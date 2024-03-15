How First Day Of Spring Affects Each Zodiac Sign All Year, According To Vedic Astrology

Wonderful gifts are in store for each zodiac sign this new year, 2024. Are you ready for it? Before we get to the Vedic astrology forecast for all the Sidereal rising signs, here's the collective message for everyone this year.

First of all, 2024 calls on us to rise to the challenge of our soul's path and not get cowed by the opinions of unrelated individuals. Democracy and freedom of speech may give them the power to pass judgment, but you don't have to accept it or let it influence you.

Of course, we kick off the new zodiac cycle with the Vernal Equinox (a.k.a March/Spring Equinox in the North Hemisphere and Autumn Equinox in the Southern Hemisphere). So it's the perfect time to set new ideas into motion, confess your feelings, begin new relationships, make plans for the future by starting new investment funds or purchasing a home, and more. What are you going to do this year?

Also, as Jupiter transitions from Aries to Taurus (according to Vedic astrology) over the next few months, remember that the world has enough space to accommodate beauty in diversity. That doesn't refer to physical beauty but to the richness of cultural heritages, languages, food, and more.

While Mercury retrograde may throw a few spanners in the mix from time to time throughout 2024, know that you are capable of rolling with the punches and rising victorious if you make up your mind. Now, let us focus on each Sidereal rising sign's annual horoscopes for 2024. If you don't know your Sidereal rising sign, you can easily discover it using an online Sidereal rising sign calculator.

2024 - 2025 astrology new year horoscopes for each Vedic rising sign:

Aries Rising (Mesha)

Aries, the year 2024 will be full of hopes and dreams for you. Your manifestation powers will be at their best at the beginning of the year. So, if you are planning to start something new, whether a New Year's resolution or a long-planned journey, rest assured that things will go well for you.

The middle of the year will call upon your strength and patience, though, so hold fast. You may go through some upheavals, especially in your relationships (both platonic and romantic). When the universe closes a door, it opens another. So have faith! The end of 2024 will be absolutely extraordinary for you. So look out for the fruits of your labors then. It will also enable you to start 2025 on a good note.

Taurus Rising (Vrishabha)

Taurus, the cosmic forces are on your side in 2024, especially at the beginning of the year. So take charge of your life and dreams and go all out! The swifter you act, the better things will be for you at this time. Plus, your manifestation powers are also being highlighted here.

The middle of the year will be more dicey with important choices and crossroads. Trust your heart as you move forward, and don't give in to peer pressure. Of course, you shouldn't forget your loved ones on this journey, but don't let their fears hold you back from your soul's path and purpose. If all goes well, the end of 2024 promises to be a time of reflection and triumph for you. You will be more sure-footed and eager for 2025 — rightly so!

Gemini Rising (Mithuna)

Gemini, the year 2024 will be an interesting one for you. While the energies are more pronounced for the beginning of the year, the cosmic forces don't want to spoil the entire journey for you. That means you can look forward to a good start to the year with harmonious exchanges with people in your community and inner circle. Gift-giving and receiving are highlighted here for you.

The latter part of the year is shrouded in darkness, though. So be prepared for cosmic challenges calling on you to prove your mettle. Remember: as long as you have faith in your soul and trust your true calling, you will not stray. The beauty of the journey will then become obvious to you.

Cancer Rising (Karkata)

Cancer, take heart as you enter 2024. The beginning of the year may be slightly tough for you, with many responsibilities and chores. However, blessings are hidden within these hardships and/or hard work. Those who rise to the challenge and realize what's being tested will find many treasures in the latter half of the year.

Some of you may go through some dramatic changes in your life this year, from refurbishing your home to relocating somewhere to changing up your friend's circle and more. As long as you trust your intuition and the cosmic messengers who come on your path (they will be obvious), you will be golden.

Leo Rising (Simha)

Leo, the overall energy of 2024 for you is focused execution of plans and the patient awaiting results. Are you up to the task? The cosmos believes you are. You must believe it, too. If you feel called to, adopt a meditative practice or yogic ritual into your daily/weekly life this year. You will need it to stay grounded as you undergo dramatic shifts and changes. Many of you are about to close out old chapters and start new ones.

If you can tick these boxes, the middle of the year will be extremely creative for you. You will also be in store for a lot of journeys, both short and long-distance. Unfortunately, the rest of the year is being shrouded at the moment since your decisions will dramatically change your future.

Virgo Rising (Kanya)

Virgo, the year 2024 will be full of compassionate experiences, intense awakenings and cosmic reckonings for you. Don't be scared! You are ready to level up even if you don't realize it right now. Trust your heart and the universe as you move forward; you will soon gain tremendous wisdom as the months go by.

The middle of the year promises to be more financially successful for you. Some of you may even embark on a new adventure, whether in education, career or otherwise. As long as you remain pragmatic, you won't go wrong, and 2024 will eventually come to a close with much to reflect on and ponder.

Libra Rising (Tula)

Libra, your friendships will be tested in 2024. Are you harboring fake friends under the misguided notion of "keep your friend close and enemies closer"? You are urged to start the year strong by reflecting upon all areas of your life. Journaling your thoughts systematically can definitely bring clarity.

The middle of the year promises to make you more famous (however that applies to your life) if you can start things right. This can mean a promotion for some of you, a new job opportunity or even social media fame. Be patient as you navigate these waters. You may or may not receive a lot of support from your friends and acquaintances, but that's alright. You are strong enough to handle things independently if you give yourself the chance.

Scorpio Rising (Vrishchika)

Scorpio, the year 2024 may turn out to be an intensely spiritual year for you, whether you are religious/spiritual or not. Be prepared for some surprising experiences that make you question the nature of fate, karma and destiny. If you hold strong, you will fly. So stay sharp!

The middle of the year will be more relaxed for you and maybe a little boring. Use this time to do something on the side, whether a hobby that brings you joy, a volunteering project or even a side job. If all goes well, the end of the year will give you the chance to shake things up in your life and start 2025 strong.

Sagittarius Rising (Dhanus)

Sagittarius, your love life is being highlighted for 2024. So expect something significant to happen here, whether that's a new relationship, a wedding or even the birth of a child. Also, you don't realize it, but this year will call upon your creative reserves. You will need this to break out of the box and make yourself prominent from a competitive standpoint.

Don't let too many ideas swamp you, though. You will scatter your powers and not be able to make a mark. Instead, pick your priorities and stick to them. 2024 may not be the best year for you, but it will be emotionally significant and will help you become wiser, stronger and fiercer.

Capricorn Rising (Makara)

Capricorn, the year 2024 promises to be a contemplative and constructive year for you. It will begin by bringing you collaborative opportunities and the chance to break out of your mold/box. Are you brave enough to do so? If you are, the middle of the year will be a promising journey that will take you to places you cannot imagine just yet.

New people, new places and new ideas are in store for you here. It will be nothing short of serendipitous for you. Just make sure not to forget about your priorities while you conquer your public goals. A slower pace will help you close out the year beautifully and start 2025 without getting overwhelmed by too many responsibilities.

Aquarius Rising (Kumbha)

Options and choices await you in 2024, Aquarius. Are you ready to take charge of your destiny? The universe has full faith in you and is here to help you level up. You know how hard leveling up can be. So trust your capabilities and do your best. The challenges will only help you become a stronger contender for the crown.

Interestingly, some of you may change your life dramatically this year by switching careers, breaking off a long-time relationship, or doing something else. Trust your gut on this one. The conventional path is not for everyone. So, if the entrepreneurial path (or creative path) calls to you, take a chance on yourself and embark on that adventure. You won't regret it.

Pisces Rising (Meena)

Pisces, the year 2024 will be an intriguing one for you. It will begin with a bang and bring you a lot of opportunities. Act fast so you can capture these for yourself! Don't let self-sabotage hold you back. The middle of the year promises to be more tricky, but as long as you trust your intuition, you won't go wrong. Those of you who are creatives are being urged to take a chance on yourself during this phase.

You have literal gold hiding inside you. The end of 2024 will be a more laid-back period for you, with a focus on relationships, both platonic and romantic. Some of you may even get married during this time. How you engage with these experiences will shape 2025 for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.