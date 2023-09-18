Take a deep breath and stand tall. Don't forget who you are and that you have come here for a reason. You have magic dancing beneath your fingertips, holding the universe in your eyes. You are unique and destined to live the life your soul is destined to, but to get to that, you must let everything else burn away. Your true self is born within the fires of transformation, and your soul can finally fly free from the ashes.

Today gives birth to new dreams and the desire to follow them with unwavering clarity. Waxing Crescent Moon's a time of release, taking positive action steps, and holding faith that what is meant for you can't ever be lost. Yet, Scorpio is the sign of the Phoenix, the mythical creature that surrenders to the fires and is reborn from the very thing sent to destroy it.

Elements For Your Rituals, Tuesday, September 19

Leading Energy: Scorpio, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Solar Plexus

Herbs: Basil, Sage, and Catnip

Essential Oils: Lavender, Patchouli and Ylang-Ylang

Crystals: Turquoise, Citrine and Smoky Quartz

Incense: Willow

There's a little bit of Phoenix energy in us as you are challenged not to let the moments of darkness make you forget that you were born into this life with a purpose. This life isn't often about becoming someone but unbecoming everything you never were so your true, beautiful self can shine, precisely what today's Phoenix energy will bring.

There is change ahead. These next few weeks will include release and promise never to give up before October 2023 arrives. Eclipse Season guides you forward into new and exciting territory.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 19, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Transformative intimacy

As the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio lights up your sector of transformation and intimacy, it's time to call in a powerful soul connection. To begin, light a red candle and lay out a square of violet fabric. Add your written affirmation, pomegranate seeds, white salt, and catnip. As you tie the four corners together, repeat your affirmation eight times and place it in a west-facing window to honor the energy of Scorpio.

Daily affirmation: I am open to transformative intimacy and welcome the changes it will bring.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Romantic depth

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio highlights your romantic relationships and the depth you want to establish in your connection. Create an intention bundle using smoky quartz, rose quartz, sage and catnip. As you sew it closed with a needle and red thread, repeat your affirmation and bury it beneath a rose bush.

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for new romantic growth and depth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Soul dedication

Allow yourself time to connect with your soul and focus on your well-being as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio activates this sector of your life. Begin by creating a tea using sage, lemon balm and lavender. Place your hands over the mug as it steeps, and repeat your affirmation six times. Place a smoky quartz inside your tea and then find a quiet place to enjoy it.

Daily affirmation: I am dedicated to the truth of my soul as it guides me forward.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Authentic joy

You are being guided to return to joy as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio encourages you to prioritize your happiness. Create an intention jar using chamomile, sage, catnip, citrine and a yellow feather. Fill the jar with water to honor the element of water, and then seal it using yellow wax while you repeat your affirmation. Once you're finished, please place it in the moonlight.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of living a life of authentic joy and love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A loving home

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio activates themes surrounding your home and family, helping you not only crave a loving space but also one that feels deeply connected to you. Begin your ritual by creating an offering using white sage, mint, catnip, salt, and cinnamon. As you burn your offering, focus on emanating a warm pink light as you repeat your affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: My home is a refuge from the world that makes me feel loved and safe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Transparent honesty

Focus on embracing greater transparency and honesty as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio highlights themes of communication. To begin, collect pomegranate seeds, lemon zest, and onyx. When ready, please place your ingredients into your water bottle for the day or into one you want to share with another. Place your hands around the bottle and repeat your affirmation three times as you send the energy of your words into the water.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to foster a life of transparent honesty with myself and others.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Honoring yourself

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio highlights themes around self-worth and value, helping you to remember to honor yourself above all others during this powerful moon. To begin, create a sacred salve using coconut oil and the essential oils of patchouli and ylang-ylang. Once set, gently massage it into your solar plexus as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am learning to honor my inner self more deeply.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: A new chapter

To embrace the full power of the Waxing Crescent Moon in your zodiac sign of Scorpio, allow yourself to rise from the ashes of your past. Create a sacred bath using the essential oils of lavender and ylang-ylang: place sage leaves, pomegranate seeds, white rose petals, and oils in the water. Once you're ready, let yourself sink into the warm waters, repeating your affirmation and feeling prepared for the newness ahead.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for a new chapter in my life as I rise from the ashes of my past.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Trust

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio activates your sector of dreams and intuition, encouraging you to focus on this part of yourself for divine guidance. Create a sleep sachet using lavender, sage, and rosemary to rid yourself of bad dreams. As you sew it closed with blue thread, repeat your affirmation and tuck it beneath your pillow before bed.

Daily affirmation: I trust in my divine dreams and intuition.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Soul desires

Embrace your ability to manifest your deepest wishes under the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio. Light a white candle and encircle it with salt, pomegranate seeds, and sage. Once you're ready, please write down your affirmation, and while repeating it, safely burn it, allowing the ashes to fall around your altar. Allow the candle to burn thoroughly, submerging everything in water before returning it to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I let myself embrace and manifest every soul desire.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Career alignment

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio highlights the connection between your soul and career as you feel encouraged to pursue a professional path that serves a greater purpose. To begin, carve the sigil for success into a pomegranate. Anoint the fruit with patchouli essential oil, and then bury it beneath a hawthorn tree while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: My career is aligned with the desires and needs of my soul.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Abundance

As the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio encourages a feeling of abundance and luck, focus on embracing your inner sense of self-worth and the power of your dreams. Create a sacred salve using coconut oil and the essential oils of pomegranate and ylang-ylang. Once it's ready, practice a loving self-massage as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am an abundant soul, and my life reflects that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.