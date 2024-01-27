The Complete 2024 Gemini Horoscope, Broken Down Month-By-Month

2023 brought more periods of reflection than most thanks to Jupiter in Taurus lighting up matters of healing. This kickstarted an enormous phase of healing, both yourself and any wounding that you’ve experienced in this life, which the 2024 Gemini horoscope prompts you to build upon.

Yearly Gemini horoscope 2024 highlights

Jupiter tends to make whatever area of your life it touches bigger, and so in the deepest part of your life, it sets about bringing whatever was unconscious to the light. As Jupiter is nearing the end of its stay in Taurus, you’ve begun opening, getting back out into the world, and now will be ready to step into becoming a dramatic new self.

In 2024, the Nodes of Fate, which govern both your soul’s undoing and your divine purpose, will reside in Aries and Libra, which will activate themes of maturity, finding the balance between yourself and others but may also bring up themes of regret that you have.

The South Node in Libra may make you realize that you let a childhood dream pass you by and may wish that you pursued a certain career or life path. However, this can be used to your benefit because as Pluto begins moving through Aquarius in your house of abundance and new experiences, you’re going to be able to take that regret and make it into the greatest comeback of your life.

This is a monumental year in your life, and you needed to first move through the healing of Jupiter in Taurus to embrace it fully. Now that you have, you will be able to reach a new level of soul maturity, cast off any fears involving change and truly embrace your divine purpose in this lifetime.

Use the gifts of the cosmos this year to reflect on what you genuinely want for your life and then see that no dream is impossible if you choose to learn from the past. The life you want will involve taking a risk to achieve it, but as you do, you’ll see that anything you must overcome along the way makes the rewards of living the life you are meant to just that much sweeter.

January

Best day: Saturday, January 20

The year begins with an influx of Aquarian energy, which activates your ninth house. This area of your life rules travels, abundance, future dreams, education and spiritual pursuits. Now that Mercury is direct, if you are considering making any sort of travel plans, this is an excellent time to start booking those plane tickets. Anything involving the new and exciting is favored, whether it’s a trip to an exotic locale, a degree program or that course in numerology you’ve been considering. Let yourself pursue what interests you without necessarily worrying about the greater meaning or plan behind it.

While the Aquarian energy inspires you to start opening yourself up to life more, you also will start feeling the effects of Pluto as it shifts into Aquarius. Pluto began its first steps into this air sign in 2023 and won’t fully remain here until November of this year, so while you may not be ready to take off on what this planet is bringing to your life, you are starting to receive hints. This will be a hugely important transit for you as it will remain in Aquarius for the next twenty years and will help you not only mature into your destiny but also receive luck, prosperity and wealth.

February

Best Day: Monday, February 19

While Pluto is signaling a time for immense change and abundance, the other significant aspect this year is the North Node in Aries and the South Node in Libra. The North Node represents the fate that you must grow into, while the South Node carries with it karmic lessons from past lifetimes, as well as those you’ve inherited through your generational lineage. The North Node in Aries rests in your eleventh house of community, while the South Node in Aries resides in your fifth house of joy, childhood and commitment.

In February, the North Node in Aries will conjunct Chiron, the wounded warrior, creating a powerful force of energy that will bring about dramatic shifts in your destiny, which will directly correlate to the healing that you’ve achieved. Chiron asks you to heal yourself before you try to heal others. With the North Node in Aries, you may find yourself having to practice better boundaries or become aware of how many people-pleasing or codependent behaviors are hurting you in the long run. Try to reflect on what it feels like to honor not just yourself but the presence you want to have in the lives of others.

March

Best day: Monday, March 25

March brings the first of the eclipses this year, and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra will light up the sky as well as your subconscious. It’s the South Node in Libra that is meant to help you become aware of any regrets you’ve had so that you can start to acknowledge them and return to what you have always known was meant for you. A Full Moon brings moments and events to fruition, so what arises during this time may not be all that unexpected. Still, instead, it is an internal awareness that helps you finally understand why you’ve been feeling the way that you have recently.

Make the most of this Lunar Eclipse in Libra by thinking of performing a childhood healing lunar ritual that will allow you to care for the parts of yourself that doubted or were afraid of fulfilling your destiny. Full Moons are also excellent times of release, so letting go of that regret, fear or people-pleasing trait can help you tap into what it is you genuinely want to create in your life.

April

Best day: Monday, April 8

Eclipses always run in pairs, and so while the Lunar Eclipse in Libra lit up the nighttime sky in March, April brings the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries. Lunar Eclipses bring about internal changes, represented by new feelings or awareness involving your beliefs. Solar Eclipses are all about external change and tend to shake things up in the most unexpected of ways. In Aries, this is activating your North Node in terms of finding balance between yourself and others and helping you mature into the person who can receive the type of relationships that you hope to build.

As the Solar Eclipse in Aries rises, be very aware of your interactions with others, especially if anyone is trying to talk you out of returning to school or pursuing that previous dream you’ve returned to. Your life is meant to be all about you, and so as Pluto is in Aquarius and the North Node in Aries, use this to apply to any programs, jobs or area of study that helps you honor the dreams of your inner child. You will feel stronger this month as you can see the purpose of others on your path and how to navigate old conditioning.

May

Best day: Saturday, May 25

The first four months of the year brought a great deal of new energy as you were initiated into the realm of Pluto in Aquarius and moved through another cycle of eclipses in Aries and Libra, which are designed to help your soul’s growth. Now, as May dawns, Jupiter will shift into Gemini, creating a phase of immense blessings and abundance.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the zodiac and in Taurus, it activated a call to turn inwards and heal what has been affecting the decisions and choices you’ve made. Now, as it shifts into Gemini, it will be all about changing your life in the best possible ways. Jupiter in Gemini helps you honor yourself more as you listen to your inner voice and attract the abundance and wealth you’ve always dreamed of. Suppose you’ve been considering making any investments, advocating for a raise or anything else that involves more energy. In that case, this is the time to do that, as you will have the full support of the universe.

June

Best day: Thursday, June 6

Jupiter has just recently shifted into Gemini, where it will remain until next year, so you are just beginning a phase of immense abundance in your life. Use this to your full advantage as the New Moon in Gemini peaks so that you can set an intention for what you want this new phase to represent.

If you haven’t yet made any moves regarding that long-lost childhood dream, then this is a time to start working toward what you desire. Don’t let anything or anyone get in the way of what you want for yourself because while this will surely bring positive changes and abundance to your life, it’s also about healing your inner child.

The New Moon represents a phase where a brand-new lunar cycle is just beginning, so it’s important to reflect on what you want to manifest in your life. Gemini rules your first house, which is all about your truth, authenticity, beliefs and dreams, so as you reflect on what you want to call into your life, make sure that you are making it all about yourself. While you have been finding a balance between yourself and others, you must focus all your energy on what you want to create for yourself because then you’ll be able to show up for others more proactively.

July

Best day: Tuesday, July 9

July brings the excitement of Jupiter in Gemini creating a sextile with the North Node in Aries. The North Node in Aries is in your house of community, which means you are learning to balance your needs with others and create healthier boundaries while you’re also reinventing the way you think about romantic relationships. With Jupiter in your first house, you are working to create an abundant future, which means that as the two align in the cosmos this month, something you’ve been working on will reach a moment of fruition.

A sextile represents the karmic results of whatever seeds you’ve previously sown. While karma is often associated with negative events, it is, in fact, simply the result of the energy you’ve already put into the universe. In this case, whatever you’ve begun changing in terms of how you relate to yourself or prioritize your dreams will now receive life-changing news. You may hear back about a promotion, educational path or something more personal like a new home or relationship.

Remember, this is the result of the work you’ve already put in, so you also can always decide to change how you approach situations to make the most of the opportunities.

August

Best day: Monday, August 19

Pluto is now retrograde in Aquarius, where it will remain throughout the next few months. This is an opportunity to claim your shadows as being just as important as your light. This can look like honoring your fears or doubts but still making a conscious choice to pursue your dreams. You may also be called to accept more of your personal history as well, gaining a deeper meaning and appreciation for it all, even if it didn’t turn out how you had hoped it would.

As Pluto is taking you on a tour of the underworld, the Full Moon in Aquarius will rise and help you see how things have progressed since the start of the year. Aquarian energy is that new horizon, far-reaching hope of possibilities that allows you to take new risks and seize your purpose in this life. Expect to receive news, rewards or communication involving something that you began at the start of the year. Everything that is occurring is meant to push you further from your comfort zone, so it’s important to receive it all with a grateful heart.

September

Best day: Sunday, September 22

As September begins, the Sun shifts into Libra, beginning a new zodiac season and a new chance for you to manifest your deepest desires. The South Node is also activating Libra energy, so this is also the area of your life where you have been called to a past dream or aspiration. The Sun rules external action, so this is a month where you are being called to focus all your energy on building the new.

While the South Node in Libra may be highlighting themes of healing in your life, in general, Libra energy also governs over joy, happiness, pleasure, creativity, children and romantic commitment. So, while this is an excellent month for making good on your dreams, it’s also one that may bring additional amazing surprises.

With the Sun in Libra, you could also just find a greater focus on creating a life of true happiness. This may bring an engagement, pregnancy or just returning to indulging in your creative pursuits. The theme for September is to invest your energy in the new — but only as long as it’s bringing you the happiness that you’re seeking. When you can prioritize joy in your life, other decisions like career or love become that much easier.

October

Best day: Thursday, October 17

The Solar Eclipse in March occurred in the fire sign of Aries, which is currently activating your house of community. Now, as October begins, the Full Moon in Aries will bring a dramatic breakthrough. There are many ways to perceive the lunar cycles, but there are powerful correlations from the New Moon to the Full Moon within the same zodiac sign. This means that whatever intentions you set around the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries in March will now be reaching a powerful fruition.

Full Moons help bring events, feelings and the truth to light, so reflect on what arose for you around the New Moon in March to know what is unfolding in your life. In Aries, you may be able to see the effects of practicing healthy boundaries, honoring your truth or hearing about some positive developments on that dream you’ve been working on.

While this is the end of one cycle, it’s important to remember the work of the eclipse won’t wrap up until the middle of 2025, so if things haven’t exactly panned out as you’d hoped, you can still reset and choose to move in a new direction.

November

Best day: Tuesday, November 19

November truly is the start of a brand-new phase, one that will last for the next twenty years. After a short stint back in Capricorn, Pluto is now finally and permanently shifting to Aquarius. This means that this planet, the ruler of the underworld, will now reside within your ninth house of luck, wealth, abundance and dreams for the next two decades. Much of Pluto’s work here will pick up on the South Node in Libra, as you are called to reflect on who you’ve wanted to become and what life you’ve dreamed of living. Now is the time to start exploring your deeper truth as you feel called to honor your purpose and live a life that is in greater alignment with your soul.

Pluto in the ninth house also can bring an increased need to take risks to achieve the desired results or have to navigate some unexpected event that is propelling you forward into new territory. While the next two decades won’t be wrought with this energy each day, it is important to be mindful that you will need to take chances and learn to become more adaptable and flexible so you can make the most of what arises.

December

Best day: Tuesday, December 31

The year begins to wind down as Venus shifts into Aquarius, drawing your passions toward a new horizon. The themes of Pluto and Aquarian energy will be quite strong, so be mindful of travel opportunities or new prospects of love, as you are urged strongly by the universe not to ignore the divine nudges. As Venus and Pluto are both in Aquarius, an exciting aspect between Pluto and the North Node in Aries occurs as they form a sextile.

A sextile is a karmic event that is due to previous work that you’ve done to manifest a specific dream. In this case, it’s drawing the energy of Aquarius together with the lessons of the North Node in Aries. You may be surprised by some invitations you receive this holiday season or by how your relationships with others are suddenly improving, although you may have already written them off. This helps you understand the connection not just with how you care for yourself but also that those who surround you have over the dreams you allow yourself to pursue.

Use this energy to not only seize any new opportunities around this time but also to set intentions for the year as you finally understand what it means to become the person you’ve always dreamed you knew you could become.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator.