abundance, and new opportunities.

On your path, you've been heavily focusing on healing within yourself the self-limiting beliefs that have led to you not always being honored for your gifts. As you're preparing to emerge from this phase, you are now ready to really claim what has always been your birthright.

Look towards the new in April, whether it involves travel, education, or a more fully remote position. This is your sign to truly believe that the life you envision, even if you haven't told anyone else, can be fully realized, but you first must decide never to accept less again.

Your greatest luck will be found in the new experiences and chances that you take, realizing that when you open yourself up to the new, you also stand to gain everything you've ever wanted.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 20, Jupiter Uranus conjunct in Taurus in your house of abundance

The Jupiter Uranus conjunct will be fortunate for you, not only because Jupiter rules matters of luck but because it will be occurring in your house of abundance. Jupiter has been in Taurus since 2023, helping you secure your foundation and ensuring that you're building your dreams on solid ground.

But during that time, Uranus has also been at work in this area of your life, bringing in surprise events and opportunities to test your faith and redirect your path.

As Jupiter and Uranus unite in Taurus, you are being gifted a compelling opportunity in your life. This opportunity may involve travel, a new business, education, or spirituality. Whatever comes your way around this time, you must trust that it will lead to greater abundance. You just need to be prepared to go with the flow rather than trying to force anything.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 23, Full Moon in Scorpio in your house of wealth

The Full Moon in Scorpio rises in your house of wealth, which brings to fruition seeds that you planted around the New Moon on November 13, 2023. Although it's a brand-new year, it doesn't mean there still aren't dreams you are hoping to manifest. So this lunation is one where you can finally see the positive results of past actions that you've taken.

In this area of your life, the Scorpio Full Moon creates a bridge between your wealth and self-worth, helping you to raise the price of who has access to you. Not only will this create more abundant connections in your personal life, but it can also help you attract greater wealth through your professional career.

Don't be afraid to speak up and say what it is that you're worth under this lunation. While you may receive an unexpected financial gift or bonus, never underestimate the power of creating your abundance.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 23, Full Moon in Scorpio in your sector of initiative

The Full Moon will rise in Scorpio, highlighting your sector of self, which also rules over your personal beliefs, truth, and initiative. This is one of the few areas in the astrological chart that highlight new beginnings. While the Full Moon may bring something to a close, it doesn't mean there's no chance to start something new.

The Full Moon in Scorpio is the perfect time to cease giving your power away, to think that your path lies in the hands of others, or that you don't have full autonomy and independence over the choices you make.

As you release these limiting ways of thinking about life, you will also step more fully into your power, helping you see that your life is yours to live — and no one else's.

Don't be afraid of upsetting others or creating a few ways, as the luck this month resides in your remembering that you are the one who gets to design your life. This will allow you to have a new sense of initiative, which will become the power for you to make 2024 one of the most incredible years of your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 20, Jupiter Uranus conjunct in Taurus in your house of determination

April brings some pivotal moments to your romantic relationship and the sense of joy that you choose to focus on and cultivate within your life, thanks to the influx of Aries energy.

But even with that, something is brewing deeper in your life, helping you to not only be more determined in creating the life of your dreams but also to become your best self. Even if you, and each one of us, is always in a state of healing and becoming better, you've now realized that to acquire all you desire in your life — you first need to begin with yourself.

Jupiter/Uranus conjunct in Taurus, rises in your house of determination, helping to infuse you with a sense of accomplishment, courage, and confidence to do whatever is necessary to become your best self.

Whether this means setting boundaries, prioritizing yourself and your happiness, or overcoming fear about romantic commitment, everything you want can be yours. Still, you must never give up in your pursuit of it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8, New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your sector of family

Although there is a strong focus on your personal life at this time, it doesn't mean that April's luck will be wasted in any way. It's just that for you — you may be more in need of it in your personal life than your career.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries will rise in our sector of family and healing, helping you achieve a pivotal moment of growth and awareness in your life and allowing you to make some drastic changes that will benefit you and those you love.

A Solar Eclipse reveals something you previously hadn't seen, while the New Moon gives you the opportunity for a new beginning. In Aries, you are going to be asked to step into the role of a creator as you overcome childhood wounds or challenging relationships and truly start to heal the deepest part of yourself.

By doing this, how you operate within your life will shift as you start to see more through the lens of healing rather than wounding, which is the beginning of one of the luckiest eras in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 8, New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries in your house of communication

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries rises in your house of communication, just as Mercury stations retrograde here as well. Venus and the Sun in Aries also create the space for some dramatic and important conversations. This energy is all about beginning something.

While you will absolutely need to speak your truth, you also must be mindful of becoming overly frustrated or shutting down during this process. You may find yourself returning to a previous agreement or feeling from the past, but this time, you have more information, which means you may find yourself having an important change of mind.

At the time of the Solar New Moon Eclipse, Mercury, Sun, and Venus will all be within the fire sign of Aries, combining themes of communication, finances, love, choices, and new beginnings.

You may find that in order to allow this pivotal change of mind to occur, you also need to practice greater self-love for yourself. While you need to ensure that you're honoring your inner truth, be mindful of extending kindness towards others, recognizing that whatever you hope to receive is also something you must be willing to give.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 20, Jupiter Uranus conjunct in Taurus in your sector of inspired projects

There is something incredibly fated beginning to come together in your life as Jupiter and Uranus conjunct in Taurus. This is an area of your life that governs communication. A writing project or something in which you are speaking, like a podcast, could be incredibly important.

What begins to come together now isn't something completely new but will build off previous work you've been doing or have you finally manifest an idea you've had for some time. The thing is, though, that the universe is completely blessing this new chapter of your life, as the Aries energy of April 2024 will also be lighting up your sector of wealth.

If you have been waiting for a sign or what felt like the perfect time, then you must trust that it doesn't get better than this. Not only should you realize your divine ideas to start something new, but when an incredible offer or opportunity starts to come in, allow yourself to see it for the lucky break that it really is. This is your moment to shine, and it's one you also fully deserve, so allow yourself to see that you truly are surrounded by luck at this time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.